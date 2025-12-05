Build AI-powered real estate tools for listings, broker CRM, and property portals. Clone 10 real estate apps with automated lead follow-ups.

Real estate runs on relationships — and follow-ups.

Every lead is a potential deal. Every showing is a potential close. But most agents drown in spreadsheets, miss follow-ups, and lose deals to competitors who simply responded faster.

Taskade Genesis creates living real estate systems. One prompt builds a complete workspace with property data (Projects), AI assistants that nurture leads (Agents), and automated follow-up sequences (Automations).

🏠 The Follow-Up Problem: 78% of buyers use the first agent who responds

Average agent response time: 6+ hours

Top agents respond in under 5 minutes Genesis gives you instant, AI-powered response — 24/7.

📋 Quick Reference: All 10 Real Estate Apps

Here are 10 AI real estate apps you can clone and close more deals.

1. Real Estate Landing Page

A professional property landing page that captures leads.

Best for: Realtors, property managers, developers

Features:

Property showcase

Lead capture form

Contact integration

Tour scheduling

2. Broker Calendar

Manage showings, client meetings, and deal schedules.

Best for: Real estate agents, brokers, property managers

Features:

Appointment scheduling

Client database

Property linking

Calendar sync

3. Class Booking Portal

Adapt for property viewings and open house registrations.

Best for: Open houses, property tours, buyer seminars

Features:

Viewing scheduling

Attendee registration

Capacity management

Reminder automation

4. Routes Tourism App

Plan property tours and neighborhood walkthroughs.

Best for: Buyer tours, area introductions, relocation services

Features:

Tour route planning

Property stops

Timing coordination

Mobile-friendly

5. Nonprofit Org Website

A community-focused template adaptable for real estate community hubs.

Best for: Community associations, neighborhood groups, HOAs

Features:

Community pages

Event calendars

Contact forms

Resource sections

6. Neon CRM Dashboard

Track leads, deals, and client relationships.

Best for: Real estate teams, brokerages, agents

Features:

Lead pipeline

Deal tracking

Client database

Revenue forecasting

7. Consultancy Booking Form

Capture buyer/seller consultation requests.

Best for: Initial consultations, market analysis requests

Features:

Intake form

Qualification questions

Scheduling integration

Follow-up automation

8. Appointment Booking System

Schedule showings and meetings automatically.

Best for: Property viewings, buyer meetings, seller consultations

Features:

Time slot management

Booking confirmations

Calendar sync

Reminder sequences

9. Testimonial Portal App

Collect and showcase client testimonials.

Best for: Agent marketing, brokerage websites, social proof

Features:

Testimonial collection

Photo integration

Rating system

Export for marketing

10. Finance Tracker Dashboard

Track deal revenue, commissions, and financial performance.

Best for: Agents, brokerages, financial planning

Features:

Commission tracking

Deal revenue

Expense management

Performance analytics

Why Real Estate Needs Living Systems

Spreadsheets lose deals.

The difference between closing and losing often comes down to response time. Genesis real estate systems are living systems that:

Traditional Tools Genesis Real Estate System Manual follow-ups Automated sequences Static CRM AI-scored leads Isolated listings Connected databases No reminders Proactive alerts Scattered contacts Unified client view

This is Workspace DNA — memory, intelligence, and motion for real estate.

Real Estate Automations

Connect your apps to real workflows:

Lead follow-up sequences triggered by inquiry

triggered by inquiry Showing reminders sent before appointments

sent before appointments Market updates emailed to qualified leads

emailed to qualified leads Post-showing feedback requests automated

requests automated Anniversary check-ins with past clients

Build Your Real Estate System

Create a custom real estate workspace in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your system (e.g., "Build a real estate CRM with property listings, lead tracking, and automated follow-up sequences") Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization Genesis creates the workspace with Projects, Agents, and Automations Import your contacts Never miss a follow-up again

Start Building

Ready to build your real estate system?

