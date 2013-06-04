A step-by-step tutorial showing exactly how we built the Finance Tracker Dashboard with Taskade Genesis — from prompt to live app in 10 minutes.

Let's build something real.

The Finance Tracker Dashboard is one of our most cloned templates — and it took 10 minutes to build from scratch.

This tutorial walks through exactly how we did it. Follow along and build your own.

🎯 What You'll Learn: How to go from a text prompt to a fully functional finance dashboard with AI analysis, automated alerts, and real-time tracking.

⏱️ Time Breakdown

Step What Happens Time 1 Write the prompt 2 min 2 Generation 1 min 3 Schema review 2 min 4 Add sample data 2 min 5 Test the AI agent 2 min 6 Test automations 1 min Total Complete dashboard ~10 min

What We're Building

A finance dashboard that:

Tracks expenses and revenue

Categorizes transactions automatically

Shows cash flow trends

Alerts when budgets exceed

Summarizes finances with AI

Time: ~10 minutes

Skills needed: None (just typing)

📝 Step 1: The Prompt (2 minutes)

We started with a detailed prompt. Here's exactly what we used:

Build a personal finance tracker dashboard with: DATA: - Transactions table: date, description, amount, category, type (income/expense) - Categories: Food, Transport, Housing, Entertainment, Health, Income, Other - Budget limits per category VIEWS: - Dashboard view showing total income, expenses, and balance - Transaction list with filters - Category breakdown chart - Monthly trend view INTELLIGENCE: - AI assistant that can answer questions about spending - Categorize new transactions automatically - Identify unusual spending patterns AUTOMATION: - Alert when category budget exceeds 80% - Weekly spending summary email - Monthly report generation

💡 Pro Tip: The more detail you provide, the better your result. Include specific fields, view types, and automation triggers.

Click "Enhance Prompt" to let Genesis suggest improvements — it often adds useful features you hadn't considered.

Step 2: Generation (1 minute)

We clicked Generate and watched Genesis build:

Projects Created

Transactions — main data table

— main data table Categories — category definitions with budgets

— category definitions with budgets Monthly Summaries — aggregated monthly data

Views Created

Dashboard — summary cards and charts

— summary cards and charts Transactions — filterable list view

— filterable list view Categories — budget vs actual by category

— budget vs actual by category Trends — monthly comparison charts

Agent Created

Finance Assistant — trained on transaction data

— trained on transaction data Can answer "What did I spend on food this month?"

Can suggest categorizations

Can identify anomalies

Automations Created

Budget Alert — triggers at 80% threshold

— triggers at 80% threshold Weekly Summary — scheduled every Sunday

— scheduled every Sunday Auto-Categorize — suggests category for new entries

All built automatically from our prompt.

Step 3: Schema Review (2 minutes)

We reviewed the generated schema:

Transactions Table

Field Type Purpose date Date When transaction occurred description Text What the transaction was amount Number Dollar amount category Relation → Categories Spending category type Select (income/expense) Transaction direction

Categories Table

Field Type Purpose name Text Category name budget Number Monthly budget limit color Select Display color

We made one adjustment: added a "notes" field to Transactions for additional context.

Learn more: Projects & Databases →

Step 4: Adding Sample Data (2 minutes)

To test the dashboard, we added sample transactions:

Date Description Amount Category Type Jan 1 Salary 5000 Income income Jan 2 Grocery Store 150 Food expense Jan 3 Gas Station 45 Transport expense Jan 5 Netflix 15 Entertainment expense Jan 7 Restaurant 65 Food expense

We also set category budgets:

Food: $500/month

Transport: $200/month

Entertainment: $100/month

Housing: $1500/month

The dashboard immediately populated with charts and summaries.

Step 5: Testing the Agent (2 minutes)

We tested the Finance Assistant:

Query: "What's my total spending this month?"

Response: "You've spent $275 this month across 4 transactions. Food is your largest category at $215."

Query: "Am I over budget anywhere?"

Response: "You're currently under budget in all categories. Food is at 43% of your $500 budget."

Query: "Categorize: 'Amazon - Books' for $25"

Response: "I'd categorize this as Entertainment. Would you like me to add it?"

The agent understood our data and could analyze it naturally.

Learn more: Custom AI Agents →

Step 6: Testing Automations (1 minute)

We tested the budget alert:

Added expense to push Food category to 85% Automation triggered immediately Alert appeared: "⚠️ Food budget at 85% ($425 of $500)"

We also previewed the weekly summary — a formatted digest of spending by category.

Learn more: Automations & Workflows →

The Final Dashboard

After 10 minutes, we had:

✅ Complete data structure for tracking finances

✅ Multiple views — dashboard, list, categories, trends

✅ AI assistant that understands our spending

✅ Automated alerts for budget thresholds

✅ Scheduled reports for weekly summaries

✅ Shareable URL for access anywhere

Clone Finance Tracker Dashboard →

Customization Ideas

After building, you could add:

Income sources breakdown — track where money comes from

— track where money comes from Savings goals — target amounts and progress

— target amounts and progress Bill tracking — recurring expenses with due dates

— recurring expenses with due dates Multi-currency — support for different currencies

— support for different currencies Receipt uploads — attach images to transactions

Each addition is another prompt away.

Build Your Own

Ready to build your finance dashboard?

Open Taskade Genesis Copy our prompt above (or write your own) Click Generate Review and customize Add your data Start tracking

Learn more: Create Your First App →

