A quick tutorial showing how to build a QR code generator app with Taskade Genesis — from prompt to working tool in 5 minutes.

QR codes are everywhere.

Marketing campaigns, business cards, menus, payment links — they bridge physical and digital. And building a QR generator is one of the fastest wins with Taskade Genesis.

This tutorial shows how we built the QR Code Studio in under 5 minutes.

What We're Building

A QR code generator that:

Converts URLs to QR codes

Supports custom text

Offers size options

Saves generation history

Downloads in multiple formats

Time: ~5 minutes

Skills needed: None

Step 1: The Prompt

Simple and direct:

Build a QR code generator tool with: FEATURES: - Input field for URL or text - Generate QR code button - Size options (small, medium, large) - Download as PNG - History of generated codes INTERFACE: - Clean, minimal design - Input prominently displayed - Generated QR shows immediately - Download button below QR HISTORY: - Save each generated QR - Show input text/URL - Show creation date - Re-download past codes

Step 2: Generation

Genesis created:

QR Generator Interface

Text input field

Size selector (128px, 256px, 512px)

Generate button

QR code display area

Download button

History Database

Field Type Purpose input Text URL or text encoded size Select QR dimensions created Date When generated qr_data Text QR code data

Logic

Input validation

QR encoding

Image generation

History logging

Step 3: Testing

We tested several inputs:

URL Test:

Input: https://www.taskade.com

Result: ✅ Valid QR generated instantly

Text Test:

Input: Hello World

Result: ✅ QR shows text when scanned

Long Text:

Input: 500-character paragraph

Result: ✅ QR generated (with warning about scan difficulty)

Download:

Clicked download button

Result: ✅ PNG file saved to device

Step 4: History Feature

After generating several QRs:

History showed all past generations Each entry showed input and date Clicking entry revealed QR Re-download available for each

No more regenerating codes you've already made.

The Final Tool

After 5 minutes:

✅ Clean interface for quick generation

✅ Multiple sizes for different use cases

✅ Instant download as PNG

✅ History tracking for past codes

✅ Shareable URL for team access

Customization Ideas

Extend your QR generator:

Custom colors — brand-colored QR codes

— brand-colored QR codes Logo overlay — embed logo in center

— embed logo in center Batch generation — multiple URLs at once

— multiple URLs at once URL shortening — shorten before encoding

— shorten before encoding Analytics — track scans (with redirect)

— track scans (with redirect) Templates — pre-set formats for vCards, WiFi, etc.

Build Your Own

