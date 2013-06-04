On this page
How to Build a QR Code Generator App Without Coding
A quick tutorial showing how to build a QR code generator app with Taskade Genesis — from prompt to working tool in 5 minutes.
QR codes are everywhere.
Marketing campaigns, business cards, menus, payment links — they bridge physical and digital. And building a QR generator is one of the fastest wins with Taskade Genesis.
This tutorial shows how we built the QR Code Studio in under 5 minutes.
What We're Building
A QR code generator that:
- Converts URLs to QR codes
- Supports custom text
- Offers size options
- Saves generation history
- Downloads in multiple formats
Time: ~5 minutes
Skills needed: None
Step 1: The Prompt
Simple and direct:
Build a QR code generator tool with:
FEATURES:
- Input field for URL or text
- Generate QR code button
- Size options (small, medium, large)
- Download as PNG
- History of generated codes
INTERFACE:
- Clean, minimal design
- Input prominently displayed
- Generated QR shows immediately
- Download button below QR
HISTORY:
- Save each generated QR
- Show input text/URL
- Show creation date
- Re-download past codes
Step 2: Generation
Genesis created:
QR Generator Interface
- Text input field
- Size selector (128px, 256px, 512px)
- Generate button
- QR code display area
- Download button
History Database
|Field
|Type
|Purpose
|input
|Text
|URL or text encoded
|size
|Select
|QR dimensions
|created
|Date
|When generated
|qr_data
|Text
|QR code data
Logic
- Input validation
- QR encoding
- Image generation
- History logging
Step 3: Testing
We tested several inputs:
URL Test:
- Input:
https://www.taskade.com
- Result: ✅ Valid QR generated instantly
Text Test:
- Input:
Hello World
- Result: ✅ QR shows text when scanned
Long Text:
- Input: 500-character paragraph
- Result: ✅ QR generated (with warning about scan difficulty)
Download:
- Clicked download button
- Result: ✅ PNG file saved to device
Step 4: History Feature
After generating several QRs:
- History showed all past generations
- Each entry showed input and date
- Clicking entry revealed QR
- Re-download available for each
No more regenerating codes you've already made.
The Final Tool
After 5 minutes:
✅ Clean interface for quick generation
✅ Multiple sizes for different use cases
✅ Instant download as PNG
✅ History tracking for past codes
✅ Shareable URL for team access
Clone QR Code Studio →
Customization Ideas
Extend your QR generator:
- Custom colors — brand-colored QR codes
- Logo overlay — embed logo in center
- Batch generation — multiple URLs at once
- URL shortening — shorten before encoding
- Analytics — track scans (with redirect)
- Templates — pre-set formats for vCards, WiFi, etc.
Build Your Own
- Open Taskade Genesis
- Use our prompt or customize
- Generate
- Test with a few URLs
- Share with your team
Learn more: Create Your First App →
