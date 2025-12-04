Build AI-powered learning systems for students and educators. Clone 8 education portals, study dashboards, and learning tools with built-in AI tutors.

Learning is a system, not an event.

But most educational tools treat it like a checklist — watch video, take quiz, forget everything. The best learning happens when content, practice, and feedback are woven together into a living system.

Taskade Genesis turns education into living learning systems. One prompt creates a complete workspace with course content (Projects), AI tutors (Agents), and automated learning workflows (Automations).

🎓 The Learning Retention Problem: Students forget 70% within 24 hours without reinforcement

Traditional LMS completion rates: 5-15%

AI-assisted learning shows 25-40% improvement in retention Genesis creates systems that adapt to each learner.

Here are 8 AI education tools you can clone for teaching, learning, and self-improvement.

1. SIE Study Portal

A comprehensive study portal for exam preparation with organized content and progress tracking.

Best for: Students, test-takers, self-learners

Features:

Study material organization

Progress tracking

Practice question bank

Performance analytics

Clone SIE Study Portal →

2. Flash Deck Maker

Create, organize, and study flashcards with spaced repetition.

Best for: Students, language learners, memorization

Features:

Flashcard creation

Deck organization

Study mode

Progress tracking

Clone Flash Deck Maker →

3. Multiplication Playground

An interactive math learning tool for practicing multiplication.

Best for: Elementary students, parents, tutors

Features:

Interactive practice

Progress tracking

Difficulty levels

Achievement system

Clone Multiplication Playground →

4. Study/Work Timer and Music Player

A Pomodoro-style timer with ambient sounds for focused study sessions.

Best for: Students, remote workers, focus enthusiasts

Features:

Pomodoro timer

Ambient music

Break reminders

Session history

Clone Study Timer →

5. Seating Chart Planner

Plan and manage classroom seating arrangements.

Best for: Teachers, event planners, facilitators

Features:

Drag-and-drop seating

Student database

Multiple layouts

Export/print

Clone Seating Chart Planner →

6. Class Booking Portal

Schedule and manage class sessions, workshops, or tutoring appointments.

Best for: Tutors, workshop facilitators, course creators

Features:

Class scheduling

Student registration

Waitlist management

Reminder automation

Clone Class Booking Portal →

7. Book Reading Tracker

Track reading progress, notes, and book recommendations.

Best for: Students, book clubs, lifelong learners

Features:

Reading list management

Progress tracking

Note-taking

Recommendation system

Clone Book Reading Tracker →

8. Note Tiles

A visual note-taking system for organizing ideas and study materials.

Best for: Visual learners, researchers, students

Features:

Tile-based organization

Color coding

Quick capture

Search and filter

Clone Note Tiles →

Why Learning Needs Living Systems

Static courses don't stick.

The best learning happens when the system adapts to the learner. Genesis education tools are living systems that:

Traditional LMS Genesis Learning System Fixed curriculum Adaptive content No personalization AI tutor guidance Manual grading Automated feedback Isolated content Connected knowledge Passive consumption Active engagement

This is Workspace DNA — memory, intelligence, and motion for learning.

Education Automations

Connect your learning tools to real workflows:

Study reminders based on spaced repetition

based on spaced repetition Progress reports sent to parents/students

sent to parents/students Assignment notifications when new content is available

when new content is available Celebration alerts when milestones are reached

when milestones are reached Review prompts before exams

Learn more: Automations & Workflows →

Build Your Learning System

Create a custom education workspace in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your system (e.g., "Build a course portal with lesson modules, quizzes, and an AI tutor that answers student questions") Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization Genesis creates the workspace with Projects, Agents, and Automations Add your content Let students learn with AI assistance

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Start Building

Ready to build your learning system?

Resources:

Your living learning system includes:

Start Building →

Read more:

Explore Taskade AI:

Build with Genesis: