Build AI-powered wellness systems for habit tracking, mood monitoring, and fitness goals. Clone 8 health workspaces with built-in AI coaches.

Wellness is a practice, not a product.

But most health apps treat it like a checklist — log this, count that, forget about it tomorrow. Real wellness happens when tracking becomes a system that supports you, not one you serve.

Taskade Genesis creates living wellness systems. One prompt builds a complete health workspace with habit data (Projects), AI coaches (Agents), and automated reminders (Automations).

🧘 The Habit Success Formula: Tracking alone: 20% success rate

Tracking + reminders: 45% success rate

Tracking + reminders + AI coaching: 70%+ success rate Genesis gives you all three in one system.

📋 Quick Reference: All 8 Wellness Workspaces

Here are 8 AI wellness workspaces you can clone for better habits.

1. Mood Tracker

Track emotional patterns with visual logging and insights.

Best for: Mental health awareness, therapy support, self-reflection

Features:

Mood entry form

Pattern visualization

Trend analysis

Journal integration

Clone Mood Tracker →

2. Push Up Fitness App

A simple fitness tracker focused on push-up challenges.

Best for: Fitness beginners, challenge participants, home workouts

Features:

Rep counting

Progress tracking

Goal setting

Achievement badges

Clone Push Up Fitness App →

3. Breathe Circle

Guided breathing exercises with visual cues.

Best for: Stress relief, meditation, mindfulness practice

Features:

Breathing animations

Timer settings

Session history

Calming visuals

Clone Breathe Circle →

4. Book Reading Tracker

Track reading habits as part of mental wellness routines.

Best for: Reading challenges, lifelong learners, habit builders

Features:

Reading log

Page tracking

Note capture

Goal setting

Clone Book Reading Tracker →

5. Motivation Map Studio

Visualize wellness goals and motivations.

Best for: Goal setting, life coaches, personal development

Features:

Goal mapping

Motivation tracking

Visual boards

Progress milestones

Clone Motivation Map Studio →

6. Study/Work Timer and Music Player

Focused work sessions with ambient sounds for flow states.

Best for: Deep work, focus sessions, productivity wellness

Features:

Pomodoro timer

Ambient music

Break reminders

Session tracking

Clone Study Timer →

7. Personal Expense Tracker

Track spending habits as part of financial wellness.

Best for: Budget mindfulness, financial health, habit awareness

Features:

Expense logging

Category tracking

Trend visualization

Budget alerts

Clone Personal Expense Tracker →

8. Minimalistic ToDo App

Simple task management for daily wellness routines.

Best for: Morning routines, daily habits, simple tracking

Features:

Clean interface

Task management

Completion tracking

Minimal distractions

Clone Minimalistic ToDo →

Why Wellness Needs Living Systems

Static apps don't create lasting change.

The best wellness tools adapt, remind, and support. Genesis wellness workspaces are living systems that:

Traditional App Genesis Wellness System Manual logging Automatic reminders No personalization AI-coached guidance Isolated data Connected context Point-in-time Continuous support No accountability Automated check-ins

This is Workspace DNA — memory, intelligence, and motion for wellness.

Wellness Automations

Connect your workspace to healthy habits:

Morning reminders to start wellness routines

to start wellness routines Mood check-ins at regular intervals

at regular intervals Progress celebrations when streaks are achieved

when streaks are achieved Weekly summaries of habit completion

of habit completion Goal adjustments based on patterns

Learn more: Automations & Workflows →

Build Your Wellness System

Create a custom wellness workspace in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your system (e.g., "Build a daily wellness tracker with mood logging, habit checkboxes, and an AI coach that sends encouragement") Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization Genesis creates the workspace with Projects, Agents, and Automations Set up your reminders Build healthy habits with AI support

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Start Building

Ready to build your wellness system?

Resources:

Your living wellness system includes:

Start Building →

Read more:

Explore Taskade AI:

Build with Genesis: