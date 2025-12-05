On this page
10 AI Sales & CRM Dashboards for Instant Pipeline Visibility
Build AI-powered CRM dashboards that update deals, score leads, and send follow-ups automatically. Clone 10 sales dashboards for instant pipeline visibility.
Your pipeline is your future.
But most CRMs are graveyards — deals rot in "Contacted" stage forever, follow-ups slip through cracks, and the only person who knows what's happening is the one who forgot to update Salesforce.
Taskade Genesis creates living CRM systems. One prompt builds a complete sales dashboard with deal tracking (Projects), AI assistants that draft follow-ups (Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).
💀 The CRM Graveyard Stats:
- 79% of leads never convert to sales (poor follow-up)
- Sales reps spend 65% of time on non-selling activities
- 27% of deals are lost due to slow response times
Genesis CRMs fix this with AI agents that never forget to follow up.
📋 Quick Reference: All 10 CRM Dashboards
|#
|Dashboard
|Best For
|Clone Link
|1
|Neon CRM Dashboard
|Full pipeline management
|Clone →
|2
|Investor Dashboard
|Fundraising pipeline
|Clone →
|3
|Broker Calendar
|Appointments, scheduling
|Clone →
|4
|Support Rating Dashboard
|Account health, renewal
|Clone →
|5
|BusinessPro Website
|Lead capture
|Clone →
|6
|Consultancy Booking Form
|Discovery calls
|Clone →
|7
|Appointment Booking
|Meeting scheduling
|Clone →
|8
|Real Estate Landing
|Property leads
|Clone →
|9
|Testimonial Portal
|Social proof
|Clone →
|10
|Finance Tracker
|Revenue tracking
|Clone →
Here are 10 AI sales and CRM dashboards you can clone right now.
1. Neon CRM Dashboard
A vibrant, visually striking CRM with full pipeline visibility.
Best for: Sales teams, founders, growth teams
Features:
- Deal pipeline stages
- Contact database
- Activity tracking
- Revenue forecasting
Clone Neon CRM Dashboard →
2. Investor Dashboard
Track fundraising pipeline, investor relationships, and milestone progress.
Best for: Founders, CFOs, investor relations
Features:
- Investor database
- Meeting tracking
- Term sheet comparisons
- Milestone updates
Clone Investor Dashboard →
3. Broker Calendar
Manage appointments, client meetings, and deal schedules.
Best for: Real estate agents, brokers, sales reps
Features:
- Appointment scheduling
- Client database
- Deal linking
- Calendar sync
Clone Broker Calendar →
4. Support Rating Dashboard
Track customer satisfaction and identify upsell opportunities.
Best for: Account managers, customer success, sales ops
Features:
- CSAT tracking
- Account health scores
- Renewal pipeline
- Expansion signals
Clone Support Rating Dashboard →
5. BusinessPro Website
A professional site that captures leads and funnels them into your CRM.
Best for: B2B companies, consultants, agencies
Features:
- Lead capture forms
- Service showcase
- Contact integration
- Analytics
Clone BusinessPro →
6. Consultancy Booking Form
Let prospects book discovery calls directly.
Best for: Consultants, coaches, sales teams
Features:
- Availability management
- Booking form
- Lead capture
- Calendar sync
Clone Consultancy Booking →
7. Appointment Booking System
Schedule meetings with leads and customers automatically.
Best for: Sales reps, account managers, service providers
Features:
- Time slot management
- Booking confirmations
- Reminder emails
- No-show tracking
Clone Appointment Booking →
8. Real Estate Landing Page
Capture property leads with a professional landing page.
Best for: Realtors, property managers, developers
Features:
- Property showcase
- Lead capture form
- Contact integration
- Tour scheduling
Clone Real Estate Landing →
9. Testimonial Portal App
Collect and showcase customer testimonials to close more deals.
Best for: Sales teams, marketing, customer success
Features:
- Testimonial collection
- Approval workflow
- Display formatting
- Export for sales decks
Clone Testimonial Portal →
10. Finance Tracker Dashboard
Track deal revenue, commissions, and sales forecasts.
Best for: Sales ops, finance, management
Features:
- Revenue tracking
- Commission calculations
- Forecast vs. actual
- Performance analytics
Clone Finance Tracker →
Why Traditional CRMs Fail
Most CRMs are just expensive databases.
You enter data, but nothing happens. Deals stall. Follow-ups die. The system doesn't think — it just stores.
Genesis CRMs are living systems:
|Traditional CRM
|Genesis CRM
|Manual data entry
|Auto-capture from forms
|Static pipeline
|AI-scored deals
|No follow-up prompts
|Automated sequences
|Isolated data
|Connected to automations
|Reports you have to run
|Insights pushed to you
This is Workspace DNA — memory, intelligence, and motion.
Sales Automations That Close Deals
Connect your CRM to real workflows:
- Lead scoring based on engagement signals
- Follow-up sequences triggered by inactivity
- Deal alerts when stages change
- Meeting summaries generated by AI agents
- Weekly pipeline reports sent to leadership
Build Your Sales System
Create a custom CRM in minutes:
- Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
- Describe your system (e.g., "Build a CRM with deal pipeline, contact database, and automated follow-up sequences")
- Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization
- Genesis creates the CRM with Projects, Agents, and Automations
- Import your existing contacts
- Watch your pipeline come alive
Start Building
Ready to build your sales system?
Resources:
- Explore Community Apps — Clone CRM templates
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Learn Workspace DNA — Understand the architecture
Your living CRM includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — AI that drafts follow-ups
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — Your contact database
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — Automated workflows
