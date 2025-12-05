On this page
12 AI Micro-Apps and Widgets That Save You Hours
Build small but powerful AI tools that solve specific problems. Clone 12 micro-apps for calculations, tracking, and everyday utilities.
Big software is overrated.
The best tools do one thing well. Micro-apps — small, focused utilities — often save more time than enterprise platforms. They load fast, do exactly what you need, and get out of the way.
Taskade Genesis makes micro-apps trivially easy to build. One prompt creates a focused tool with data storage (Projects), smart assistance (Agents), and automation (Automations).
🎯 The Micro-App Philosophy:
- One job, done perfectly
- Zero learning curve
- Instant access
- Stackable with other tools
Build small, combine big.
📋 Quick Reference: All 12 Micro-Apps
|#
|App
|What It Does
|Clone Link
|1
|Expense Splitter
|Split group costs
|Clone →
|2
|Meeting Cost Calculator
|Calculate meeting ROI
|Clone →
|3
|QR Code Studio
|Generate QR codes
|Clone →
|4
|Time Tracker
|Track billable hours
|Clone →
|5
|D&D Mockery Generator
|Fantasy insults
|Clone →
|6
|Minimalistic ToDo
|Simple task list
|Clone →
|7
|Invoice Generator
|Create invoices
|Clone →
|8
|Palette Extractor
|Extract colors
|Clone →
|9
|Personal Expense Tracker
|Track spending
|Clone →
|10
|Study/Work Timer
|Focus sessions
|Clone →
|11
|Note Tiles
|Quick capture
|Clone →
|12
|Flash Deck Maker
|Create flashcards
|Clone →
Here are 12 AI micro-apps that solve real problems in minutes.
1. Expense Splitter
Split costs among groups instantly.
Best for: Team dinners, roommates, group trips
Features:
- Multi-person entry
- Automatic split calculation
- Balance tracking
- Settlement suggestions
Clone Expense Splitter →
2. Meeting Cost Calculator
Calculate the true cost of meetings.
Best for: Managers, ops teams, meeting skeptics
Features:
- Attendee salary input
- Duration calculator
- Cost per meeting
- ROI analysis
Clone Meeting Cost Calculator →
3. QR Code Studio
Generate QR codes for any URL or text.
Best for: Marketing, events, business cards
Features:
- URL to QR conversion
- Custom sizing
- Download options
- Batch generation
Clone QR Code Studio →
4. Time Tracker
Track time spent on tasks and projects.
Best for: Freelancers, consultants, billing
Features:
- Timer interface
- Project tagging
- Weekly summaries
- Export for invoicing
Clone Time Tracker →
5. D&D Mockery Generator
Generate fantasy insults and mockery for tabletop games.
Best for: DMs, players, creative writing
Features:
- Random generation
- Style options
- Save favorites
- Share outputs
Clone D&D Mockery Generator →
6. Minimalistic ToDo App
A clean, simple task manager.
Best for: Daily tasks, quick lists, minimal tracking
Features:
- Clean interface
- Task completion
- Simple organization
- No clutter
Clone Minimalistic ToDo →
7. Invoice Generator
Create professional invoices quickly.
Best for: Freelancers, small businesses, contractors
Features:
- Invoice templates
- Line item calculations
- Client tracking
- PDF export
Clone Invoice Generator →
8. Palette Extractor
Extract color palettes from images.
Best for: Designers, marketers, brand work
Features:
- Image upload
- Color extraction
- Hex/RGB output
- Palette export
Clone Palette Extractor →
9. Personal Expense Tracker
Track spending with simple categorization.
Best for: Personal finance, budgeting, awareness
Features:
- Expense logging
- Category breakdown
- Monthly summaries
- Trend visualization
Clone Personal Expense Tracker →
10. Study/Work Timer
Pomodoro-style focus timer with ambient sounds.
Best for: Deep work, studying, focus sessions
Features:
- Pomodoro cycles
- Ambient music
- Break reminders
- Session tracking
Clone Study Timer →
11. Note Tiles
Visual note capture with tile organization.
Best for: Quick capture, brainstorming, visual thinkers
Features:
- Tile-based layout
- Color coding
- Quick entry
- Search and filter
Clone Note Tiles →
12. Flash Deck Maker
Create and study flashcards.
Best for: Learning, memorization, study prep
Features:
- Card creation
- Deck organization
- Study mode
- Progress tracking
Clone Flash Deck Maker →
Why Micro-Apps Win
Small tools, big impact.
Micro-apps succeed because they're focused:
|Enterprise Software
|Micro-Apps
|100+ features
|1 job well done
|Long learning curve
|Instant use
|Monthly subscription
|Free or cheap
|Slow to load
|Instant access
|Complex setup
|Zero config
Genesis makes building micro-apps as easy as describing what you need.
Stack Micro-Apps Together
The real power is combination.
Use micro-apps as building blocks:
- Time Tracker + Invoice Generator = Complete freelance billing
- Expense Splitter + Personal Expense Tracker = Group + personal finance
- Note Tiles + Flash Deck Maker = Learning system
- QR Code Studio + Meeting Cost Calculator = Event tools
Each app connects to your workspace through Workspace DNA.
Build Your Own Micro-App
Create a custom utility in minutes:
- Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
- Describe your tool (e.g., "Build a tip calculator that splits bills among any number of people")
- Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization
- Genesis creates the app with Projects, Agents, and Automations
- Deploy instantly
- Share with your team
Learn more:
Start Building
Ready to build your micro-app?
Resources:
- Explore Community Apps — Clone micro-apps
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Learn Workspace DNA — Understand the architecture
Your living micro-app includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — Smart assistance
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — Data storage
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — Automation
Start Building →
