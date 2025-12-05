BlogProductivity

10 AI Agency Workspaces You Can Clone in One Click

Build your agency OS with AI-powered client portals, dashboards, and workflows. Clone 10 agency workspaces for creative teams, consultants, and service businesses.

December 15, 2025·5 min read·Taskade Team·Productivity
Running an agency is orchestration.

Client portals, project dashboards, content workflows, testimonial collection, multi-platform publishing — it's a maze of tools duct-taped together. Every new client means another folder, another Slack channel, another spreadsheet.

Taskade Genesis gives you a unified agency OS. One prompt creates a complete workspace with client data (Projects), AI assistants (Agents), and automated delivery (Automations).

🏢 The Agency Tool Problem:

  • Average agency uses 12+ different tools
  • 40% of time spent on administrative tasks
  • $300-1000/month on software subscriptions
  • Data scattered across disconnected systems

Genesis consolidates everything into one living OS.

📋 Quick Reference: All 10 Agency Workspaces

# Workspace Function Clone Link
1 Multi-Platform Publisher Content distribution Clone →
2 Testimonial Portal Social proof collection Clone →
3 Support Rating Dashboard Client satisfaction Clone →
4 BusinessPro Website Agency website Clone →
5 Consultancy Booking Client scheduling Clone →
6 Event Management Portal Event planning Clone →
7 Class Booking Portal Workshop scheduling Clone →
8 Neon CRM Dashboard Client relationships Clone →
9 Invoice Generator Billing Clone →
10 Team Capacity Planner Resource allocation Clone →

Here are 10 AI agency workspaces you can clone and run your business on.

1. Multi-Platform Publisher

Publish content across multiple channels from a single dashboard.

Best for: Content agencies, social media managers, marketing teams

Features:

  • Multi-channel content calendar
  • Platform-specific formatting
  • Scheduling interface
  • Performance tracking

Clone Multi-Platform Publisher →

2. Testimonial Portal App

Collect, organize, and showcase client testimonials automatically.

Best for: Agencies, consultants, service businesses

Features:

  • Testimonial submission form
  • Approval workflow
  • Display-ready formatting
  • Export for marketing

Clone Testimonial Portal →

3. Support Rating Dashboard

Track client satisfaction, support tickets, and service quality.

Best for: Account managers, client success, support teams

Features:

  • CSAT tracking
  • Ticket resolution metrics
  • Client feedback aggregation
  • Trend analysis

Clone Support Rating Dashboard →

4. BusinessPro Website

A professional business website template for agencies and consultants.

Best for: Agencies, consulting firms, B2B services

Features:

  • Service showcase
  • Team section
  • Contact forms
  • Case study templates

Clone BusinessPro →

5. Consultancy Booking Form

Let clients book consultations directly with automated scheduling.

Best for: Consultants, coaches, advisors

Features:

  • Availability calendar
  • Booking form
  • Confirmation emails
  • Calendar sync

Clone Consultancy Booking →

6. Event Management Portal

Manage client events from planning to execution.

Best for: Event agencies, PR firms, marketing teams

Features:

  • Event calendar
  • Vendor management
  • Budget tracking
  • Timeline planning

Clone Event Portal →

7. Class Booking Portal

Schedule and manage recurring sessions or workshops.

Best for: Training companies, workshop facilitators, educators

Features:

  • Class scheduling
  • Attendee management
  • Waitlist handling
  • Reminder automation

Clone Class Booking Portal →

8. Neon CRM Dashboard

A visually striking CRM for tracking client relationships and deals.

Best for: Sales teams, account managers, agency BD

Features:

  • Client database
  • Deal pipeline
  • Interaction history
  • Revenue tracking

Clone Neon CRM Dashboard →

9. Invoice Generator

Create and track client invoices with automatic calculations.

Best for: Freelancers, agencies, service businesses

Features:

  • Invoice templates
  • Client database
  • Payment tracking
  • Overdue alerts

Clone Invoice Generator →

10. Team Capacity Planner

Allocate team resources across client projects.

Best for: Creative directors, project managers, agency ops

Features:

  • Team availability view
  • Project assignments
  • Utilization tracking
  • Capacity forecasting

Clone Team Capacity Planner →

The Agency OS Concept

Most agencies run on chaos. Genesis agencies run on systems.

An Agency OS combines:

Component Genesis Feature Example
Client Database Projects (Memory) All client info in one place
Smart Assistants AI Agents (Intelligence) Auto-draft proposals, summarize briefs
Automated Delivery Automations (Motion) Schedule posts, send reports

This is Workspace DNA — the living system behind every Genesis app.

Agency Automations That Scale

Connect your workspaces to real workflows:

  • Client onboarding sequences triggered by form submission
  • Weekly reports generated and sent automatically
  • Invoice reminders for overdue payments
  • Content scheduling across platforms
  • Testimonial requests sent after project completion

Learn more: Automations & Workflows →

Build Your Agency OS

Create a custom agency workspace in minutes:

  1. Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
  2. Describe your workspace (e.g., "Build a client portal with project tracking, file sharing, and automated status updates")
  3. Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization
  4. Genesis creates the workspace with Projects, Agents, and Automations
  5. Invite clients and team members
  6. Run your agency on autopilot

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Start Building

Ready to build your agency OS?

Resources:

Your living agency workspace includes:

Start Building →

