Build AI-powered CRM dashboards that update deals, score leads, and send follow-ups automatically. Clone 10 sales dashboards for instant pipeline visibility.

Your pipeline is your future.

But most CRMs are graveyards — deals rot in "Contacted" stage forever, follow-ups slip through cracks, and the only person who knows what's happening is the one who forgot to update Salesforce.

Taskade Genesis creates living CRM systems. One prompt builds a complete sales dashboard with deal tracking (Projects), AI assistants that draft follow-ups (Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).

💀 The CRM Graveyard Stats: 79% of leads never convert to sales (poor follow-up)

Sales reps spend 65% of time on non-selling activities

27% of deals are lost due to slow response times Genesis CRMs fix this with AI agents that never forget to follow up.

📋 Quick Reference: All 10 CRM Dashboards

Here are 10 AI sales and CRM dashboards you can clone right now.

1. Neon CRM Dashboard

A vibrant, visually striking CRM with full pipeline visibility.

Best for: Sales teams, founders, growth teams

Features:

Deal pipeline stages

Contact database

Activity tracking

Revenue forecasting

2. Investor Dashboard

Track fundraising pipeline, investor relationships, and milestone progress.

Best for: Founders, CFOs, investor relations

Features:

Investor database

Meeting tracking

Term sheet comparisons

Milestone updates

3. Broker Calendar

Manage appointments, client meetings, and deal schedules.

Best for: Real estate agents, brokers, sales reps

Features:

Appointment scheduling

Client database

Deal linking

Calendar sync

4. Support Rating Dashboard

Track customer satisfaction and identify upsell opportunities.

Best for: Account managers, customer success, sales ops

Features:

CSAT tracking

Account health scores

Renewal pipeline

Expansion signals

5. BusinessPro Website

A professional site that captures leads and funnels them into your CRM.

Best for: B2B companies, consultants, agencies

Features:

Lead capture forms

Service showcase

Contact integration

Analytics

6. Consultancy Booking Form

Let prospects book discovery calls directly.

Best for: Consultants, coaches, sales teams

Features:

Availability management

Booking form

Lead capture

Calendar sync

7. Appointment Booking System

Schedule meetings with leads and customers automatically.

Best for: Sales reps, account managers, service providers

Features:

Time slot management

Booking confirmations

Reminder emails

No-show tracking

8. Real Estate Landing Page

Capture property leads with a professional landing page.

Best for: Realtors, property managers, developers

Features:

Property showcase

Lead capture form

Contact integration

Tour scheduling

9. Testimonial Portal App

Collect and showcase customer testimonials to close more deals.

Best for: Sales teams, marketing, customer success

Features:

Testimonial collection

Approval workflow

Display formatting

Export for sales decks

10. Finance Tracker Dashboard

Track deal revenue, commissions, and sales forecasts.

Best for: Sales ops, finance, management

Features:

Revenue tracking

Commission calculations

Forecast vs. actual

Performance analytics

Why Traditional CRMs Fail

Most CRMs are just expensive databases.

You enter data, but nothing happens. Deals stall. Follow-ups die. The system doesn't think — it just stores.

Genesis CRMs are living systems:

Traditional CRM Genesis CRM Manual data entry Auto-capture from forms Static pipeline AI-scored deals No follow-up prompts Automated sequences Isolated data Connected to automations Reports you have to run Insights pushed to you

This is Workspace DNA — memory, intelligence, and motion.

Sales Automations That Close Deals

Connect your CRM to real workflows:

Lead scoring based on engagement signals

based on engagement signals Follow-up sequences triggered by inactivity

triggered by inactivity Deal alerts when stages change

when stages change Meeting summaries generated by AI agents

generated by AI agents Weekly pipeline reports sent to leadership

Build Your Sales System

Create a custom CRM in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your system (e.g., "Build a CRM with deal pipeline, contact database, and automated follow-up sequences") Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization Genesis creates the CRM with Projects, Agents, and Automations Import your existing contacts Watch your pipeline come alive

