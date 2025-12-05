On this page
10 AI Real Estate Apps and Portals You Can Clone
Build AI-powered real estate tools for listings, broker CRM, and property portals. Clone 10 real estate apps with automated lead follow-ups.
Real estate runs on relationships — and follow-ups.
Every lead is a potential deal. Every showing is a potential close. But most agents drown in spreadsheets, miss follow-ups, and lose deals to competitors who simply responded faster.
Taskade Genesis creates living real estate systems. One prompt builds a complete workspace with property data (Projects), AI assistants that nurture leads (Agents), and automated follow-up sequences (Automations).
🏠 The Follow-Up Problem:
- 78% of buyers use the first agent who responds
- Average agent response time: 6+ hours
- Top agents respond in under 5 minutes
Genesis gives you instant, AI-powered response — 24/7.
📋 Quick Reference: All 10 Real Estate Apps
|#
|App
|Function
|Clone Link
|1
|Real Estate Landing Page
|Property showcase
|Clone →
|2
|Broker Calendar
|Showing management
|Clone →
|3
|Class Booking Portal
|Property tours
|Clone →
|4
|Routes Tourism App
|Neighborhood tours
|Clone →
|5
|Nonprofit Org Website
|Community hubs
|Clone →
|6
|Neon CRM Dashboard
|Lead management
|Clone →
|7
|Consultancy Booking
|Consultations
|Clone →
|8
|Appointment Booking
|Meeting scheduling
|Clone →
|9
|Testimonial Portal
|Client reviews
|Clone →
|10
|Finance Tracker
|Commission tracking
|Clone →
Here are 10 AI real estate apps you can clone and close more deals.
1. Real Estate Landing Page
A professional property landing page that captures leads.
Best for: Realtors, property managers, developers
Features:
- Property showcase
- Lead capture form
- Contact integration
- Tour scheduling
Clone Real Estate Landing →
2. Broker Calendar
Manage showings, client meetings, and deal schedules.
Best for: Real estate agents, brokers, property managers
Features:
- Appointment scheduling
- Client database
- Property linking
- Calendar sync
Clone Broker Calendar →
3. Class Booking Portal
Adapt for property viewings and open house registrations.
Best for: Open houses, property tours, buyer seminars
Features:
- Viewing scheduling
- Attendee registration
- Capacity management
- Reminder automation
Clone Class Booking Portal →
4. Routes Tourism App
Plan property tours and neighborhood walkthroughs.
Best for: Buyer tours, area introductions, relocation services
Features:
- Tour route planning
- Property stops
- Timing coordination
- Mobile-friendly
Clone Routes Tourism App →
5. Nonprofit Org Website
A community-focused template adaptable for real estate community hubs.
Best for: Community associations, neighborhood groups, HOAs
Features:
- Community pages
- Event calendars
- Contact forms
- Resource sections
Clone Nonprofit Website →
6. Neon CRM Dashboard
Track leads, deals, and client relationships.
Best for: Real estate teams, brokerages, agents
Features:
- Lead pipeline
- Deal tracking
- Client database
- Revenue forecasting
Clone Neon CRM Dashboard →
7. Consultancy Booking Form
Capture buyer/seller consultation requests.
Best for: Initial consultations, market analysis requests
Features:
- Intake form
- Qualification questions
- Scheduling integration
- Follow-up automation
Clone Consultancy Booking →
8. Appointment Booking System
Schedule showings and meetings automatically.
Best for: Property viewings, buyer meetings, seller consultations
Features:
- Time slot management
- Booking confirmations
- Calendar sync
- Reminder sequences
Clone Appointment Booking →
9. Testimonial Portal App
Collect and showcase client testimonials.
Best for: Agent marketing, brokerage websites, social proof
Features:
- Testimonial collection
- Photo integration
- Rating system
- Export for marketing
Clone Testimonial Portal →
10. Finance Tracker Dashboard
Track deal revenue, commissions, and financial performance.
Best for: Agents, brokerages, financial planning
Features:
- Commission tracking
- Deal revenue
- Expense management
- Performance analytics
Clone Finance Tracker →
Why Real Estate Needs Living Systems
Spreadsheets lose deals.
The difference between closing and losing often comes down to response time. Genesis real estate systems are living systems that:
|Traditional Tools
|Genesis Real Estate System
|Manual follow-ups
|Automated sequences
|Static CRM
|AI-scored leads
|Isolated listings
|Connected databases
|No reminders
|Proactive alerts
|Scattered contacts
|Unified client view
This is Workspace DNA — memory, intelligence, and motion for real estate.
Real Estate Automations
Connect your apps to real workflows:
- Lead follow-up sequences triggered by inquiry
- Showing reminders sent before appointments
- Market updates emailed to qualified leads
- Post-showing feedback requests automated
- Anniversary check-ins with past clients
Learn more: Automations & Workflows →
Build Your Real Estate System
Create a custom real estate workspace in minutes:
- Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
- Describe your system (e.g., "Build a real estate CRM with property listings, lead tracking, and automated follow-up sequences")
- Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization
- Genesis creates the workspace with Projects, Agents, and Automations
- Import your contacts
- Never miss a follow-up again
Learn more: Create Your First App →
Start Building
Ready to build your real estate system?
Resources:
- Explore Community Apps — Clone real estate tools
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Learn Workspace DNA — Understand the architecture
Your living real estate system includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — Lead nurturing
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — Property database
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — Follow-up automation
Start Building →
