Build your agency OS with AI-powered client portals, dashboards, and workflows. Clone 10 agency workspaces for creative teams, consultants, and service businesses.

Running an agency is orchestration.

Client portals, project dashboards, content workflows, testimonial collection, multi-platform publishing — it's a maze of tools duct-taped together. Every new client means another folder, another Slack channel, another spreadsheet.

Taskade Genesis gives you a unified agency OS. One prompt creates a complete workspace with client data (Projects), AI assistants (Agents), and automated delivery (Automations).

🏢 The Agency Tool Problem: Average agency uses 12+ different tools

40% of time spent on administrative tasks

$300-1000/month on software subscriptions

Data scattered across disconnected systems Genesis consolidates everything into one living OS.

📋 Quick Reference: All 10 Agency Workspaces

Here are 10 AI agency workspaces you can clone and run your business on.

1. Multi-Platform Publisher

Publish content across multiple channels from a single dashboard.

Best for: Content agencies, social media managers, marketing teams

Features:

Multi-channel content calendar

Platform-specific formatting

Scheduling interface

Performance tracking

2. Testimonial Portal App

Collect, organize, and showcase client testimonials automatically.

Best for: Agencies, consultants, service businesses

Features:

Testimonial submission form

Approval workflow

Display-ready formatting

Export for marketing

3. Support Rating Dashboard

Track client satisfaction, support tickets, and service quality.

Best for: Account managers, client success, support teams

Features:

CSAT tracking

Ticket resolution metrics

Client feedback aggregation

Trend analysis

4. BusinessPro Website

A professional business website template for agencies and consultants.

Best for: Agencies, consulting firms, B2B services

Features:

Service showcase

Team section

Contact forms

Case study templates

5. Consultancy Booking Form

Let clients book consultations directly with automated scheduling.

Best for: Consultants, coaches, advisors

Features:

Availability calendar

Booking form

Confirmation emails

Calendar sync

6. Event Management Portal

Manage client events from planning to execution.

Best for: Event agencies, PR firms, marketing teams

Features:

Event calendar

Vendor management

Budget tracking

Timeline planning

7. Class Booking Portal

Schedule and manage recurring sessions or workshops.

Best for: Training companies, workshop facilitators, educators

Features:

Class scheduling

Attendee management

Waitlist handling

Reminder automation

8. Neon CRM Dashboard

A visually striking CRM for tracking client relationships and deals.

Best for: Sales teams, account managers, agency BD

Features:

Client database

Deal pipeline

Interaction history

Revenue tracking

9. Invoice Generator

Create and track client invoices with automatic calculations.

Best for: Freelancers, agencies, service businesses

Features:

Invoice templates

Client database

Payment tracking

Overdue alerts

10. Team Capacity Planner

Allocate team resources across client projects.

Best for: Creative directors, project managers, agency ops

Features:

Team availability view

Project assignments

Utilization tracking

Capacity forecasting

The Agency OS Concept

Most agencies run on chaos. Genesis agencies run on systems.

An Agency OS combines:

Component Genesis Feature Example Client Database Projects (Memory) All client info in one place Smart Assistants AI Agents (Intelligence) Auto-draft proposals, summarize briefs Automated Delivery Automations (Motion) Schedule posts, send reports

This is Workspace DNA — the living system behind every Genesis app.

Agency Automations That Scale

Connect your workspaces to real workflows:

Client onboarding sequences triggered by form submission

sequences triggered by form submission Weekly reports generated and sent automatically

generated and sent automatically Invoice reminders for overdue payments

for overdue payments Content scheduling across platforms

across platforms Testimonial requests sent after project completion

Build Your Agency OS

Create a custom agency workspace in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your workspace (e.g., "Build a client portal with project tracking, file sharing, and automated status updates") Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization Genesis creates the workspace with Projects, Agents, and Automations Invite clients and team members Run your agency on autopilot

