How to Build a Nonprofit Website and Donor Hub With Genesis
A tutorial for building a nonprofit website with donor management, volunteer coordination, and event tracking using Taskade Genesis.
Nonprofits need enterprise tools on volunteer budgets.
Donor tracking, event management, volunteer coordination, impact reporting — the same systems big companies pay thousands for. But there's no IT department, no dev team, no budget.
This tutorial shows how we built the Nonprofit Org Website — a complete nonprofit hub that handles everything.
What We're Building
A nonprofit hub that:
- Presents mission and programs
- Manages donor relationships
- Coordinates volunteers
- Tracks events
- Reports impact
Time: ~20 minutes
Skills needed: None
Step 1: The Prompt
Build a nonprofit website and management hub with:
WEBSITE:
- Home page with mission statement
- Programs/initiatives section
- Impact stories/testimonials
- Donate button
- Contact form
DONORS:
- Donor database: name, email, donation history, total given, last donation date
- Donation logging with amount and campaign
- Thank you email automation
- Donor tiers (Friend, Supporter, Champion, Guardian)
VOLUNTEERS:
- Volunteer database: name, skills, availability, hours logged
- Shift scheduling
- Hour tracking
- Recognition system
EVENTS:
- Event calendar
- Registration tracking
- Volunteer assignments
- Post-event impact reporting
IMPACT:
- Metrics dashboard: people served, funds raised, volunteer hours
- Progress toward annual goals
- Exportable reports for board/grants
Step 2: Generated Components
Website Pages
- Home — Mission, call-to-action, recent impact
- Programs — Initiative details with stories
- Get Involved — Volunteer signup, donate links
- Events — Upcoming calendar
- Contact — Inquiry form
Donors Database
|Field
|Type
|Purpose
|name
|Text
|Donor name
|Contact
|total_given
|Formula
|Sum of donations
|last_donation
|Date
|Most recent gift
|tier
|Formula
|Based on total
|notes
|Text
|Relationship notes
Volunteers Database
|Field
|Type
|Purpose
|name
|Text
|Volunteer name
|Contact
|skills
|Multi-select
|Capabilities
|availability
|Multi-select
|Days available
|total_hours
|Formula
|Sum of logged time
|joined
|Date
|Start date
Events Database
|Field
|Type
|Purpose
|name
|Text
|Event title
|date
|Date
|When
|type
|Select
|Fundraiser, Service, Community
|registrations
|Number
|Attendees
|goal
|Number
|Target amount/participation
|actual
|Number
|Result
Step 3: Website Setup
We customized the public pages:
Home Page
MISSION STATEMENT
"Empowering communities through education and support"
RECENT IMPACT
- 1,500 meals served this month
- 45 volunteers active
- $12,000 raised for programs
CALL TO ACTION
[Donate Now] [Volunteer]
Programs Section
- Youth Education Program
- Food Security Initiative
- Senior Support Services
Each with description, photos, and impact metrics.
Step 4: Donor Automations
Thank You Flow
TRIGGER: New donation logged
ACTIONS:
├── Send personalized thank you email
├── Update donor total
├── Recalculate tier
├── Add to recognition list (if tier changed)
└── Notify development team
Lapsed Donor Alert
TRIGGER: Last donation > 12 months ago
ACTIONS:
├── Add to re-engagement list
├── Send "we miss you" email
└── Notify development manager
Anniversary Recognition
TRIGGER: First donation anniversary
ACTIONS:
├── Send anniversary thank you
├── Include impact summary
└── Suggest recurring giving
Step 5: Volunteer Management
Shift Scheduling
TRIGGER: New event created
ACTIONS:
├── Create volunteer shifts
├── Send signup opportunities to volunteers
├── Track registrations
└── Send reminders before shift
Hour Tracking
TRIGGER: Shift completed
ACTIONS:
├── Log hours to volunteer record
├── Update total hours
├── Send thank you message
└── If milestone reached → recognition
Step 6: Impact Dashboard
The dashboard shows:
Key Metrics
- People Served: 1,500 (this month)
- Funds Raised: $12,000 / $50,000 goal
- Volunteer Hours: 450 (this quarter)
Progress Visualizations
- Fundraising thermometer
- Service metrics over time
- Volunteer engagement trends
Report Generation
- Board report templates
- Grant application data
- Annual impact summary
The Final Hub
After 20 minutes:
✅ Professional website with mission and programs
✅ Complete donor management with tiers and automations
✅ Volunteer coordination with scheduling and recognition
✅ Event management with registration and reporting
✅ Impact dashboard for stakeholder reporting
✅ Automated communications for engagement
Customization Ideas
Extend your nonprofit hub:
- Online donations — payment integration
- Membership tiers — paid supporter levels
- Grant tracking — application and reporting
- Email campaigns — newsletter integration
- Social sharing — impact story sharing
- Multi-language — reach broader community
Build Your Own
- Open Taskade Genesis
- Customize our prompt for your organization
- Add your mission and programs
- Import donor/volunteer data
- Configure automations
- Launch your hub
