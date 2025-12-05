Build small but powerful AI tools that solve specific problems. Clone 12 micro-apps for calculations, tracking, and everyday utilities.

Big software is overrated.

The best tools do one thing well. Micro-apps — small, focused utilities — often save more time than enterprise platforms. They load fast, do exactly what you need, and get out of the way.

Taskade Genesis makes micro-apps trivially easy to build. One prompt creates a focused tool with data storage (Projects), smart assistance (Agents), and automation (Automations).

🎯 The Micro-App Philosophy: One job, done perfectly

Zero learning curve

Instant access

Stackable with other tools Build small, combine big.

📋 Quick Reference: All 12 Micro-Apps

Here are 12 AI micro-apps that solve real problems in minutes.

1. Expense Splitter

Split costs among groups instantly.

Best for: Team dinners, roommates, group trips

Features:

Multi-person entry

Automatic split calculation

Balance tracking

Settlement suggestions

2. Meeting Cost Calculator

Calculate the true cost of meetings.

Best for: Managers, ops teams, meeting skeptics

Features:

Attendee salary input

Duration calculator

Cost per meeting

ROI analysis

3. QR Code Studio

Generate QR codes for any URL or text.

Best for: Marketing, events, business cards

Features:

URL to QR conversion

Custom sizing

Download options

Batch generation

4. Time Tracker

Track time spent on tasks and projects.

Best for: Freelancers, consultants, billing

Features:

Timer interface

Project tagging

Weekly summaries

Export for invoicing

5. D&D Mockery Generator

Generate fantasy insults and mockery for tabletop games.

Best for: DMs, players, creative writing

Features:

Random generation

Style options

Save favorites

Share outputs

6. Minimalistic ToDo App

A clean, simple task manager.

Best for: Daily tasks, quick lists, minimal tracking

Features:

Clean interface

Task completion

Simple organization

No clutter

7. Invoice Generator

Create professional invoices quickly.

Best for: Freelancers, small businesses, contractors

Features:

Invoice templates

Line item calculations

Client tracking

PDF export

8. Palette Extractor

Extract color palettes from images.

Best for: Designers, marketers, brand work

Features:

Image upload

Color extraction

Hex/RGB output

Palette export

9. Personal Expense Tracker

Track spending with simple categorization.

Best for: Personal finance, budgeting, awareness

Features:

Expense logging

Category breakdown

Monthly summaries

Trend visualization

10. Study/Work Timer

Pomodoro-style focus timer with ambient sounds.

Best for: Deep work, studying, focus sessions

Features:

Pomodoro cycles

Ambient music

Break reminders

Session tracking

11. Note Tiles

Visual note capture with tile organization.

Best for: Quick capture, brainstorming, visual thinkers

Features:

Tile-based layout

Color coding

Quick entry

Search and filter

12. Flash Deck Maker

Create and study flashcards.

Best for: Learning, memorization, study prep

Features:

Card creation

Deck organization

Study mode

Progress tracking

Why Micro-Apps Win

Small tools, big impact.

Micro-apps succeed because they're focused:

Enterprise Software Micro-Apps 100+ features 1 job well done Long learning curve Instant use Monthly subscription Free or cheap Slow to load Instant access Complex setup Zero config

Genesis makes building micro-apps as easy as describing what you need.

Stack Micro-Apps Together

The real power is combination.

Use micro-apps as building blocks:

Time Tracker + Invoice Generator = Complete freelance billing

= Complete freelance billing Expense Splitter + Personal Expense Tracker = Group + personal finance

= Group + personal finance Note Tiles + Flash Deck Maker = Learning system

= Learning system QR Code Studio + Meeting Cost Calculator = Event tools

Each app connects to your workspace through Workspace DNA.

Build Your Own Micro-App

Create a custom utility in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your tool (e.g., "Build a tip calculator that splits bills among any number of people") Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization Genesis creates the app with Projects, Agents, and Automations Deploy instantly Share with your team

Start Building

Ready to build your micro-app?

Resources:

Your living micro-app includes:

