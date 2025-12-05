On this page
10 AI Agency Workspaces You Can Clone in One Click
Build your agency OS with AI-powered client portals, dashboards, and workflows. Clone 10 agency workspaces for creative teams, consultants, and service businesses.
Running an agency is orchestration.
Client portals, project dashboards, content workflows, testimonial collection, multi-platform publishing — it's a maze of tools duct-taped together. Every new client means another folder, another Slack channel, another spreadsheet.
Taskade Genesis gives you a unified agency OS. One prompt creates a complete workspace with client data (Projects), AI assistants (Agents), and automated delivery (Automations).
🏢 The Agency Tool Problem:
- Average agency uses 12+ different tools
- 40% of time spent on administrative tasks
- $300-1000/month on software subscriptions
- Data scattered across disconnected systems
Genesis consolidates everything into one living OS.
📋 Quick Reference: All 10 Agency Workspaces
|#
|Workspace
|Function
|Clone Link
|1
|Multi-Platform Publisher
|Content distribution
|Clone →
|2
|Testimonial Portal
|Social proof collection
|Clone →
|3
|Support Rating Dashboard
|Client satisfaction
|Clone →
|4
|BusinessPro Website
|Agency website
|Clone →
|5
|Consultancy Booking
|Client scheduling
|Clone →
|6
|Event Management Portal
|Event planning
|Clone →
|7
|Class Booking Portal
|Workshop scheduling
|Clone →
|8
|Neon CRM Dashboard
|Client relationships
|Clone →
|9
|Invoice Generator
|Billing
|Clone →
|10
|Team Capacity Planner
|Resource allocation
|Clone →
Here are 10 AI agency workspaces you can clone and run your business on.
1. Multi-Platform Publisher
Publish content across multiple channels from a single dashboard.
Best for: Content agencies, social media managers, marketing teams
Features:
- Multi-channel content calendar
- Platform-specific formatting
- Scheduling interface
- Performance tracking
Clone Multi-Platform Publisher →
2. Testimonial Portal App
Collect, organize, and showcase client testimonials automatically.
Best for: Agencies, consultants, service businesses
Features:
- Testimonial submission form
- Approval workflow
- Display-ready formatting
- Export for marketing
Clone Testimonial Portal →
3. Support Rating Dashboard
Track client satisfaction, support tickets, and service quality.
Best for: Account managers, client success, support teams
Features:
- CSAT tracking
- Ticket resolution metrics
- Client feedback aggregation
- Trend analysis
Clone Support Rating Dashboard →
4. BusinessPro Website
A professional business website template for agencies and consultants.
Best for: Agencies, consulting firms, B2B services
Features:
- Service showcase
- Team section
- Contact forms
- Case study templates
Clone BusinessPro →
5. Consultancy Booking Form
Let clients book consultations directly with automated scheduling.
Best for: Consultants, coaches, advisors
Features:
- Availability calendar
- Booking form
- Confirmation emails
- Calendar sync
Clone Consultancy Booking →
6. Event Management Portal
Manage client events from planning to execution.
Best for: Event agencies, PR firms, marketing teams
Features:
- Event calendar
- Vendor management
- Budget tracking
- Timeline planning
Clone Event Portal →
7. Class Booking Portal
Schedule and manage recurring sessions or workshops.
Best for: Training companies, workshop facilitators, educators
Features:
- Class scheduling
- Attendee management
- Waitlist handling
- Reminder automation
Clone Class Booking Portal →
8. Neon CRM Dashboard
A visually striking CRM for tracking client relationships and deals.
Best for: Sales teams, account managers, agency BD
Features:
- Client database
- Deal pipeline
- Interaction history
- Revenue tracking
Clone Neon CRM Dashboard →
9. Invoice Generator
Create and track client invoices with automatic calculations.
Best for: Freelancers, agencies, service businesses
Features:
- Invoice templates
- Client database
- Payment tracking
- Overdue alerts
Clone Invoice Generator →
10. Team Capacity Planner
Allocate team resources across client projects.
Best for: Creative directors, project managers, agency ops
Features:
- Team availability view
- Project assignments
- Utilization tracking
- Capacity forecasting
Clone Team Capacity Planner →
The Agency OS Concept
Most agencies run on chaos. Genesis agencies run on systems.
An Agency OS combines:
|Component
|Genesis Feature
|Example
|Client Database
|Projects (Memory)
|All client info in one place
|Smart Assistants
|AI Agents (Intelligence)
|Auto-draft proposals, summarize briefs
|Automated Delivery
|Automations (Motion)
|Schedule posts, send reports
This is Workspace DNA — the living system behind every Genesis app.
Agency Automations That Scale
Connect your workspaces to real workflows:
- Client onboarding sequences triggered by form submission
- Weekly reports generated and sent automatically
- Invoice reminders for overdue payments
- Content scheduling across platforms
- Testimonial requests sent after project completion
Learn more: Automations & Workflows →
Build Your Agency OS
Create a custom agency workspace in minutes:
- Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
- Describe your workspace (e.g., "Build a client portal with project tracking, file sharing, and automated status updates")
- Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization
- Genesis creates the workspace with Projects, Agents, and Automations
- Invite clients and team members
- Run your agency on autopilot
Learn more: Create Your First App →
Start Building
Ready to build your agency OS?
Resources:
- Explore Community Apps — Clone agency tools
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Learn Workspace DNA — Understand the architecture
Your living agency workspace includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — AI assistants for your team
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — Your client database
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — Automated workflows
Start Building →
Read more:
- 10 AI Client Portals You Can Deploy Instantly
- 10 AI Dashboards You Can Clone in One Click
- 10 Agentic Workflows for Startups
- Build Without Permission
Explore Taskade AI:
- AI Agency Tools — Built for creative teams
- AI App Builder — Build complete apps from one prompt
- AI Portal Builder — Create client portals instantly
Build with Genesis:
- Browse All Generator Templates — Apps, dashboards, websites, and more
- Browse Agent Templates — AI agents for every use case
- Explore Community Apps — Clone and customize