How to Host Your First AI Agent With Taskade Genesis
A step-by-step tutorial for creating and deploying your first AI agent with Taskade Genesis — from prompt to live deployment in minutes.
You're about to deploy your first AI agent.
Not a chatbot that answers questions. An agent — an AI that remembers, reasons, and takes action. One that runs 24/7, connected to your data, working while you sleep.
This tutorial walks you through creating and hosting an agent with Taskade Genesis. No code required. Time: about 10 minutes.
🚀 What You'll Build:
A customer support agent that answers questions from your knowledge base, remembers conversation history, creates support tickets when needed, and runs continuously on a shareable URL.
⏱️ Tutorial Overview
Step 1: Open Genesis
Go to taskade.com and sign in.
Click "Create App" or use the prompt bar at the top of your workspace.
Step 2: Describe Your Agent
Enter a prompt that describes what you want:
Build a customer support agent for a SaaS product.
The agent should:
- Answer questions about features and pricing
- Be friendly and professional
- Create support tickets when it can't resolve an issue
- Remember previous conversations with each user
Click "Generate" or press Enter.
💡 Tip: Use "Enhance Prompt" if you want Genesis to suggest improvements.
Step 3: Watch Genesis Build
Genesis creates your agent with:
🧠 Memory
A database structure for:
- Knowledge base articles
- Conversation history
- Support tickets
- User profiles
🤖 Intelligence
An AI agent configured with:
- Friendly, professional personality
- Access to knowledge base
- Ability to create tickets
- Contextual memory
⚡ Motion
Automations for:
- Ticket creation workflow
- Notification triggers
- Status updates
This is Workspace DNA in action.
Step 4: Add Knowledge
Your agent needs information to be helpful.
Go to the Knowledge Base section and add:
- Product information — features, pricing, plans
- Common questions — FAQs and answers
- Troubleshooting guides — step-by-step solutions
- Policies — refunds, support hours, etc.
You can:
- Type directly into Projects
- Upload documents
- Connect external sources
- Paste from existing docs
Learn more: Projects & Databases →
Step 5: Configure Agent Behavior
Click on the Agent to customize:
Personality
Adjust tone and style:
- Professional vs casual
- Detailed vs concise
- Formal vs friendly
Capabilities
Enable/disable what the agent can do:
- Create tickets ✅
- Access knowledge base ✅
- Remember users ✅
- Send emails (optional)
Boundaries
Set limits:
- What topics to avoid
- When to escalate to humans
- Information to never share
Learn more: Custom AI Agents →
Step 6: Test Your Agent
Before deploying, test in the workspace:
- Open the chat interface
- Ask questions your customers would ask
- Try edge cases
- Verify ticket creation works
Questions to test:
- "What's your pricing?"
- "How do I reset my password?"
- "I have a bug to report"
- "Can I speak to a human?"
Iterate until it behaves correctly.
Step 7: Deploy
Your agent is ready. Time to make it live.
Click "Share" or "Publish" and choose:
Public URL
Anyone with the link can interact:
- Share with customers
- Embed on your website
- Post on social media
Embedded Widget
Add to your site:
- Chat bubble on every page
- Support section integration
- Landing page embed
Private Access
Restrict to specific users:
- Team members only
- Logged-in customers
- Specific email domains
Step 8: Connect Automations
Make your agent more powerful with workflows:
New ticket → Slack notification
Alert your team when tickets are created
Unresolved conversation → Email escalation
Send to humans when agent can't help
Positive feedback → Thank you email
Automated follow-up for happy customers
Daily summary → Team report
Compile agent activity for review
Learn more: Automations & Workflows →
Step 9: Monitor and Improve
Your agent is live. Now watch it learn:
Track conversations
See what users ask. Identify gaps in knowledge.
Review tickets
Check what the agent couldn't resolve. Add that information.
Analyze patterns
Find common issues. Update agent training.
Iterate
Add knowledge, adjust behavior, expand capabilities.
The more you use it, the smarter it gets.
Example: Live Support Agent
Here's what a finished support agent looks like:
Clone Support Rating Dashboard →
This template includes:
- Pre-configured agent
- Ticket database
- Satisfaction tracking
- Reporting dashboard
Clone it and customize for your needs.
Next Steps
Your first agent is deployed. What's next?
Expand capabilities:
- Add more knowledge sources
- Connect additional integrations
- Build agent teams
Create more agents:
- Sales qualification agent
- Onboarding assistant
- Research helper
Learn the architecture:
