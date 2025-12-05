BlogProductivity

10 AI Sales & CRM Dashboards for Instant Pipeline Visibility

Build AI-powered CRM dashboards that update deals, score leads, and send follow-ups automatically. Clone 10 sales dashboards for instant pipeline visibility.

December 16, 2025
Your pipeline is your future.

But most CRMs are graveyards — deals rot in "Contacted" stage forever, follow-ups slip through cracks, and the only person who knows what's happening is the one who forgot to update Salesforce.

Taskade Genesis creates living CRM systems. One prompt builds a complete sales dashboard with deal tracking (Projects), AI assistants that draft follow-ups (Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).

💀 The CRM Graveyard Stats:

  • 79% of leads never convert to sales (poor follow-up)
  • Sales reps spend 65% of time on non-selling activities
  • 27% of deals are lost due to slow response times

Genesis CRMs fix this with AI agents that never forget to follow up.

📋 Quick Reference: All 10 CRM Dashboards

# Dashboard Best For Clone Link
1 Neon CRM Dashboard Full pipeline management Clone →
2 Investor Dashboard Fundraising pipeline Clone →
3 Broker Calendar Appointments, scheduling Clone →
4 Support Rating Dashboard Account health, renewal Clone →
5 BusinessPro Website Lead capture Clone →
6 Consultancy Booking Form Discovery calls Clone →
7 Appointment Booking Meeting scheduling Clone →
8 Real Estate Landing Property leads Clone →
9 Testimonial Portal Social proof Clone →
10 Finance Tracker Revenue tracking Clone →

Here are 10 AI sales and CRM dashboards you can clone right now.

1. Neon CRM Dashboard

A vibrant, visually striking CRM with full pipeline visibility.

Best for: Sales teams, founders, growth teams

Features:

  • Deal pipeline stages
  • Contact database
  • Activity tracking
  • Revenue forecasting

Clone Neon CRM Dashboard →

2. Investor Dashboard

Track fundraising pipeline, investor relationships, and milestone progress.

Best for: Founders, CFOs, investor relations

Features:

  • Investor database
  • Meeting tracking
  • Term sheet comparisons
  • Milestone updates

Clone Investor Dashboard →

3. Broker Calendar

Manage appointments, client meetings, and deal schedules.

Best for: Real estate agents, brokers, sales reps

Features:

  • Appointment scheduling
  • Client database
  • Deal linking
  • Calendar sync

Clone Broker Calendar →

4. Support Rating Dashboard

Track customer satisfaction and identify upsell opportunities.

Best for: Account managers, customer success, sales ops

Features:

  • CSAT tracking
  • Account health scores
  • Renewal pipeline
  • Expansion signals

Clone Support Rating Dashboard →

5. BusinessPro Website

A professional site that captures leads and funnels them into your CRM.

Best for: B2B companies, consultants, agencies

Features:

  • Lead capture forms
  • Service showcase
  • Contact integration
  • Analytics

Clone BusinessPro →

6. Consultancy Booking Form

Let prospects book discovery calls directly.

Best for: Consultants, coaches, sales teams

Features:

  • Availability management
  • Booking form
  • Lead capture
  • Calendar sync

Clone Consultancy Booking →

7. Appointment Booking System

Schedule meetings with leads and customers automatically.

Best for: Sales reps, account managers, service providers

Features:

  • Time slot management
  • Booking confirmations
  • Reminder emails
  • No-show tracking

Clone Appointment Booking →

8. Real Estate Landing Page

Capture property leads with a professional landing page.

Best for: Realtors, property managers, developers

Features:

  • Property showcase
  • Lead capture form
  • Contact integration
  • Tour scheduling

Clone Real Estate Landing →

9. Testimonial Portal App

Collect and showcase customer testimonials to close more deals.

Best for: Sales teams, marketing, customer success

Features:

  • Testimonial collection
  • Approval workflow
  • Display formatting
  • Export for sales decks

Clone Testimonial Portal →

10. Finance Tracker Dashboard

Track deal revenue, commissions, and sales forecasts.

Best for: Sales ops, finance, management

Features:

  • Revenue tracking
  • Commission calculations
  • Forecast vs. actual
  • Performance analytics

Clone Finance Tracker →

Why Traditional CRMs Fail

Most CRMs are just expensive databases.

You enter data, but nothing happens. Deals stall. Follow-ups die. The system doesn't think — it just stores.

Genesis CRMs are living systems:

Traditional CRM Genesis CRM
Manual data entry Auto-capture from forms
Static pipeline AI-scored deals
No follow-up prompts Automated sequences
Isolated data Connected to automations
Reports you have to run Insights pushed to you

This is Workspace DNA — memory, intelligence, and motion.

Sales Automations That Close Deals

Connect your CRM to real workflows:

  • Lead scoring based on engagement signals
  • Follow-up sequences triggered by inactivity
  • Deal alerts when stages change
  • Meeting summaries generated by AI agents
  • Weekly pipeline reports sent to leadership

Learn more: Automations & Workflows →

Build Your Sales System

Create a custom CRM in minutes:

  1. Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
  2. Describe your system (e.g., "Build a CRM with deal pipeline, contact database, and automated follow-up sequences")
  3. Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization
  4. Genesis creates the CRM with Projects, Agents, and Automations
  5. Import your existing contacts
  6. Watch your pipeline come alive

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Start Building

Ready to build your sales system?

