💡 Bullet Journal Weekly Highlights Template

Plan the week ahead with this bullet journal. Free bujo team workflow template.
Get a bird’s eye view of your week with this bullet journal weekly log template.
Bullet journaling is a fun way to get organized. There are many spreads and templates available so you can customize every aspect of the journal and make it your own. But when it comes to highly useful and informative spreads, the weekly log is right at the top of the list.
The bullet journal weekly log is a customizable page that gives you an overview of your week. You can section your weekly log by days of the week and list down what needs to be done on a particular day. Plan your week and overcome obstacles instead of winging it every day.
Take it from Benjamin Franklin who said: “For every minute spent organizing, an hour is earned.” Dedicate a few minutes to set up your weekly log and schedule all tasks in one place: