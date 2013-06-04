On this page
How to Build a Room Booking Dashboard for Your Space
A tutorial for building a room booking system with availability calendars, conflict detection, and automated confirmations using Taskade Genesis.
Room scheduling is deceptively complex.
Multiple rooms, overlapping times, recurring bookings, no-shows — it's a puzzle. Most teams use a mix of Google Calendar and Slack pings that inevitably fails.
This tutorial shows how we built the Room Booking Dashboard — a complete booking system with automatic conflict detection.
What We're Building
A room booking system that:
- Shows room availability
- Prevents double-booking
- Sends confirmations automatically
- Handles recurring reservations
- Reports on utilization
Time: ~15 minutes
Skills needed: None
Step 1: The Prompt
Build a room booking dashboard for an office with:
ROOMS:
- Rooms table: name, capacity, amenities, floor
- Example rooms: Conference A (10 people), Huddle Space (4 people), Board Room (20 people)
BOOKINGS:
- Reservations: room, date, start time, end time, title, organizer, attendees
- Recurring booking support
- Double-booking prevention
VIEWS:
- Calendar view showing all rooms
- Daily schedule per room
- My bookings view
- Available rooms filter
FEATURES:
- Conflict detection before confirming
- Automatic confirmation emails
- Reminder 15 minutes before meeting
- No-show tracking (if canceled late)
REPORTS:
- Room utilization by day/week
- Most popular rooms
- Peak hours
Step 2: Generated Schema
Rooms Table
|Field
|Type
|Purpose
|name
|Text
|Room name
|capacity
|Number
|Max people
|amenities
|Multi-select
|Whiteboard, TV, Phone, etc.
|floor
|Number
|Building floor
|image
|File
|Room photo
Bookings Table
|Field
|Type
|Purpose
|room
|Relation → Rooms
|Which room
|date
|Date
|Booking date
|start_time
|Time
|Start
|end_time
|Time
|End
|title
|Text
|Meeting name
|organizer
|User
|Who booked
|attendees
|Multi-user
|Participants
|status
|Select
|Confirmed, Canceled
|recurring
|Select
|None, Daily, Weekly
Conflict Detection Logic
Before creating a booking:
- Query bookings for same room and date
- Check for time overlap
- If conflict → block with message
- If clear → create booking
Step 3: Setting Up Rooms
We added three rooms:
|Name
|Capacity
|Amenities
|Floor
|Conference A
|10
|TV, Whiteboard, Phone
|2
|Huddle Space
|4
|Whiteboard
|2
|Board Room
|20
|TV, Video, Whiteboard
|3
Each room shows availability status immediately.
Step 4: Testing Bookings
First booking:
- Room: Conference A
- Date: January 15
- Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
- Result: ✅ Confirmed
Conflict test:
- Room: Conference A
- Date: January 15
- Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
- Result: ❌ "Conflict with existing booking (2:00 PM - 3:00 PM)"
The system caught the overlap instantly.
Step 5: Automations
We configured:
Booking Confirmation
TRIGGER: New booking created
ACTIONS:
├── Send confirmation email to organizer
├── Send calendar invite to attendees
└── Update room calendar
Meeting Reminder
TRIGGER: 15 minutes before meeting
ACTIONS:
├── Send reminder to organizer
└── Send reminder to attendees
No-Show Detection
TRIGGER: Meeting end time passed
CONDITIONS: Status still "Confirmed"
ACTIONS:
├── Mark as "Completed" or prompt for check-in
└── Log utilization data
Step 6: Calendar View
The dashboard shows:
- All rooms in one calendar
- Color-coded by room
- Click to book available slots
- Filter by capacity, amenities, floor
- My bookings highlighted
Drag-and-drop reschedules bookings automatically.
The Final Dashboard
After 15 minutes:
✅ Complete booking system with conflict prevention
✅ Calendar visualization across all rooms
✅ Automatic confirmations and reminders
✅ Utilization reporting for optimization
✅ Multi-user support for team booking
✅ Shareable link for company-wide access
Customization Ideas
Extend your booking system:
- Equipment booking — projectors, whiteboards, laptops
- Visitor management — guest registration tied to rooms
- Catering requests — order food for meetings
- Approval workflow — manager approval for large rooms
- Cost tracking — charge departments for room usage
- Integration — sync with Outlook/Google Calendar
Build Your Own
- Open Taskade Genesis
- Customize our prompt for your space
- Add your rooms
- Configure automations
- Share with your team
