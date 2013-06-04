A tutorial for building a nonprofit website with donor management, volunteer coordination, and event tracking using Taskade Genesis.

Nonprofits need enterprise tools on volunteer budgets.

Donor tracking, event management, volunteer coordination, impact reporting — the same systems big companies pay thousands for. But there's no IT department, no dev team, no budget.

This tutorial shows how we built the Nonprofit Org Website — a complete nonprofit hub that handles everything.

What We're Building

A nonprofit hub that:

Presents mission and programs

Manages donor relationships

Coordinates volunteers

Tracks events

Reports impact

Time: ~20 minutes

Skills needed: None

Step 1: The Prompt

Build a nonprofit website and management hub with: WEBSITE: - Home page with mission statement - Programs/initiatives section - Impact stories/testimonials - Donate button - Contact form DONORS: - Donor database: name, email, donation history, total given, last donation date - Donation logging with amount and campaign - Thank you email automation - Donor tiers (Friend, Supporter, Champion, Guardian) VOLUNTEERS: - Volunteer database: name, skills, availability, hours logged - Shift scheduling - Hour tracking - Recognition system EVENTS: - Event calendar - Registration tracking - Volunteer assignments - Post-event impact reporting IMPACT: - Metrics dashboard: people served, funds raised, volunteer hours - Progress toward annual goals - Exportable reports for board/grants

Step 2: Generated Components

Website Pages

Home — Mission, call-to-action, recent impact

— Mission, call-to-action, recent impact Programs — Initiative details with stories

— Initiative details with stories Get Involved — Volunteer signup, donate links

— Volunteer signup, donate links Events — Upcoming calendar

— Upcoming calendar Contact — Inquiry form

Donors Database

Field Type Purpose name Text Donor name email Email Contact total_given Formula Sum of donations last_donation Date Most recent gift tier Formula Based on total notes Text Relationship notes

Volunteers Database

Field Type Purpose name Text Volunteer name email Email Contact skills Multi-select Capabilities availability Multi-select Days available total_hours Formula Sum of logged time joined Date Start date

Events Database

Field Type Purpose name Text Event title date Date When type Select Fundraiser, Service, Community registrations Number Attendees goal Number Target amount/participation actual Number Result

Step 3: Website Setup

We customized the public pages:

Home Page

MISSION STATEMENT "Empowering communities through education and support" RECENT IMPACT - 1,500 meals served this month - 45 volunteers active - $12,000 raised for programs CALL TO ACTION [Donate Now] [Volunteer]

Programs Section

Youth Education Program

Food Security Initiative

Senior Support Services

Each with description, photos, and impact metrics.

Step 4: Donor Automations

Thank You Flow

TRIGGER: New donation logged ACTIONS: ├── Send personalized thank you email ├── Update donor total ├── Recalculate tier ├── Add to recognition list (if tier changed) └── Notify development team

Lapsed Donor Alert

TRIGGER: Last donation > 12 months ago ACTIONS: ├── Add to re-engagement list ├── Send "we miss you" email └── Notify development manager

Anniversary Recognition

TRIGGER: First donation anniversary ACTIONS: ├── Send anniversary thank you ├── Include impact summary └── Suggest recurring giving

Step 5: Volunteer Management

Shift Scheduling

TRIGGER: New event created ACTIONS: ├── Create volunteer shifts ├── Send signup opportunities to volunteers ├── Track registrations └── Send reminders before shift

Hour Tracking

TRIGGER: Shift completed ACTIONS: ├── Log hours to volunteer record ├── Update total hours ├── Send thank you message └── If milestone reached → recognition

Step 6: Impact Dashboard

The dashboard shows:

Key Metrics

People Served: 1,500 (this month)

1,500 (this month) Funds Raised: $12,000 / $50,000 goal

$12,000 / $50,000 goal Volunteer Hours: 450 (this quarter)

Progress Visualizations

Fundraising thermometer

Service metrics over time

Volunteer engagement trends

Report Generation

Board report templates

Grant application data

Annual impact summary

The Final Hub

After 20 minutes:

✅ Professional website with mission and programs

✅ Complete donor management with tiers and automations

✅ Volunteer coordination with scheduling and recognition

✅ Event management with registration and reporting

✅ Impact dashboard for stakeholder reporting

✅ Automated communications for engagement

Customization Ideas

Extend your nonprofit hub:

Online donations — payment integration

— payment integration Membership tiers — paid supporter levels

— paid supporter levels Grant tracking — application and reporting

— application and reporting Email campaigns — newsletter integration

— newsletter integration Social sharing — impact story sharing

— impact story sharing Multi-language — reach broader community

Build Your Own

Open Taskade Genesis Customize our prompt for your organization Add your mission and programs Import donor/volunteer data Configure automations Launch your hub

