10 AI Event and Exhibit Systems You Can Run on Autopilot

Build AI-powered event management systems for conferences, exhibits, and IRL gatherings. Clone 10 event systems that run attendance, seating, and logistics automatically.

December 21, 2025·5 min read·Taskade Team·Productivity
Events are orchestrated chaos.

Attendees, vendors, seating, schedules, catering, AV — a hundred moving pieces that need to converge perfectly at show time. Most event planners live in spreadsheets, hoping nothing falls through the cracks.

Taskade Genesis turns event chaos into automated systems. One prompt creates a complete event workspace with attendee data (Projects), AI coordinators (Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).

📅 The Event Planner's Nightmare:

  • Average event: 100+ moving pieces
  • Manual reminder success rate: 60%
  • Automated reminder success rate: 95%+
  • Post-event feedback collection without automation: 15%

Genesis runs your event while you focus on the experience.

📋 Quick Reference: All 10 Event Systems

# System Function Clone Link
1 Event Management Portal Full event planning Clone →
2 Seating Chart Planner Seating arrangements Clone →
3 Exhibit Flow Exhibition layouts Clone →
4 Routes Tourism App Tour planning Clone →
5 Room Booking Dashboard Space management Clone →
6 Class Booking Portal Session scheduling Clone →
7 Appointment Booking Individual meetings Clone →
8 Consultancy Booking Pre-event consultations Clone →
9 Testimonial Portal Post-event feedback Clone →
10 Support Rating Dashboard Event support quality Clone →

Here are 10 AI event systems you can clone and run on autopilot.

1. Event Management Portal

A comprehensive event planning and management system.

Best for: Event planners, conference organizers, corporate events

Features:

  • Event calendar
  • Attendee management
  • Vendor tracking
  • Budget management

Clone Event Management Portal →

2. Seating Chart Planner

Plan and manage seating arrangements for any event.

Best for: Wedding planners, conference organizers, classroom managers

Features:

  • Drag-and-drop seating
  • Table/row management
  • Guest database
  • Export/print layouts

Clone Seating Chart Planner →

3. Exhibit Flow

Manage exhibition layouts, booth assignments, and visitor flow.

Best for: Trade shows, museums, galleries, pop-ups

Features:

  • Floor plan management
  • Exhibitor database
  • Visitor tracking
  • Schedule coordination

Clone Exhibit Flow →

4. Routes Tourism App

Plan tour routes and experiences for groups.

Best for: Tour operators, travel agencies, destination marketing

Features:

  • Route planning
  • Stop management
  • Timing coordination
  • Group logistics

Clone Routes Tourism App →

5. Room Booking Dashboard

Manage room reservations and space allocation.

Best for: Venues, conference centers, coworking spaces

Features:

  • Room availability
  • Booking requests
  • Conflict detection
  • Utilization reports

Clone Room Booking Dashboard →

6. Class Booking Portal

Schedule sessions, workshops, and recurring events.

Best for: Workshop facilitators, training companies, fitness studios

Features:

  • Class scheduling
  • Registration management
  • Waitlist handling
  • Reminder automation

Clone Class Booking Portal →

7. Appointment Booking System

Manage individual appointments and consultations.

Best for: Speakers, VIP meetings, one-on-one sessions

Features:

  • Time slot management
  • Booking confirmations
  • Calendar sync
  • No-show tracking

Clone Appointment Booking →

8. Consultancy Booking Form

Capture consultation requests with detailed intake.

Best for: Pre-event consultations, vendor meetings, sponsor calls

Features:

  • Intake form
  • Qualification questions
  • Scheduling integration
  • Follow-up automation

Clone Consultancy Booking →

9. Testimonial Portal App

Collect attendee feedback and testimonials post-event.

Best for: Event marketing, speaker feedback, sponsor reports

Features:

  • Feedback collection
  • Rating system
  • Testimonial curation
  • Export for marketing

Clone Testimonial Portal →

10. Support Rating Dashboard

Track event support quality and attendee satisfaction.

Best for: Event ops, customer experience, quality assurance

Features:

  • Support ticket tracking
  • Satisfaction scores
  • Response time metrics
  • Issue categorization

Clone Support Rating Dashboard →

Events as Living Systems

Events aren't spreadsheets — they're ecosystems.

Genesis event systems are living systems that adapt in real-time:

Traditional Planning Genesis Event System
Static spreadsheets Real-time updates
Manual reminders Automated notifications
Paper seating charts Dynamic arrangements
Post-event surveys Continuous feedback
Siloed vendor info Connected databases

This is Workspace DNA — memory, intelligence, and motion for events.

Event Automations

Connect your systems to real workflows:

  • Registration confirmations sent automatically
  • Reminder sequences as event approaches
  • Seating updates pushed to attendees
  • Vendor coordination emails triggered by milestones
  • Post-event surveys sent after conclusion

Build Your Event System

Create a custom event workspace in minutes:

  1. Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
  2. Describe your system (e.g., "Build an event management portal with attendee registration, seating charts, and automated reminder sequences")
  3. Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization
  4. Genesis creates the workspace with Projects, Agents, and Automations
  5. Import your attendee list
  6. Run your event on autopilot

Start Building

Ready to build your event system?

Resources:

Your living event system includes:

