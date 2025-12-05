Learn what agent hosting means and how Taskade Genesis lets you deploy AI agents that run 24/7 with real-time memory and automation capabilities.

You've built an AI agent. Now what?

Creating an agent is one thing. Running it 24/7, connected to your data, taking real actions — that's hosting. And most platforms make this surprisingly hard.

Taskade Genesis is an agent hosting platform that deploys your AI agents as always-on systems with memory, reasoning, and action capabilities.

🤖 Agent Hosting = Infrastructure for AI Web hosting runs your website 24/7.

Agent hosting runs your AI agent 24/7. The difference? Agents don't just serve pages — they think, remember, and act.

Here's what agent hosting actually means — and why it matters.

🎯 Quick Comparison: Chatbot vs. Hosted Agent

Capability Chatbot Hosted Agent Responds to messages ✅ ✅ Takes real actions ❌ ✅ Persistent memory ❌ ✅ Connected to systems ❌ ✅ Proactive behavior ❌ ✅ Multi-step reasoning ❌ ✅ Runs 24/7 Limited ✅

What Is Agent Hosting?

Agent hosting is infrastructure for running AI agents continuously.

Think of it like web hosting, but for AI. Web hosting runs your website 24/7 so anyone can visit. Agent hosting runs your AI agent 24/7 so it can:

Remember conversations and context

conversations and context Reason through complex problems

through complex problems Execute real actions in your systems

real actions in your systems Learn from interactions over time

Without hosting, your agent is just a prompt. With hosting, it's a digital teammate.

What Makes an Agent Different from a Chatbot?

Most "AI assistants" are chatbots — they respond to messages but don't do anything.

Agents are different:

Chatbot Agent Responds to messages Takes actions No persistent memory Remembers context Isolated conversations Connected to systems Reactive only Proactive capabilities Single turn Multi-step reasoning

Genesis agents are built on the Intelligence Pillar — they reason, decide, and execute.

How Genesis Hosts Agents

Every Genesis agent has three pillars working together:

🧠 Memory — Persistent Context

Your agent remembers everything relevant. Past conversations, user preferences, project context — it's all stored in Projects & Databases.

🤖 Intelligence — Reasoning & Decision

Your agent thinks through problems. It breaks down complex requests, considers options, and makes decisions based on context and goals.

⚡ Motion — Actions & Automation

Your agent takes action. Create tasks, send emails, trigger workflows, update data — all through Automations & Workflows.

This is Workspace DNA — the architecture that makes agents alive.

Agent Hosting Examples

Here are real agents running on Genesis:

Support Agent

Clone Support Rating Dashboard →

Answers customer questions from knowledge base

Creates tickets when it can't resolve

Tracks satisfaction and response times

Runs 24/7 without breaks

Content Agent

Clone RSS-Feed Inbox →

Monitors content sources

Curates relevant articles

Summarizes for review

Suggests content ideas

Interactive Character

Clone Bluey Chatbot →

Maintains character personality

Remembers conversation history

Engages users playfully

Runs embedded on any page

Most AI tools fall into two categories:

1. Chatbot interfaces (ChatGPT, Claude)

Great for one-off conversations

No persistent deployment

No actions in your systems

No memory between sessions

2. Automation platforms (Zapier, Make)

Great for workflows

No reasoning capability

No conversational interface

No contextual decision-making

Agent hosting bridges the gap — AI that can reason AND act, deployed continuously.

What You Can Build With Agent Hosting

Agent Type What It Does Example Customer Support Answer questions, create tickets Support dashboard Research Assistant Gather info, summarize findings RSS feed agent Project Manager Track tasks, send reminders Task dashboard Sales Assistant Qualify leads, schedule calls CRM integration Content Creator Draft content, suggest edits Publishing workflow

Every agent connects to your workspace through Workspace DNA.

Agent Automations

Hosted agents can trigger real workflows:

Slack alerts when agent detects issues

when agent detects issues Email responses drafted automatically

drafted automatically Task creation based on conversations

based on conversations Data updates from agent decisions

from agent decisions Escalation paths when agent needs human help

Learn more: Automations & Workflows →

Host Your First Agent

Deploy an AI agent in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your agent (e.g., "Build a customer support agent that knows our product and can create tickets") Add knowledge sources and training data Configure capabilities and integrations Deploy with a shareable URL Your agent runs 24/7

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Start Building

Ready to host your first agent?

Your hosted agent includes:

