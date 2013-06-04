BlogProductivity

How to Build a Support Rating Dashboard for Your Team

A tutorial for building a customer support dashboard with CSAT tracking, ticket management, and automated reporting using Taskade Genesis.

January 8, 2026·4 min read·Taskade Team·Productivity
Support quality makes or breaks businesses.

You need to know: How fast are we responding? Are customers satisfied? Which issues keep recurring? Most teams have no idea — they just answer tickets and hope for the best.

This tutorial shows how we built the Support Rating Dashboard — a complete support quality system.

What We're Building

A support dashboard that:

  • Tracks tickets and resolution
  • Collects satisfaction ratings
  • Measures response times
  • Identifies top issues
  • Reports on team performance

Time: ~15 minutes
Skills needed: None

Step 1: The Prompt

Build a support rating dashboard with:

TICKETS:
- Tickets table: subject, customer email, status (open, in progress, resolved), priority (low, medium, high, urgent), assignee, category
- Created date, first response time, resolution time
- Customer satisfaction rating (1-5) after resolution

METRICS:
- Average first response time
- Average resolution time
- CSAT score (average rating)
- Tickets by status
- Tickets by category
- Agent performance

VIEWS:
- Dashboard with key metrics
- Ticket queue by status
- My tickets view
- Agent leaderboard
- CSAT trends

AUTOMATION:
- Assign tickets based on category
- Escalate urgent tickets immediately
- Send satisfaction survey after resolution
- Alert if SLA breached

INTELLIGENCE:
- AI that suggests ticket categories
- Identifies common issues
- Drafts response templates

Step 2: Generated Schema

Tickets Table

Field Type Purpose
subject Text Issue title
description Long text Full details
customer_email Email Contact
status Select Open, In Progress, Resolved
priority Select Low, Medium, High, Urgent
category Select Technical, Billing, Feature, Bug, Other
assignee User Team member
created_at Date When submitted
first_response Date When first replied
resolved_at Date When closed
rating Number (1-5) Customer satisfaction
rating_comment Text Feedback

Calculated Fields

  • First Response Time = first_response - created_at (in hours)
  • Resolution Time = resolved_at - created_at (in hours)
  • SLA Status = If first_response > 4 hours, "Breached"

Step 3: Sample Tickets

We added test data:

Subject Priority Status Category Response Time Rating
Can't login High Resolved Technical 2h 5
Billing question Medium Resolved Billing 3h 4
Feature request Low Resolved Feature 8h 3
App crashes Urgent In Progress Bug 30min

Dashboard immediately showed:

  • Open tickets: 1
  • Avg response: 3.4h
  • CSAT: 4.0

Step 4: Setting Up Automations

Ticket Routing

TRIGGER: New ticket created
CONDITIONS:
├── IF category = Technical → Assign to Tech Team
├── IF category = Billing → Assign to Billing Team
└── IF priority = Urgent → Notify manager immediately

SLA Alerts

TRIGGER: Ticket age > 4 hours AND status = Open
ACTIONS:
├── Send alert to assigned agent
├── Copy manager on urgent tickets
└── Update SLA Status to "Breached"

Satisfaction Survey

TRIGGER: Ticket status changed to "Resolved"
ACTIONS:
├── Wait 24 hours
├── Send CSAT survey email
└── Log survey sent

Step 5: Testing the AI

Query: "What are our most common issues?"
Response: "Technical issues are 45% of tickets this month, primarily login problems (12 tickets). Billing questions are second at 30%."

Query: "Who's performing best?"
Response: "Sarah has the highest CSAT at 4.8 with 45 resolved tickets. Tom has the fastest response time at 1.2 hours average."

Query: "Draft a response for password reset"
Response: "Hi [Customer], I understand you're having trouble logging in. Let me help you reset your password..."

Step 6: Dashboard Views

The system shows:

Main Dashboard

  • Tickets by status (open/in progress/resolved)
  • CSAT trend chart
  • Response time trends
  • Top categories

Agent Leaderboard

  • Tickets resolved
  • Average CSAT
  • Response time

CSAT Analysis

  • Scores over time
  • Scores by category
  • Low-rating drill-down

The Final Dashboard

After 15 minutes:

Complete ticket system with priorities and categories
CSAT tracking with survey automation
SLA monitoring with breach alerts
Team performance leaderboard
AI assistant for insights and drafts
Automated routing and escalation

Customization Ideas

Extend your support system:

  • Knowledge base — self-service articles
  • Canned responses — pre-built templates
  • Customer history — past tickets per customer
  • Multi-channel — email, chat, phone tracking
  • Integration — connect to Slack, email providers
  • NPS tracking — add Net Promoter Score

Build Your Own

  1. Open Taskade Genesis
  2. Customize our prompt for your team
  3. Add your categories and SLAs
  4. Configure automations
  5. Start tracking support quality

