BlogProductivity

How We Built the Finance Tracker Dashboard in 10 Minutes

A step-by-step tutorial showing exactly how we built the Finance Tracker Dashboard with Taskade Genesis — from prompt to live app in 10 minutes.

January 4, 2026·5 min read·Taskade Team·Productivity
#Tutorial#Finance#Genesis

Let's build something real.

The Finance Tracker Dashboard is one of our most cloned templates — and it took 10 minutes to build from scratch.

This tutorial walks through exactly how we did it. Follow along and build your own.

🎯 What You'll Learn: How to go from a text prompt to a fully functional finance dashboard with AI analysis, automated alerts, and real-time tracking.

⏱️ Time Breakdown

Step What Happens Time
1 Write the prompt 2 min
2 Generation 1 min
3 Schema review 2 min
4 Add sample data 2 min
5 Test the AI agent 2 min
6 Test automations 1 min
Total Complete dashboard ~10 min

What We're Building

A finance dashboard that:

  • Tracks expenses and revenue
  • Categorizes transactions automatically
  • Shows cash flow trends
  • Alerts when budgets exceed
  • Summarizes finances with AI

Time: ~10 minutes
Skills needed: None (just typing)

📝 Step 1: The Prompt (2 minutes)

We started with a detailed prompt. Here's exactly what we used:

Build a personal finance tracker dashboard with:

DATA:
- Transactions table: date, description, amount, category, type (income/expense)
- Categories: Food, Transport, Housing, Entertainment, Health, Income, Other
- Budget limits per category

VIEWS:
- Dashboard view showing total income, expenses, and balance
- Transaction list with filters
- Category breakdown chart
- Monthly trend view

INTELLIGENCE:
- AI assistant that can answer questions about spending
- Categorize new transactions automatically
- Identify unusual spending patterns

AUTOMATION:
- Alert when category budget exceeds 80%
- Weekly spending summary email
- Monthly report generation

💡 Pro Tip: The more detail you provide, the better your result. Include specific fields, view types, and automation triggers.

Click "Enhance Prompt" to let Genesis suggest improvements — it often adds useful features you hadn't considered.

Step 2: Generation (1 minute)

We clicked Generate and watched Genesis build:

Projects Created

  • Transactions — main data table
  • Categories — category definitions with budgets
  • Monthly Summaries — aggregated monthly data

Views Created

  • Dashboard — summary cards and charts
  • Transactions — filterable list view
  • Categories — budget vs actual by category
  • Trends — monthly comparison charts

Agent Created

  • Finance Assistant — trained on transaction data
  • Can answer "What did I spend on food this month?"
  • Can suggest categorizations
  • Can identify anomalies

Automations Created

  • Budget Alert — triggers at 80% threshold
  • Weekly Summary — scheduled every Sunday
  • Auto-Categorize — suggests category for new entries

All built automatically from our prompt.

Step 3: Schema Review (2 minutes)

We reviewed the generated schema:

Transactions Table

Field Type Purpose
date Date When transaction occurred
description Text What the transaction was
amount Number Dollar amount
category Relation → Categories Spending category
type Select (income/expense) Transaction direction

Categories Table

Field Type Purpose
name Text Category name
budget Number Monthly budget limit
color Select Display color

We made one adjustment: added a "notes" field to Transactions for additional context.

Learn more: Projects & Databases →

Step 4: Adding Sample Data (2 minutes)

To test the dashboard, we added sample transactions:

Date Description Amount Category Type
Jan 1 Salary 5000 Income income
Jan 2 Grocery Store 150 Food expense
Jan 3 Gas Station 45 Transport expense
Jan 5 Netflix 15 Entertainment expense
Jan 7 Restaurant 65 Food expense

We also set category budgets:

  • Food: $500/month
  • Transport: $200/month
  • Entertainment: $100/month
  • Housing: $1500/month

The dashboard immediately populated with charts and summaries.

Step 5: Testing the Agent (2 minutes)

We tested the Finance Assistant:

Query: "What's my total spending this month?"
Response: "You've spent $275 this month across 4 transactions. Food is your largest category at $215."

Query: "Am I over budget anywhere?"
Response: "You're currently under budget in all categories. Food is at 43% of your $500 budget."

Query: "Categorize: 'Amazon - Books' for $25"
Response: "I'd categorize this as Entertainment. Would you like me to add it?"

The agent understood our data and could analyze it naturally.

Learn more: Custom AI Agents →

Step 6: Testing Automations (1 minute)

We tested the budget alert:

  1. Added expense to push Food category to 85%
  2. Automation triggered immediately
  3. Alert appeared: "⚠️ Food budget at 85% ($425 of $500)"

We also previewed the weekly summary — a formatted digest of spending by category.

Learn more: Automations & Workflows →

The Final Dashboard

After 10 minutes, we had:

Complete data structure for tracking finances
Multiple views — dashboard, list, categories, trends
AI assistant that understands our spending
Automated alerts for budget thresholds
Scheduled reports for weekly summaries
Shareable URL for access anywhere

Clone Finance Tracker Dashboard →

Customization Ideas

After building, you could add:

  • Income sources breakdown — track where money comes from
  • Savings goals — target amounts and progress
  • Bill tracking — recurring expenses with due dates
  • Multi-currency — support for different currencies
  • Receipt uploads — attach images to transactions

Each addition is another prompt away.

Build Your Own

Ready to build your finance dashboard?

  1. Open Taskade Genesis
  2. Copy our prompt above (or write your own)
  3. Click Generate
  4. Review and customize
  5. Add your data
  6. Start tracking

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Resources

Clone the finished version:

Related templates:

Documentation:

Start Building →

More tutorials:

Explore Taskade AI:

Build with Genesis: