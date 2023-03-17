Introducing Taskade AI
Write faster and smarter. Access the limitless power of AI, and generate task lists, mind maps, and structured notes, right inside Taskade.
The next generation of team collaboration.
Five tools in one to help you stay organized and get work done. No more getting lost in tabs. With Taskade, all your work is in one place.
AI Content Writer
Create amazing content 10x faster, generate instant outlines and more for your projects.
Tasks and Projects
List, board, calendar, mind map, org chart, and action views. Customize your workflow.
Notes and Docs
A simple, structured writing experience with unlimited hierarchy and collaborative editing.
Mind Maps
Organize anything, transform ideas into action items and track progress in multiple views.
Video and Chat
Have great meetings with built-in video chat, screen sharing, and real-time collaboration.
Share here, there, and everywhere.
Shareable links make it easy to send projects for review or hop on a real-time chat and video call with stakeholders anywhere.
Unlimited Sharing
Easily share projects with guests, clients, and teams to chat and collaborate, all in one place.
Multiple Teams
Manage multiple projects and teams with ease with secure and separate workspaces.
🤖 What Is Taskade AI?
Taskade AI is like having a 24/7 writing assistant by your side! Our AI-powered productivity platform helps you create high-quality content in no time, leaving you more time to focus on growing your business.
⚡️ Work Faster
Generate summaries, action items, and insights from any project or document, so you can focus on getting things done. Taskade AI empowers you to achieve more, while making it easy to stay organized and focused.
✍️ Write Smarter
Type anything with AI assistant at your fingertips. Taskade AI streamlines your writing workflow and provides real-time suggestions and rewrites as you type. Write faster and smarter today!
🧠 Think Bigger
Brainstorm new ideas and generate instant outlines in mind maps, structured notes, kanban boards, and more. Taskade AI makes brainstorming and ideation a breeze, designed to help you think bigger and work smarter.
✍️ Collaborate in Real-time
Work together in real-time, get feedback, and communicate more effectively to get everyone on the same page. Chat and video call any time, with Taskade working seamlessly on the web, mobile, and desktop.
✅ Get More Done
Taskade AI streamlines your workflow and makes your day-to-day work life easier. Our productivity-enhancing tools are designed to help you get more done in less time, so you can focus on scaling your startup.
🪄 AI Assistant
Type any “/ai” command and hit enter to open the new AI Assistant. Instantly copy, regenerate, or insert the results. Taskade AI is now available at your fingertips. Learn more.
🌏 AI Translate
Want to translate tasks and notes into various languages? Just use “/translate”! Need more languages? Just ping us, and we’ll add them! Learn more.
✍️ AI Outliner
Simply input your topic, type “/outline” and let Taskade do the rest – saving you time organizing your ideas, notes, and streamlining your workflow. Learn more.
Create an “/outline” automatically from anywhere in your project, in any view!
With a basic structure, use “/expand” to fill in the rest of your outline effortlessly.
Taskade AI is a powerful writing assistant that will help you type smarter, not harder. Just so you don’t have to spend hours hunting for the right words and rewriting your drafts.
|🚀 Taskade AI for Personal Use
|⚡️ Taskade AI for Team Collaboration
🪄 Keyboard Shortcuts, Infinite Possibilities
Taskade AI lives inside a Taskade project. Whenever you need a writing companion, simply type a question, excerpt, or idea and use one of five /AI commands to make things happen!
- /ai: See the full list of Taskade AI commands.
- /ask: Answer your questions using AI’s existing knowledge.
- /outline: Generate high-level outlines for all types of content.
- /expand: Expand and enrich your content to be more descriptive.
- /rewrite: Improve the legibility and clarity of your writing.
- /summarize: Turn long-form content into a crisp and clear summary.
- /translate: Translate tasks and notes into various languages instantly.
🎨 Start Faster With AI Templates
A template is worth a thousand words, so we have prepared a few for every occasion. Write a resume, email, article, or meeting agenda. You can also generate mind maps using convenient ready-made prompts.
💭 Taskade AI Questions and Answers
How much does Taskade AI cost?
- Taskade AI is free for all users on all plans. Learn more on our pricing page.
Can I use Taskade AI with my team?
- Yes! Taskade AI is the only collaborative writing tool that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve team communication. Your entire team can work on the same project, at the same time, without having to worry about losing track of changes.
How do I get started?
- It’s easy! Open any of your projects and type a question, sentence, or paragraph followed by one of five AI commands: /ask, /expand /outline, /rewrite, or /summarize. Taskade will process the text and provide an answer in seconds. If you’re not satisfied with the result, repeat the step or try using a different command. It’s that simple!
What are the benefits of using an AI writer?
- Taskade AI will significantly speed up and improve your writing workflow. Whether you want to draft emails, pen a bestselling novel, or write a business plan, our writing assistant will help you research the topic, develop ideas, and find the right words. Taskade AI works out of the box so you don’t have to configure anything—sign up, create a project, and jump right in.
Are there any limitations?
- Taskade AI is based on the GPT-3 language model, which makes it a powerful and versatile tool. However, the technology is still in development and there are a few limitations. You should always verify the output for incorrect information, biased answers, or inconsistencies in tone and meaning.
More Templates
Unleash the power of remote teamwork with Taskade. Chat, organize, get things done, all in one place. No more scattered to-do lists, cluttered inboxes, or disorganized work. Get organized, productive, and connected.