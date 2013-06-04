BlogProductivity

How to Build a Nonprofit Website and Donor Hub With Genesis

A tutorial for building a nonprofit website with donor management, volunteer coordination, and event tracking using Taskade Genesis.

January 9, 2026·4 min read·Taskade Team·Productivity
#Tutorial#Nonprofits#Genesis

Nonprofits need enterprise tools on volunteer budgets.

Donor tracking, event management, volunteer coordination, impact reporting — the same systems big companies pay thousands for. But there's no IT department, no dev team, no budget.

This tutorial shows how we built the Nonprofit Org Website — a complete nonprofit hub that handles everything.

What We're Building

A nonprofit hub that:

  • Presents mission and programs
  • Manages donor relationships
  • Coordinates volunteers
  • Tracks events
  • Reports impact

Time: ~20 minutes
Skills needed: None

Step 1: The Prompt

Build a nonprofit website and management hub with:

WEBSITE:
- Home page with mission statement
- Programs/initiatives section
- Impact stories/testimonials
- Donate button
- Contact form

DONORS:
- Donor database: name, email, donation history, total given, last donation date
- Donation logging with amount and campaign
- Thank you email automation
- Donor tiers (Friend, Supporter, Champion, Guardian)

VOLUNTEERS:
- Volunteer database: name, skills, availability, hours logged
- Shift scheduling
- Hour tracking
- Recognition system

EVENTS:
- Event calendar
- Registration tracking
- Volunteer assignments
- Post-event impact reporting

IMPACT:
- Metrics dashboard: people served, funds raised, volunteer hours
- Progress toward annual goals
- Exportable reports for board/grants

Step 2: Generated Components

Website Pages

  • Home — Mission, call-to-action, recent impact
  • Programs — Initiative details with stories
  • Get Involved — Volunteer signup, donate links
  • Events — Upcoming calendar
  • Contact — Inquiry form

Donors Database

Field Type Purpose
name Text Donor name
email Email Contact
total_given Formula Sum of donations
last_donation Date Most recent gift
tier Formula Based on total
notes Text Relationship notes

Volunteers Database

Field Type Purpose
name Text Volunteer name
email Email Contact
skills Multi-select Capabilities
availability Multi-select Days available
total_hours Formula Sum of logged time
joined Date Start date

Events Database

Field Type Purpose
name Text Event title
date Date When
type Select Fundraiser, Service, Community
registrations Number Attendees
goal Number Target amount/participation
actual Number Result

Step 3: Website Setup

We customized the public pages:

Home Page

MISSION STATEMENT
"Empowering communities through education and support"

RECENT IMPACT
- 1,500 meals served this month
- 45 volunteers active
- $12,000 raised for programs

CALL TO ACTION
[Donate Now] [Volunteer]

Programs Section

  • Youth Education Program
  • Food Security Initiative
  • Senior Support Services

Each with description, photos, and impact metrics.

Step 4: Donor Automations

Thank You Flow

TRIGGER: New donation logged
ACTIONS:
├── Send personalized thank you email
├── Update donor total
├── Recalculate tier
├── Add to recognition list (if tier changed)
└── Notify development team

Lapsed Donor Alert

TRIGGER: Last donation > 12 months ago
ACTIONS:
├── Add to re-engagement list
├── Send "we miss you" email
└── Notify development manager

Anniversary Recognition

TRIGGER: First donation anniversary
ACTIONS:
├── Send anniversary thank you
├── Include impact summary
└── Suggest recurring giving

Step 5: Volunteer Management

Shift Scheduling

TRIGGER: New event created
ACTIONS:
├── Create volunteer shifts
├── Send signup opportunities to volunteers
├── Track registrations
└── Send reminders before shift

Hour Tracking

TRIGGER: Shift completed
ACTIONS:
├── Log hours to volunteer record
├── Update total hours
├── Send thank you message
└── If milestone reached → recognition

Step 6: Impact Dashboard

The dashboard shows:

Key Metrics

  • People Served: 1,500 (this month)
  • Funds Raised: $12,000 / $50,000 goal
  • Volunteer Hours: 450 (this quarter)

Progress Visualizations

  • Fundraising thermometer
  • Service metrics over time
  • Volunteer engagement trends

Report Generation

  • Board report templates
  • Grant application data
  • Annual impact summary

The Final Hub

After 20 minutes:

Professional website with mission and programs
Complete donor management with tiers and automations
Volunteer coordination with scheduling and recognition
Event management with registration and reporting
Impact dashboard for stakeholder reporting
Automated communications for engagement

Clone Nonprofit Org Website →

Customization Ideas

Extend your nonprofit hub:

  • Online donations — payment integration
  • Membership tiers — paid supporter levels
  • Grant tracking — application and reporting
  • Email campaigns — newsletter integration
  • Social sharing — impact story sharing
  • Multi-language — reach broader community

Build Your Own

  1. Open Taskade Genesis
  2. Customize our prompt for your organization
  3. Add your mission and programs
  4. Import donor/volunteer data
  5. Configure automations
  6. Launch your hub

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Resources

Clone the template:

Related templates:

Documentation:

Start Building →

More tutorials:

Explore Taskade AI:

Build with Genesis: