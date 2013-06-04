On this page
How We Built the Finance Tracker Dashboard in 10 Minutes
A step-by-step tutorial showing exactly how we built the Finance Tracker Dashboard with Taskade Genesis — from prompt to live app in 10 minutes.
Let's build something real.
The Finance Tracker Dashboard is one of our most cloned templates — and it took 10 minutes to build from scratch.
This tutorial walks through exactly how we did it. Follow along and build your own.
🎯 What You'll Learn: How to go from a text prompt to a fully functional finance dashboard with AI analysis, automated alerts, and real-time tracking.
⏱️ Time Breakdown
|Step
|What Happens
|Time
|1
|Write the prompt
|2 min
|2
|Generation
|1 min
|3
|Schema review
|2 min
|4
|Add sample data
|2 min
|5
|Test the AI agent
|2 min
|6
|Test automations
|1 min
|Total
|Complete dashboard
|~10 min
What We're Building
A finance dashboard that:
- Tracks expenses and revenue
- Categorizes transactions automatically
- Shows cash flow trends
- Alerts when budgets exceed
- Summarizes finances with AI
Time: ~10 minutes
Skills needed: None (just typing)
📝 Step 1: The Prompt (2 minutes)
We started with a detailed prompt. Here's exactly what we used:
Build a personal finance tracker dashboard with:
DATA:
- Transactions table: date, description, amount, category, type (income/expense)
- Categories: Food, Transport, Housing, Entertainment, Health, Income, Other
- Budget limits per category
VIEWS:
- Dashboard view showing total income, expenses, and balance
- Transaction list with filters
- Category breakdown chart
- Monthly trend view
INTELLIGENCE:
- AI assistant that can answer questions about spending
- Categorize new transactions automatically
- Identify unusual spending patterns
AUTOMATION:
- Alert when category budget exceeds 80%
- Weekly spending summary email
- Monthly report generation
💡 Pro Tip: The more detail you provide, the better your result. Include specific fields, view types, and automation triggers.
Click "Enhance Prompt" to let Genesis suggest improvements — it often adds useful features you hadn't considered.
Step 2: Generation (1 minute)
We clicked Generate and watched Genesis build:
Projects Created
- Transactions — main data table
- Categories — category definitions with budgets
- Monthly Summaries — aggregated monthly data
Views Created
- Dashboard — summary cards and charts
- Transactions — filterable list view
- Categories — budget vs actual by category
- Trends — monthly comparison charts
Agent Created
- Finance Assistant — trained on transaction data
- Can answer "What did I spend on food this month?"
- Can suggest categorizations
- Can identify anomalies
Automations Created
- Budget Alert — triggers at 80% threshold
- Weekly Summary — scheduled every Sunday
- Auto-Categorize — suggests category for new entries
All built automatically from our prompt.
Step 3: Schema Review (2 minutes)
We reviewed the generated schema:
Transactions Table
|Field
|Type
|Purpose
|date
|Date
|When transaction occurred
|description
|Text
|What the transaction was
|amount
|Number
|Dollar amount
|category
|Relation → Categories
|Spending category
|type
|Select (income/expense)
|Transaction direction
Categories Table
|Field
|Type
|Purpose
|name
|Text
|Category name
|budget
|Number
|Monthly budget limit
|color
|Select
|Display color
We made one adjustment: added a "notes" field to Transactions for additional context.
Learn more: Projects & Databases →
Step 4: Adding Sample Data (2 minutes)
To test the dashboard, we added sample transactions:
|Date
|Description
|Amount
|Category
|Type
|Jan 1
|Salary
|5000
|Income
|income
|Jan 2
|Grocery Store
|150
|Food
|expense
|Jan 3
|Gas Station
|45
|Transport
|expense
|Jan 5
|Netflix
|15
|Entertainment
|expense
|Jan 7
|Restaurant
|65
|Food
|expense
We also set category budgets:
- Food: $500/month
- Transport: $200/month
- Entertainment: $100/month
- Housing: $1500/month
The dashboard immediately populated with charts and summaries.
Step 5: Testing the Agent (2 minutes)
We tested the Finance Assistant:
Query: "What's my total spending this month?"
Response: "You've spent $275 this month across 4 transactions. Food is your largest category at $215."
Query: "Am I over budget anywhere?"
Response: "You're currently under budget in all categories. Food is at 43% of your $500 budget."
Query: "Categorize: 'Amazon - Books' for $25"
Response: "I'd categorize this as Entertainment. Would you like me to add it?"
The agent understood our data and could analyze it naturally.
Learn more: Custom AI Agents →
Step 6: Testing Automations (1 minute)
We tested the budget alert:
- Added expense to push Food category to 85%
- Automation triggered immediately
- Alert appeared: "⚠️ Food budget at 85% ($425 of $500)"
We also previewed the weekly summary — a formatted digest of spending by category.
Learn more: Automations & Workflows →
The Final Dashboard
After 10 minutes, we had:
✅ Complete data structure for tracking finances
✅ Multiple views — dashboard, list, categories, trends
✅ AI assistant that understands our spending
✅ Automated alerts for budget thresholds
✅ Scheduled reports for weekly summaries
✅ Shareable URL for access anywhere
Clone Finance Tracker Dashboard →
Customization Ideas
After building, you could add:
- Income sources breakdown — track where money comes from
- Savings goals — target amounts and progress
- Bill tracking — recurring expenses with due dates
- Multi-currency — support for different currencies
- Receipt uploads — attach images to transactions
Each addition is another prompt away.
Build Your Own
Ready to build your finance dashboard?
- Open Taskade Genesis
- Copy our prompt above (or write your own)
- Click Generate
- Review and customize
- Add your data
- Start tracking
Learn more: Create Your First App →
