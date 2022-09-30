💡 Bullet Journal Weekly Highlights Template

Bullet journaling is a fun way to get organized. There are many spreads and templates available so you can customize every aspect of the journal and make it your own. But when it comes to highly useful and informative spreads, the weekly log is right at the top of the list.

What Is a Bullet Journal Weekly Log?

The bullet journal weekly log is a customizable page that gives you an overview of your week. You can section your weekly log by days of the week and list down what needs to be done on a particular day. Plan your week and overcome obstacles instead of winging it every day.

Effective Bullet Journaling With a Weekly Log Template

Take it from Benjamin Franklin who said: “For every minute spent organizing, an hour is earned.” Dedicate a few minutes to set up your weekly log and schedule all tasks in one place:

Batch tasks according to date or category. You can label sections by day or batch tasks with color-coded headings. Set categories like “Work” or “Personal” to organize everything.

Use hashtags to indicate priority. Don’t like tight deadlines? Prioritize tasks with clickable #tags instead. Define what’s #urgent and what should end up on the #back_burner.

Share your weekly log with others. Need help with tasks, especially when it’s crunch time? Share your project page, delegate tasks, and kick off discussions in one place.

How to Use the Weekly Log Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕Use Template button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create your weekly log. Customize your weekly log using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create your own Bullet Journal Weekly Log on Taskade