Build AI-powered portals for nonprofits, community groups, and volunteer organizations. Clone 10 community portals with automated coordination.

Communities run on coordination.

Volunteers, donors, events, communications — it's a lot to manage with limited resources. Most nonprofits cobble together free tools, losing hours to manual work that should be automated.

Taskade Genesis gives nonprofits enterprise-level systems without enterprise budgets. One prompt creates a complete portal with member data (Projects), AI assistants (Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).

💚 The Nonprofit Technology Gap: Enterprise CRM: $50-200/month per user

Average nonprofit tech budget: Limited

Time spent on admin vs. mission: 40% vs. 60% Genesis gives you enterprise capabilities at nonprofit scale.

📋 Quick Reference: All 10 Community Portals

Here are 10 AI portals you can clone for your nonprofit or community.

1. Nonprofit Org Website

A professional website template for nonprofit organizations.

Best for: Charities, foundations, community orgs

Features:

Mission statement section

Program showcase

Donation integration

Contact forms

2. Breathe Circle

A wellness tool for community mental health programs.

Best for: Wellness programs, support groups, mindfulness initiatives

Features:

Guided breathing exercises

Calming visuals

Session tracking

Mobile-friendly

3. BusinessPro Website

A professional template adaptable for community organizations.

Best for: Community associations, professional groups, clubs

Features:

Professional design

Member sections

Event calendar

Contact integration

4. Event Management Portal

Coordinate community events from planning to execution.

Best for: Fundraisers, community gatherings, volunteer events

Features:

Event calendar

Volunteer coordination

Budget tracking

Attendee management

5. Class Booking Portal

Schedule community classes, workshops, and programs.

Best for: Community education, workshops, recurring programs

Features:

Class scheduling

Registration management

Waitlist handling

Reminder automation

6. Testimonial Portal App

Collect impact stories and testimonials from community members.

Best for: Fundraising, grant applications, impact reporting

Features:

Story collection

Photo integration

Approval workflow

Export for reports

7. Routes Tourism App

Plan community tours and neighborhood walkthroughs.

Best for: Historical societies, community tours, orientation programs

Features:

Tour route planning

Point-of-interest stops

Information panels

Mobile-friendly

8. Support Rating Dashboard

Track volunteer satisfaction and community feedback.

Best for: Volunteer programs, community services, feedback collection

Features:

Feedback tracking

Satisfaction scores

Trend analysis

Issue categorization

9. Motivation Map Studio

Visualize community goals and impact milestones.

Best for: Strategic planning, goal tracking, board presentations

Features:

Goal visualization

Milestone tracking

Progress mapping

Collaborative editing

10. Appointment Booking System

Schedule one-on-one meetings with community members.

Best for: Counseling, consultations, volunteer coordination

Features:

Time slot management

Booking confirmations

Calendar sync

Reminder sequences

Nonprofits Deserve Living Systems

Limited resources shouldn't mean limited tools.

Genesis gives nonprofits the same capabilities as well-funded organizations:

Traditional Nonprofit Tools Genesis Community Systems Manual volunteer coordination Automated scheduling Spreadsheet donor tracking Integrated CRM Static websites Living portals No personalization AI-powered engagement Hours of admin work Automated workflows

This is Workspace DNA — enterprise capability at nonprofit scale.

Community Automations

Connect your portals to real workflows:

Volunteer reminders sent before shifts

sent before shifts Thank you emails triggered by donations

triggered by donations Event updates pushed to registered attendees

pushed to registered attendees Newsletter compilation from program updates

from program updates Impact reports generated automatically

Build Your Community Portal

Create a custom portal in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your portal (e.g., "Build a nonprofit portal with volunteer sign-up, event calendar, and donor tracking") Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization Genesis creates the portal with Projects, Agents, and Automations Invite your community Focus on impact, not admin

