A tutorial for building a room booking system with availability calendars, conflict detection, and automated confirmations using Taskade Genesis.

Room scheduling is deceptively complex.

Multiple rooms, overlapping times, recurring bookings, no-shows — it's a puzzle. Most teams use a mix of Google Calendar and Slack pings that inevitably fails.

This tutorial shows how we built the Room Booking Dashboard — a complete booking system with automatic conflict detection.

What We're Building

A room booking system that:

Shows room availability

Prevents double-booking

Sends confirmations automatically

Handles recurring reservations

Reports on utilization

Time: ~15 minutes

Skills needed: None

Step 1: The Prompt

Build a room booking dashboard for an office with: ROOMS: - Rooms table: name, capacity, amenities, floor - Example rooms: Conference A (10 people), Huddle Space (4 people), Board Room (20 people) BOOKINGS: - Reservations: room, date, start time, end time, title, organizer, attendees - Recurring booking support - Double-booking prevention VIEWS: - Calendar view showing all rooms - Daily schedule per room - My bookings view - Available rooms filter FEATURES: - Conflict detection before confirming - Automatic confirmation emails - Reminder 15 minutes before meeting - No-show tracking (if canceled late) REPORTS: - Room utilization by day/week - Most popular rooms - Peak hours

Step 2: Generated Schema

Rooms Table

Field Type Purpose name Text Room name capacity Number Max people amenities Multi-select Whiteboard, TV, Phone, etc. floor Number Building floor image File Room photo

Bookings Table

Field Type Purpose room Relation → Rooms Which room date Date Booking date start_time Time Start end_time Time End title Text Meeting name organizer User Who booked attendees Multi-user Participants status Select Confirmed, Canceled recurring Select None, Daily, Weekly

Conflict Detection Logic

Before creating a booking:

Query bookings for same room and date Check for time overlap If conflict → block with message If clear → create booking

Step 3: Setting Up Rooms

We added three rooms:

Name Capacity Amenities Floor Conference A 10 TV, Whiteboard, Phone 2 Huddle Space 4 Whiteboard 2 Board Room 20 TV, Video, Whiteboard 3

Each room shows availability status immediately.

Step 4: Testing Bookings

First booking:

Room: Conference A

Date: January 15

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Result: ✅ Confirmed

Conflict test:

Room: Conference A

Date: January 15

Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM

Result: ❌ "Conflict with existing booking (2:00 PM - 3:00 PM)"

The system caught the overlap instantly.

Step 5: Automations

We configured:

Booking Confirmation

TRIGGER: New booking created ACTIONS: ├── Send confirmation email to organizer ├── Send calendar invite to attendees └── Update room calendar

Meeting Reminder

TRIGGER: 15 minutes before meeting ACTIONS: ├── Send reminder to organizer └── Send reminder to attendees

No-Show Detection

TRIGGER: Meeting end time passed CONDITIONS: Status still "Confirmed" ACTIONS: ├── Mark as "Completed" or prompt for check-in └── Log utilization data

Step 6: Calendar View

The dashboard shows:

All rooms in one calendar

in one calendar Color-coded by room

by room Click to book available slots

available slots Filter by capacity, amenities, floor

capacity, amenities, floor My bookings highlighted

Drag-and-drop reschedules bookings automatically.

The Final Dashboard

After 15 minutes:

✅ Complete booking system with conflict prevention

✅ Calendar visualization across all rooms

✅ Automatic confirmations and reminders

✅ Utilization reporting for optimization

✅ Multi-user support for team booking

✅ Shareable link for company-wide access

Clone Room Booking Dashboard →

Customization Ideas

Extend your booking system:

Equipment booking — projectors, whiteboards, laptops

— projectors, whiteboards, laptops Visitor management — guest registration tied to rooms

— guest registration tied to rooms Catering requests — order food for meetings

— order food for meetings Approval workflow — manager approval for large rooms

— manager approval for large rooms Cost tracking — charge departments for room usage

— charge departments for room usage Integration — sync with Outlook/Google Calendar

Build Your Own

Open Taskade Genesis Customize our prompt for your space Add your rooms Configure automations Share with your team

Learn more: Create Your First App →

