Build client portals with built-in automations that keep clients informed without manual updates. Learn the triggers and workflows that make portals live.

Client portals are high maintenance.

Every status update, every file upload, every progress report — it's all manual. You update the portal, notify the client, then repeat tomorrow. The portal becomes another job, not a solution.

Taskade Genesis builds self-updating portals. Portals that notify, refresh, and evolve automatically. Here's how to build them.

🔄 Self-Updating = Zero Maintenance Manual Portal Self-Updating Portal You update status Status updates itself You send email Email sends automatically You share files Files notify on upload You remind client System reminds client Hours/week Zero time

What Makes a Portal "Self-Updating"?

A self-updating portal has three components:

Triggers — Events that start workflows Actions — Tasks that execute automatically Connections — Links to external systems

When combined, the portal runs itself:

Work happens → Trigger fires → Action updates portal → Client notified

No manual intervention required.

Portal Examples

Class Booking Portal

Clone Class Booking Portal →

Self-updating features:

New booking → confirmation email sent

Class full → waitlist enabled

24 hours before → reminder sent

Class completed → feedback request sent

Event Management Portal

Clone Event Management Portal →

Self-updating features:

Registration → welcome sequence

Event details change → attendees notified

One week before → schedule reminder

After event → survey distributed

Testimonial Portal

Clone Testimonial Portal →

Self-updating features:

New submission → admin notified for review

Approved → added to public display

Rejected → thank you email sent

Featured → shared to social automatically

Consultancy Booking

Clone Consultancy Booking →

Self-updating features:

Form submitted → qualification scored

High score → calendar link sent

Low score → resource email sent

Meeting completed → follow-up scheduled

Common Portal Automations

TRIGGER: Project status changed ACTIONS: ├── Update portal status display ├── Send email to client ├── Log change in history └── Notify internal team

No more manual "just wanted to update you" emails.

File Sharing

TRIGGER: New file uploaded ACTIONS: ├── Client notified immediately ├── File added to project timeline └── Download link generated

Clients see files the moment they're ready.

Progress Milestones

TRIGGER: Milestone marked complete ACTIONS: ├── Portal progress bar updates ├── Celebration email to client ├── Next milestone highlighted └── Invoice triggered (if billable)

Milestones tracked and communicated automatically.

Appointment Reminders

TRIGGER: 24 hours before appointment ACTIONS: ├── Email reminder to client ├── SMS reminder (optional) ├── Calendar confirmation └── Preparation checklist sent

Never have a no-show due to forgotten meetings.

Feedback Loops

TRIGGER: Project/session completed ACTIONS: ├── Wait 24 hours ├── Send feedback request ├── If positive → request testimonial ├── If negative → alert account manager

Feedback flows automatically at the right moment.

Learn more: Automations & Workflows →

Building Self-Updating Portals

Step 1: Map the Client Journey

List every touchpoint:

Onboarding

Project kickoff

Status updates

Deliverables

Feedback collection

Offboarding

Each touchpoint is a potential automation.

Step 2: Identify Triggers

For each touchpoint, what event should fire?

Touchpoint Trigger Onboarding Form submitted Kickoff Project created Updates Status changed Deliverables File uploaded Feedback Phase completed Offboarding Project closed

Step 3: Define Actions

For each trigger, what should happen?

Trigger Actions Form submitted Create contact, send welcome, create project Project created Notify team, send client overview, schedule kickoff Status changed Update portal, email client, log history File uploaded Notify client, add to timeline, generate link Phase completed Send survey, update dashboard, trigger next phase Project closed Final report, request testimonial, archive

Step 4: Build in Genesis

Open Taskade Genesis Describe your portal with automations:

Build a client portal for a design agency with: - Project pages showing status, files, and timeline - Automatic email notifications when status changes - Feedback requests sent when milestones complete - Weekly progress summaries sent every Monday - Client can book calls directly from portal

Genesis creates portal with built-in automations Customize triggers and actions Test with sample data Deploy to clients

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Advanced: Conditional Logic

Make automations smarter with conditions:

Priority-Based Routing

TRIGGER: Support ticket created CONDITIONS: ├── IF priority = urgent │ └── Page account manager immediately ├── IF priority = high │ └── Email within 1 hour └── IF priority = normal └── Add to queue

Client-Type Personalization

TRIGGER: Weekly update time CONDITIONS: ├── IF client tier = enterprise │ └── Detailed report + call scheduling ├── IF client tier = professional │ └── Summary report └── IF client tier = basic └── Status dashboard link only

Escalation Chains

TRIGGER: No response for 48 hours ACTIONS: ├── Send follow-up email ├── Wait 24 hours ├── IF still no response │ ├── Escalate to manager │ └── Log communication gap

Integration Patterns

Connect portals to external tools:

CRM Integration

New client in portal → Create contact in CRM

Deal won in CRM → Create project in portal

Calendar Integration

Booking in portal → Create calendar event

Calendar cancellation → Update portal status

Communication Integration

Portal update → Slack notification

Slack message → Portal comment

Billing Integration

Milestone complete → Invoice generated

Payment received → Portal access extended

Start Building

Create your self-updating portal:

Your living portal includes:

Start Building →

