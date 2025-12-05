On this page
10 AI Event and Exhibit Systems You Can Run on Autopilot
Build AI-powered event management systems for conferences, exhibits, and IRL gatherings. Clone 10 event systems that run attendance, seating, and logistics automatically.
Events are orchestrated chaos.
Attendees, vendors, seating, schedules, catering, AV — a hundred moving pieces that need to converge perfectly at show time. Most event planners live in spreadsheets, hoping nothing falls through the cracks.
Taskade Genesis turns event chaos into automated systems. One prompt creates a complete event workspace with attendee data (Projects), AI coordinators (Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).
📅 The Event Planner's Nightmare:
- Average event: 100+ moving pieces
- Manual reminder success rate: 60%
- Automated reminder success rate: 95%+
- Post-event feedback collection without automation: 15%
Genesis runs your event while you focus on the experience.
📋 Quick Reference: All 10 Event Systems
|#
|System
|Function
|Clone Link
|1
|Event Management Portal
|Full event planning
|Clone →
|2
|Seating Chart Planner
|Seating arrangements
|Clone →
|3
|Exhibit Flow
|Exhibition layouts
|Clone →
|4
|Routes Tourism App
|Tour planning
|Clone →
|5
|Room Booking Dashboard
|Space management
|Clone →
|6
|Class Booking Portal
|Session scheduling
|Clone →
|7
|Appointment Booking
|Individual meetings
|Clone →
|8
|Consultancy Booking
|Pre-event consultations
|Clone →
|9
|Testimonial Portal
|Post-event feedback
|Clone →
|10
|Support Rating Dashboard
|Event support quality
|Clone →
Here are 10 AI event systems you can clone and run on autopilot.
1. Event Management Portal
A comprehensive event planning and management system.
Best for: Event planners, conference organizers, corporate events
Features:
- Event calendar
- Attendee management
- Vendor tracking
- Budget management
Clone Event Management Portal →
2. Seating Chart Planner
Plan and manage seating arrangements for any event.
Best for: Wedding planners, conference organizers, classroom managers
Features:
- Drag-and-drop seating
- Table/row management
- Guest database
- Export/print layouts
Clone Seating Chart Planner →
3. Exhibit Flow
Manage exhibition layouts, booth assignments, and visitor flow.
Best for: Trade shows, museums, galleries, pop-ups
Features:
- Floor plan management
- Exhibitor database
- Visitor tracking
- Schedule coordination
Clone Exhibit Flow →
4. Routes Tourism App
Plan tour routes and experiences for groups.
Best for: Tour operators, travel agencies, destination marketing
Features:
- Route planning
- Stop management
- Timing coordination
- Group logistics
Clone Routes Tourism App →
5. Room Booking Dashboard
Manage room reservations and space allocation.
Best for: Venues, conference centers, coworking spaces
Features:
- Room availability
- Booking requests
- Conflict detection
- Utilization reports
Clone Room Booking Dashboard →
6. Class Booking Portal
Schedule sessions, workshops, and recurring events.
Best for: Workshop facilitators, training companies, fitness studios
Features:
- Class scheduling
- Registration management
- Waitlist handling
- Reminder automation
Clone Class Booking Portal →
7. Appointment Booking System
Manage individual appointments and consultations.
Best for: Speakers, VIP meetings, one-on-one sessions
Features:
- Time slot management
- Booking confirmations
- Calendar sync
- No-show tracking
Clone Appointment Booking →
8. Consultancy Booking Form
Capture consultation requests with detailed intake.
Best for: Pre-event consultations, vendor meetings, sponsor calls
Features:
- Intake form
- Qualification questions
- Scheduling integration
- Follow-up automation
Clone Consultancy Booking →
9. Testimonial Portal App
Collect attendee feedback and testimonials post-event.
Best for: Event marketing, speaker feedback, sponsor reports
Features:
- Feedback collection
- Rating system
- Testimonial curation
- Export for marketing
Clone Testimonial Portal →
10. Support Rating Dashboard
Track event support quality and attendee satisfaction.
Best for: Event ops, customer experience, quality assurance
Features:
- Support ticket tracking
- Satisfaction scores
- Response time metrics
- Issue categorization
Clone Support Rating Dashboard →
Events as Living Systems
Events aren't spreadsheets — they're ecosystems.
Genesis event systems are living systems that adapt in real-time:
|Traditional Planning
|Genesis Event System
|Static spreadsheets
|Real-time updates
|Manual reminders
|Automated notifications
|Paper seating charts
|Dynamic arrangements
|Post-event surveys
|Continuous feedback
|Siloed vendor info
|Connected databases
This is Workspace DNA — memory, intelligence, and motion for events.
Event Automations
Connect your systems to real workflows:
- Registration confirmations sent automatically
- Reminder sequences as event approaches
- Seating updates pushed to attendees
- Vendor coordination emails triggered by milestones
- Post-event surveys sent after conclusion
Learn more: Automations & Workflows →
Build Your Event System
Create a custom event workspace in minutes:
- Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
- Describe your system (e.g., "Build an event management portal with attendee registration, seating charts, and automated reminder sequences")
- Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization
- Genesis creates the workspace with Projects, Agents, and Automations
- Import your attendee list
- Run your event on autopilot
Learn more: Create Your First App →
Start Building
Ready to build your event system?
Resources:
- Explore Community Apps — Clone event tools
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Learn Workspace DNA — Understand the architecture
Your living event system includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — Event coordinators
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — Attendee database
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — Event automation
Start Building →
