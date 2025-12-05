A step-by-step tutorial for creating and deploying your first AI agent with Taskade Genesis — from prompt to live deployment in minutes.

You're about to deploy your first AI agent.

Not a chatbot that answers questions. An agent — an AI that remembers, reasons, and takes action. One that runs 24/7, connected to your data, working while you sleep.

This tutorial walks you through creating and hosting an agent with Taskade Genesis. No code required. Time: about 10 minutes.

🚀 What You'll Build:

A customer support agent that answers questions from your knowledge base, remembers conversation history, creates support tickets when needed, and runs continuously on a shareable URL.

⏱️ Tutorial Overview

Step Task Time 1 Open Genesis 30 sec 2 Describe your agent 2 min 3 Watch Genesis build 1 min 4 Add knowledge 2 min 5 Configure behavior 2 min 6 Test your agent 2 min 7 Deploy 30 sec 8 Connect automations Optional 9 Monitor & improve Ongoing Total Working agent ~10 min

What You'll Build

A customer support agent that:

Answers questions from your knowledge base

Remembers conversation history

Creates support tickets when needed

Runs continuously on a shareable URL

By the end, you'll have a live agent anyone can interact with.

Step 1: Open Genesis

Go to taskade.com and sign in.

Click "Create App" or use the prompt bar at the top of your workspace.

Step 2: Describe Your Agent

Enter a prompt that describes what you want:

Build a customer support agent for a SaaS product. The agent should: - Answer questions about features and pricing - Be friendly and professional - Create support tickets when it can't resolve an issue - Remember previous conversations with each user

Click "Generate" or press Enter.

💡 Tip: Use "Enhance Prompt" if you want Genesis to suggest improvements.

Step 3: Watch Genesis Build

Genesis creates your agent with:

🧠 Memory

A database structure for:

Knowledge base articles

Conversation history

Support tickets

User profiles

🤖 Intelligence

An AI agent configured with:

Friendly, professional personality

Access to knowledge base

Ability to create tickets

Contextual memory

⚡ Motion

Automations for:

Ticket creation workflow

Notification triggers

Status updates

This is Workspace DNA in action.

Step 4: Add Knowledge

Your agent needs information to be helpful.

Go to the Knowledge Base section and add:

Product information — features, pricing, plans Common questions — FAQs and answers Troubleshooting guides — step-by-step solutions Policies — refunds, support hours, etc.

You can:

Type directly into Projects

Upload documents

Connect external sources

Paste from existing docs

Learn more: Projects & Databases →

Step 5: Configure Agent Behavior

Click on the Agent to customize:

Personality

Adjust tone and style:

Professional vs casual

Detailed vs concise

Formal vs friendly

Capabilities

Enable/disable what the agent can do:

Create tickets ✅

Access knowledge base ✅

Remember users ✅

Send emails (optional)

Boundaries

Set limits:

What topics to avoid

When to escalate to humans

Information to never share

Learn more: Custom AI Agents →

Step 6: Test Your Agent

Before deploying, test in the workspace:

Open the chat interface Ask questions your customers would ask Try edge cases Verify ticket creation works

Questions to test:

"What's your pricing?"

"How do I reset my password?"

"I have a bug to report"

"Can I speak to a human?"

Iterate until it behaves correctly.

Step 7: Deploy

Your agent is ready. Time to make it live.

Click "Share" or "Publish" and choose:

Public URL

Anyone with the link can interact:

Share with customers

Embed on your website

Post on social media

Embedded Widget

Add to your site:

Chat bubble on every page

Support section integration

Landing page embed

Private Access

Restrict to specific users:

Team members only

Logged-in customers

Specific email domains

Step 8: Connect Automations

Make your agent more powerful with workflows:

New ticket → Slack notification

Alert your team when tickets are created Unresolved conversation → Email escalation

Send to humans when agent can't help Positive feedback → Thank you email

Automated follow-up for happy customers Daily summary → Team report

Compile agent activity for review

Learn more: Automations & Workflows →

Step 9: Monitor and Improve

Your agent is live. Now watch it learn:

Track conversations

See what users ask. Identify gaps in knowledge.

Review tickets

Check what the agent couldn't resolve. Add that information.

Analyze patterns

Find common issues. Update agent training.

Iterate

Add knowledge, adjust behavior, expand capabilities.

The more you use it, the smarter it gets.

Example: Live Support Agent

Here's what a finished support agent looks like:

Clone Support Rating Dashboard →

This template includes:

Pre-configured agent

Ticket database

Satisfaction tracking

Reporting dashboard

Clone it and customize for your needs.

Next Steps

Your first agent is deployed. What's next?

Expand capabilities:

Add more knowledge sources

Connect additional integrations

Build agent teams

Create more agents:

Sales qualification agent

Onboarding assistant

Research helper

Learn the architecture:

