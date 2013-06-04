BlogProductivity

How to Build a QR Code Generator App Without Coding

A quick tutorial showing how to build a QR code generator app with Taskade Genesis — from prompt to working tool in 5 minutes.

January 6, 2026·3 min read·Taskade Team·Productivity
#Tutorial#QR Code#Genesis

QR codes are everywhere.

Marketing campaigns, business cards, menus, payment links — they bridge physical and digital. And building a QR generator is one of the fastest wins with Taskade Genesis.

This tutorial shows how we built the QR Code Studio in under 5 minutes.

What We're Building

A QR code generator that:

  • Converts URLs to QR codes
  • Supports custom text
  • Offers size options
  • Saves generation history
  • Downloads in multiple formats

Time: ~5 minutes
Skills needed: None

Step 1: The Prompt

Simple and direct:

Build a QR code generator tool with:

FEATURES:
- Input field for URL or text
- Generate QR code button
- Size options (small, medium, large)
- Download as PNG
- History of generated codes

INTERFACE:
- Clean, minimal design
- Input prominently displayed
- Generated QR shows immediately
- Download button below QR

HISTORY:
- Save each generated QR
- Show input text/URL
- Show creation date
- Re-download past codes

Step 2: Generation

Genesis created:

QR Generator Interface

  • Text input field
  • Size selector (128px, 256px, 512px)
  • Generate button
  • QR code display area
  • Download button

History Database

Field Type Purpose
input Text URL or text encoded
size Select QR dimensions
created Date When generated
qr_data Text QR code data

Logic

  • Input validation
  • QR encoding
  • Image generation
  • History logging

Step 3: Testing

We tested several inputs:

URL Test:

  • Input: https://www.taskade.com
  • Result: ✅ Valid QR generated instantly

Text Test:

  • Input: Hello World
  • Result: ✅ QR shows text when scanned

Long Text:

  • Input: 500-character paragraph
  • Result: ✅ QR generated (with warning about scan difficulty)

Download:

  • Clicked download button
  • Result: ✅ PNG file saved to device

Step 4: History Feature

After generating several QRs:

  1. History showed all past generations
  2. Each entry showed input and date
  3. Clicking entry revealed QR
  4. Re-download available for each

No more regenerating codes you've already made.

The Final Tool

After 5 minutes:

Clean interface for quick generation
Multiple sizes for different use cases
Instant download as PNG
History tracking for past codes
Shareable URL for team access

Clone QR Code Studio →

Customization Ideas

Extend your QR generator:

  • Custom colors — brand-colored QR codes
  • Logo overlay — embed logo in center
  • Batch generation — multiple URLs at once
  • URL shortening — shorten before encoding
  • Analytics — track scans (with redirect)
  • Templates — pre-set formats for vCards, WiFi, etc.

Build Your Own

  1. Open Taskade Genesis
  2. Use our prompt or customize
  3. Generate
  4. Test with a few URLs
  5. Share with your team

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Resources

Clone the template:

Related tools:

Documentation:

Start Building →

More tutorials:

Explore Taskade AI:

Build with Genesis: