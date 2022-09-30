🗺 Mapping Out Problems & Challenges Template

In most cases, it’s necessary to understand the problems you’re facing, as well as their root causes, in order to come up with an optimal solution.

If you’ve prepared for/done technical interviews before, you probably find that it’s much easier to write modular, clean code that solves the prompt you’re given when you have a deep understanding of computer science fundamentals/data structures + algorithms.

Use our free mindmap template to develop a deeper understanding of the problems and challenges at hand, and identify the people and issues involved, different perspectives, causes, and constraints; ask questions; and come up with/analyze potential solutions.

Simply copy this template into your workspace of choice to get started!