How to Build a Room Booking Dashboard for Your Space

A tutorial for building a room booking system with availability calendars, conflict detection, and automated confirmations using Taskade Genesis.

January 7, 2026·4 min read
Room scheduling is deceptively complex.

Multiple rooms, overlapping times, recurring bookings, no-shows — it's a puzzle. Most teams use a mix of Google Calendar and Slack pings that inevitably fails.

This tutorial shows how we built the Room Booking Dashboard — a complete booking system with automatic conflict detection.

What We're Building

A room booking system that:

  • Shows room availability
  • Prevents double-booking
  • Sends confirmations automatically
  • Handles recurring reservations
  • Reports on utilization

Time: ~15 minutes
Skills needed: None

Step 1: The Prompt

Build a room booking dashboard for an office with:

ROOMS:
- Rooms table: name, capacity, amenities, floor
- Example rooms: Conference A (10 people), Huddle Space (4 people), Board Room (20 people)

BOOKINGS:
- Reservations: room, date, start time, end time, title, organizer, attendees
- Recurring booking support
- Double-booking prevention

VIEWS:
- Calendar view showing all rooms
- Daily schedule per room
- My bookings view
- Available rooms filter

FEATURES:
- Conflict detection before confirming
- Automatic confirmation emails
- Reminder 15 minutes before meeting
- No-show tracking (if canceled late)

REPORTS:
- Room utilization by day/week
- Most popular rooms
- Peak hours

Step 2: Generated Schema

Rooms Table

Field Type Purpose
name Text Room name
capacity Number Max people
amenities Multi-select Whiteboard, TV, Phone, etc.
floor Number Building floor
image File Room photo

Bookings Table

Field Type Purpose
room Relation → Rooms Which room
date Date Booking date
start_time Time Start
end_time Time End
title Text Meeting name
organizer User Who booked
attendees Multi-user Participants
status Select Confirmed, Canceled
recurring Select None, Daily, Weekly

Conflict Detection Logic

Before creating a booking:

  1. Query bookings for same room and date
  2. Check for time overlap
  3. If conflict → block with message
  4. If clear → create booking

Step 3: Setting Up Rooms

We added three rooms:

Name Capacity Amenities Floor
Conference A 10 TV, Whiteboard, Phone 2
Huddle Space 4 Whiteboard 2
Board Room 20 TV, Video, Whiteboard 3

Each room shows availability status immediately.

Step 4: Testing Bookings

First booking:

  • Room: Conference A
  • Date: January 15
  • Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
  • Result: ✅ Confirmed

Conflict test:

  • Room: Conference A
  • Date: January 15
  • Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
  • Result: ❌ "Conflict with existing booking (2:00 PM - 3:00 PM)"

The system caught the overlap instantly.

Step 5: Automations

We configured:

Booking Confirmation

TRIGGER: New booking created
ACTIONS:
├── Send confirmation email to organizer
├── Send calendar invite to attendees
└── Update room calendar

Meeting Reminder

TRIGGER: 15 minutes before meeting
ACTIONS:
├── Send reminder to organizer
└── Send reminder to attendees

No-Show Detection

TRIGGER: Meeting end time passed
CONDITIONS: Status still "Confirmed"
ACTIONS:
├── Mark as "Completed" or prompt for check-in
└── Log utilization data

Step 6: Calendar View

The dashboard shows:

  • All rooms in one calendar
  • Color-coded by room
  • Click to book available slots
  • Filter by capacity, amenities, floor
  • My bookings highlighted

Drag-and-drop reschedules bookings automatically.

The Final Dashboard

After 15 minutes:

Complete booking system with conflict prevention
Calendar visualization across all rooms
Automatic confirmations and reminders
Utilization reporting for optimization
Multi-user support for team booking
Shareable link for company-wide access

Customization Ideas

Extend your booking system:

  • Equipment booking — projectors, whiteboards, laptops
  • Visitor management — guest registration tied to rooms
  • Catering requests — order food for meetings
  • Approval workflow — manager approval for large rooms
  • Cost tracking — charge departments for room usage
  • Integration — sync with Outlook/Google Calendar

