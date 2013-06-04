On this page
How to Build Client Portals That Update Themselves
Build client portals with built-in automations that keep clients informed without manual updates. Learn the triggers and workflows that make portals live.
Client portals are high maintenance.
Every status update, every file upload, every progress report — it's all manual. You update the portal, notify the client, then repeat tomorrow. The portal becomes another job, not a solution.
Taskade Genesis builds self-updating portals. Portals that notify, refresh, and evolve automatically. Here's how to build them.
🔄 Self-Updating = Zero Maintenance
Manual Portal Self-Updating Portal You update status Status updates itself You send email Email sends automatically You share files Files notify on upload You remind client System reminds client Hours/week Zero time
What Makes a Portal "Self-Updating"?
A self-updating portal has three components:
- Triggers — Events that start workflows
- Actions — Tasks that execute automatically
- Connections — Links to external systems
When combined, the portal runs itself:
Work happens → Trigger fires → Action updates portal → Client notified
No manual intervention required.
Portal Examples
Class Booking Portal
Clone Class Booking Portal →
Self-updating features:
- New booking → confirmation email sent
- Class full → waitlist enabled
- 24 hours before → reminder sent
- Class completed → feedback request sent
Event Management Portal
Clone Event Management Portal →
Self-updating features:
- Registration → welcome sequence
- Event details change → attendees notified
- One week before → schedule reminder
- After event → survey distributed
Testimonial Portal
Clone Testimonial Portal →
Self-updating features:
- New submission → admin notified for review
- Approved → added to public display
- Rejected → thank you email sent
- Featured → shared to social automatically
Consultancy Booking
Clone Consultancy Booking →
Self-updating features:
- Form submitted → qualification scored
- High score → calendar link sent
- Low score → resource email sent
- Meeting completed → follow-up scheduled
Common Portal Automations
Status Updates
TRIGGER: Project status changed
ACTIONS:
├── Update portal status display
├── Send email to client
├── Log change in history
└── Notify internal team
No more manual "just wanted to update you" emails.
File Sharing
TRIGGER: New file uploaded
ACTIONS:
├── Client notified immediately
├── File added to project timeline
└── Download link generated
Clients see files the moment they're ready.
Progress Milestones
TRIGGER: Milestone marked complete
ACTIONS:
├── Portal progress bar updates
├── Celebration email to client
├── Next milestone highlighted
└── Invoice triggered (if billable)
Milestones tracked and communicated automatically.
Appointment Reminders
TRIGGER: 24 hours before appointment
ACTIONS:
├── Email reminder to client
├── SMS reminder (optional)
├── Calendar confirmation
└── Preparation checklist sent
Never have a no-show due to forgotten meetings.
Feedback Loops
TRIGGER: Project/session completed
ACTIONS:
├── Wait 24 hours
├── Send feedback request
├── If positive → request testimonial
├── If negative → alert account manager
Feedback flows automatically at the right moment.
Learn more: Automations & Workflows →
Building Self-Updating Portals
Step 1: Map the Client Journey
List every touchpoint:
- Onboarding
- Project kickoff
- Status updates
- Deliverables
- Feedback collection
- Offboarding
Each touchpoint is a potential automation.
Step 2: Identify Triggers
For each touchpoint, what event should fire?
|Touchpoint
|Trigger
|Onboarding
|Form submitted
|Kickoff
|Project created
|Updates
|Status changed
|Deliverables
|File uploaded
|Feedback
|Phase completed
|Offboarding
|Project closed
Step 3: Define Actions
For each trigger, what should happen?
|Trigger
|Actions
|Form submitted
|Create contact, send welcome, create project
|Project created
|Notify team, send client overview, schedule kickoff
|Status changed
|Update portal, email client, log history
|File uploaded
|Notify client, add to timeline, generate link
|Phase completed
|Send survey, update dashboard, trigger next phase
|Project closed
|Final report, request testimonial, archive
Step 4: Build in Genesis
- Open Taskade Genesis
- Describe your portal with automations:
Build a client portal for a design agency with:
- Project pages showing status, files, and timeline
- Automatic email notifications when status changes
- Feedback requests sent when milestones complete
- Weekly progress summaries sent every Monday
- Client can book calls directly from portal
- Genesis creates portal with built-in automations
- Customize triggers and actions
- Test with sample data
- Deploy to clients
Learn more: Create Your First App →
Advanced: Conditional Logic
Make automations smarter with conditions:
Priority-Based Routing
TRIGGER: Support ticket created
CONDITIONS:
├── IF priority = urgent
│ └── Page account manager immediately
├── IF priority = high
│ └── Email within 1 hour
└── IF priority = normal
└── Add to queue
Client-Type Personalization
TRIGGER: Weekly update time
CONDITIONS:
├── IF client tier = enterprise
│ └── Detailed report + call scheduling
├── IF client tier = professional
│ └── Summary report
└── IF client tier = basic
└── Status dashboard link only
Escalation Chains
TRIGGER: No response for 48 hours
ACTIONS:
├── Send follow-up email
├── Wait 24 hours
├── IF still no response
│ ├── Escalate to manager
│ └── Log communication gap
Integration Patterns
Connect portals to external tools:
CRM Integration
- New client in portal → Create contact in CRM
- Deal won in CRM → Create project in portal
Calendar Integration
- Booking in portal → Create calendar event
- Calendar cancellation → Update portal status
Communication Integration
- Portal update → Slack notification
- Slack message → Portal comment
Billing Integration
- Milestone complete → Invoice generated
- Payment received → Portal access extended
Start Building
Create your self-updating portal:
Resources:
- Explore Community Portals — Clone portal templates
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Automations Guide — Workflow setup
Your living portal includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — Client communication
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — Project data
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — Automated workflows
Start Building →
