10 AI Real Estate Apps and Portals You Can Clone

Build AI-powered real estate tools for listings, broker CRM, and property portals. Clone 10 real estate apps with automated lead follow-ups.

December 22, 2025·5 min read·Taskade Team·Productivity
#Real Estate#CRM#Genesis

Real estate runs on relationships — and follow-ups.

Every lead is a potential deal. Every showing is a potential close. But most agents drown in spreadsheets, miss follow-ups, and lose deals to competitors who simply responded faster.

Taskade Genesis creates living real estate systems. One prompt builds a complete workspace with property data (Projects), AI assistants that nurture leads (Agents), and automated follow-up sequences (Automations).

🏠 The Follow-Up Problem:

  • 78% of buyers use the first agent who responds
  • Average agent response time: 6+ hours
  • Top agents respond in under 5 minutes

Genesis gives you instant, AI-powered response — 24/7.

📋 Quick Reference: All 10 Real Estate Apps

# App Function Clone Link
1 Real Estate Landing Page Property showcase Clone →
2 Broker Calendar Showing management Clone →
3 Class Booking Portal Property tours Clone →
4 Routes Tourism App Neighborhood tours Clone →
5 Nonprofit Org Website Community hubs Clone →
6 Neon CRM Dashboard Lead management Clone →
7 Consultancy Booking Consultations Clone →
8 Appointment Booking Meeting scheduling Clone →
9 Testimonial Portal Client reviews Clone →
10 Finance Tracker Commission tracking Clone →

Here are 10 AI real estate apps you can clone and close more deals.

1. Real Estate Landing Page

A professional property landing page that captures leads.

Best for: Realtors, property managers, developers

Features:

  • Property showcase
  • Lead capture form
  • Contact integration
  • Tour scheduling

Clone Real Estate Landing →

2. Broker Calendar

Manage showings, client meetings, and deal schedules.

Best for: Real estate agents, brokers, property managers

Features:

  • Appointment scheduling
  • Client database
  • Property linking
  • Calendar sync

Clone Broker Calendar →

3. Class Booking Portal

Adapt for property viewings and open house registrations.

Best for: Open houses, property tours, buyer seminars

Features:

  • Viewing scheduling
  • Attendee registration
  • Capacity management
  • Reminder automation

Clone Class Booking Portal →

4. Routes Tourism App

Plan property tours and neighborhood walkthroughs.

Best for: Buyer tours, area introductions, relocation services

Features:

  • Tour route planning
  • Property stops
  • Timing coordination
  • Mobile-friendly

Clone Routes Tourism App →

5. Nonprofit Org Website

A community-focused template adaptable for real estate community hubs.

Best for: Community associations, neighborhood groups, HOAs

Features:

  • Community pages
  • Event calendars
  • Contact forms
  • Resource sections

Clone Nonprofit Website →

6. Neon CRM Dashboard

Track leads, deals, and client relationships.

Best for: Real estate teams, brokerages, agents

Features:

  • Lead pipeline
  • Deal tracking
  • Client database
  • Revenue forecasting

Clone Neon CRM Dashboard →

7. Consultancy Booking Form

Capture buyer/seller consultation requests.

Best for: Initial consultations, market analysis requests

Features:

  • Intake form
  • Qualification questions
  • Scheduling integration
  • Follow-up automation

Clone Consultancy Booking →

8. Appointment Booking System

Schedule showings and meetings automatically.

Best for: Property viewings, buyer meetings, seller consultations

Features:

  • Time slot management
  • Booking confirmations
  • Calendar sync
  • Reminder sequences

Clone Appointment Booking →

9. Testimonial Portal App

Collect and showcase client testimonials.

Best for: Agent marketing, brokerage websites, social proof

Features:

  • Testimonial collection
  • Photo integration
  • Rating system
  • Export for marketing

Clone Testimonial Portal →

10. Finance Tracker Dashboard

Track deal revenue, commissions, and financial performance.

Best for: Agents, brokerages, financial planning

Features:

  • Commission tracking
  • Deal revenue
  • Expense management
  • Performance analytics

Clone Finance Tracker →

Why Real Estate Needs Living Systems

Spreadsheets lose deals.

The difference between closing and losing often comes down to response time. Genesis real estate systems are living systems that:

Traditional Tools Genesis Real Estate System
Manual follow-ups Automated sequences
Static CRM AI-scored leads
Isolated listings Connected databases
No reminders Proactive alerts
Scattered contacts Unified client view

This is Workspace DNA — memory, intelligence, and motion for real estate.

Real Estate Automations

Connect your apps to real workflows:

  • Lead follow-up sequences triggered by inquiry
  • Showing reminders sent before appointments
  • Market updates emailed to qualified leads
  • Post-showing feedback requests automated
  • Anniversary check-ins with past clients

Learn more: Automations & Workflows →

Build Your Real Estate System

Create a custom real estate workspace in minutes:

  1. Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
  2. Describe your system (e.g., "Build a real estate CRM with property listings, lead tracking, and automated follow-up sequences")
  3. Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization
  4. Genesis creates the workspace with Projects, Agents, and Automations
  5. Import your contacts
  6. Never miss a follow-up again

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Start Building

Ready to build your real estate system?

Resources:

Your living real estate system includes:

Start Building →

