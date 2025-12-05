On this page
10 Nonprofit and Community Portals Built With Taskade Genesis
Build AI-powered portals for nonprofits, community groups, and volunteer organizations. Clone 10 community portals with automated coordination.
Communities run on coordination.
Volunteers, donors, events, communications — it's a lot to manage with limited resources. Most nonprofits cobble together free tools, losing hours to manual work that should be automated.
Taskade Genesis gives nonprofits enterprise-level systems without enterprise budgets. One prompt creates a complete portal with member data (Projects), AI assistants (Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).
💚 The Nonprofit Technology Gap:
- Enterprise CRM: $50-200/month per user
- Average nonprofit tech budget: Limited
- Time spent on admin vs. mission: 40% vs. 60%
Genesis gives you enterprise capabilities at nonprofit scale.
📋 Quick Reference: All 10 Community Portals
|#
|Portal
|Function
|Clone Link
|1
|Nonprofit Org Website
|Organization website
|Clone →
|2
|Breathe Circle
|Wellness programs
|Clone →
|3
|BusinessPro Website
|Community hub
|Clone →
|4
|Event Management Portal
|Community events
|Clone →
|5
|Class Booking Portal
|Programs, workshops
|Clone →
|6
|Testimonial Portal
|Impact stories
|Clone →
|7
|Routes Tourism App
|Community tours
|Clone →
|8
|Support Rating Dashboard
|Volunteer feedback
|Clone →
|9
|Motivation Map Studio
|Goal visualization
|Clone →
|10
|Appointment Booking
|Consultations
|Clone →
Here are 10 AI portals you can clone for your nonprofit or community.
1. Nonprofit Org Website
A professional website template for nonprofit organizations.
Best for: Charities, foundations, community orgs
Features:
- Mission statement section
- Program showcase
- Donation integration
- Contact forms
Clone Nonprofit Website →
2. Breathe Circle
A wellness tool for community mental health programs.
Best for: Wellness programs, support groups, mindfulness initiatives
Features:
- Guided breathing exercises
- Calming visuals
- Session tracking
- Mobile-friendly
Clone Breathe Circle →
3. BusinessPro Website
A professional template adaptable for community organizations.
Best for: Community associations, professional groups, clubs
Features:
- Professional design
- Member sections
- Event calendar
- Contact integration
Clone BusinessPro →
4. Event Management Portal
Coordinate community events from planning to execution.
Best for: Fundraisers, community gatherings, volunteer events
Features:
- Event calendar
- Volunteer coordination
- Budget tracking
- Attendee management
Clone Event Portal →
5. Class Booking Portal
Schedule community classes, workshops, and programs.
Best for: Community education, workshops, recurring programs
Features:
- Class scheduling
- Registration management
- Waitlist handling
- Reminder automation
Clone Class Booking Portal →
6. Testimonial Portal App
Collect impact stories and testimonials from community members.
Best for: Fundraising, grant applications, impact reporting
Features:
- Story collection
- Photo integration
- Approval workflow
- Export for reports
Clone Testimonial Portal →
7. Routes Tourism App
Plan community tours and neighborhood walkthroughs.
Best for: Historical societies, community tours, orientation programs
Features:
- Tour route planning
- Point-of-interest stops
- Information panels
- Mobile-friendly
Clone Routes Tourism App →
8. Support Rating Dashboard
Track volunteer satisfaction and community feedback.
Best for: Volunteer programs, community services, feedback collection
Features:
- Feedback tracking
- Satisfaction scores
- Trend analysis
- Issue categorization
Clone Support Rating Dashboard →
9. Motivation Map Studio
Visualize community goals and impact milestones.
Best for: Strategic planning, goal tracking, board presentations
Features:
- Goal visualization
- Milestone tracking
- Progress mapping
- Collaborative editing
Clone Motivation Map Studio →
10. Appointment Booking System
Schedule one-on-one meetings with community members.
Best for: Counseling, consultations, volunteer coordination
Features:
- Time slot management
- Booking confirmations
- Calendar sync
- Reminder sequences
Clone Appointment Booking →
Nonprofits Deserve Living Systems
Limited resources shouldn't mean limited tools.
Genesis gives nonprofits the same capabilities as well-funded organizations:
|Traditional Nonprofit Tools
|Genesis Community Systems
|Manual volunteer coordination
|Automated scheduling
|Spreadsheet donor tracking
|Integrated CRM
|Static websites
|Living portals
|No personalization
|AI-powered engagement
|Hours of admin work
|Automated workflows
This is Workspace DNA — enterprise capability at nonprofit scale.
Community Automations
Connect your portals to real workflows:
- Volunteer reminders sent before shifts
- Thank you emails triggered by donations
- Event updates pushed to registered attendees
- Newsletter compilation from program updates
- Impact reports generated automatically
Learn more: Automations & Workflows →
Build Your Community Portal
Create a custom portal in minutes:
- Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
- Describe your portal (e.g., "Build a nonprofit portal with volunteer sign-up, event calendar, and donor tracking")
- Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization
- Genesis creates the portal with Projects, Agents, and Automations
- Invite your community
- Focus on impact, not admin
Learn more: Create Your First App →
Start Building
Ready to build your community portal?
Resources:
- Explore Community Apps — Clone templates and share with volunteers
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Learn Workspace DNA — Understand the architecture
Your living community portal includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — Engagement assistants
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — Member database
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — Coordination automation
Start Building →
