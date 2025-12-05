Build AI-powered event management systems for conferences, exhibits, and IRL gatherings. Clone 10 event systems that run attendance, seating, and logistics automatically.

Events are orchestrated chaos.

Attendees, vendors, seating, schedules, catering, AV — a hundred moving pieces that need to converge perfectly at show time. Most event planners live in spreadsheets, hoping nothing falls through the cracks.

Taskade Genesis turns event chaos into automated systems. One prompt creates a complete event workspace with attendee data (Projects), AI coordinators (Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).

📅 The Event Planner's Nightmare: Average event: 100+ moving pieces

Manual reminder success rate: 60%

Automated reminder success rate: 95%+

Post-event feedback collection without automation: 15% Genesis runs your event while you focus on the experience.

📋 Quick Reference: All 10 Event Systems

Here are 10 AI event systems you can clone and run on autopilot.

1. Event Management Portal

A comprehensive event planning and management system.

Best for: Event planners, conference organizers, corporate events

Features:

Event calendar

Attendee management

Vendor tracking

Budget management

2. Seating Chart Planner

Plan and manage seating arrangements for any event.

Best for: Wedding planners, conference organizers, classroom managers

Features:

Drag-and-drop seating

Table/row management

Guest database

Export/print layouts

3. Exhibit Flow

Manage exhibition layouts, booth assignments, and visitor flow.

Best for: Trade shows, museums, galleries, pop-ups

Features:

Floor plan management

Exhibitor database

Visitor tracking

Schedule coordination

4. Routes Tourism App

Plan tour routes and experiences for groups.

Best for: Tour operators, travel agencies, destination marketing

Features:

Route planning

Stop management

Timing coordination

Group logistics

5. Room Booking Dashboard

Manage room reservations and space allocation.

Best for: Venues, conference centers, coworking spaces

Features:

Room availability

Booking requests

Conflict detection

Utilization reports

6. Class Booking Portal

Schedule sessions, workshops, and recurring events.

Best for: Workshop facilitators, training companies, fitness studios

Features:

Class scheduling

Registration management

Waitlist handling

Reminder automation

7. Appointment Booking System

Manage individual appointments and consultations.

Best for: Speakers, VIP meetings, one-on-one sessions

Features:

Time slot management

Booking confirmations

Calendar sync

No-show tracking

8. Consultancy Booking Form

Capture consultation requests with detailed intake.

Best for: Pre-event consultations, vendor meetings, sponsor calls

Features:

Intake form

Qualification questions

Scheduling integration

Follow-up automation

9. Testimonial Portal App

Collect attendee feedback and testimonials post-event.

Best for: Event marketing, speaker feedback, sponsor reports

Features:

Feedback collection

Rating system

Testimonial curation

Export for marketing

10. Support Rating Dashboard

Track event support quality and attendee satisfaction.

Best for: Event ops, customer experience, quality assurance

Features:

Support ticket tracking

Satisfaction scores

Response time metrics

Issue categorization

Events as Living Systems

Events aren't spreadsheets — they're ecosystems.

Genesis event systems are living systems that adapt in real-time:

Traditional Planning Genesis Event System Static spreadsheets Real-time updates Manual reminders Automated notifications Paper seating charts Dynamic arrangements Post-event surveys Continuous feedback Siloed vendor info Connected databases

This is Workspace DNA — memory, intelligence, and motion for events.

Event Automations

Connect your systems to real workflows:

Registration confirmations sent automatically

sent automatically Reminder sequences as event approaches

as event approaches Seating updates pushed to attendees

pushed to attendees Vendor coordination emails triggered by milestones

emails triggered by milestones Post-event surveys sent after conclusion

Build Your Event System

Create a custom event workspace in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your system (e.g., "Build an event management portal with attendee registration, seating charts, and automated reminder sequences") Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization Genesis creates the workspace with Projects, Agents, and Automations Import your attendee list Run your event on autopilot

Start Building

Ready to build your event system?

Resources:

Your living event system includes:

