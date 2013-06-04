A tutorial for building a customer support dashboard with CSAT tracking, ticket management, and automated reporting using Taskade Genesis.

Support quality makes or breaks businesses.

You need to know: How fast are we responding? Are customers satisfied? Which issues keep recurring? Most teams have no idea — they just answer tickets and hope for the best.

This tutorial shows how we built the Support Rating Dashboard — a complete support quality system.

What We're Building

A support dashboard that:

Tracks tickets and resolution

Collects satisfaction ratings

Measures response times

Identifies top issues

Reports on team performance

Time: ~15 minutes

Skills needed: None

Step 1: The Prompt

Build a support rating dashboard with: TICKETS: - Tickets table: subject, customer email, status (open, in progress, resolved), priority (low, medium, high, urgent), assignee, category - Created date, first response time, resolution time - Customer satisfaction rating (1-5) after resolution METRICS: - Average first response time - Average resolution time - CSAT score (average rating) - Tickets by status - Tickets by category - Agent performance VIEWS: - Dashboard with key metrics - Ticket queue by status - My tickets view - Agent leaderboard - CSAT trends AUTOMATION: - Assign tickets based on category - Escalate urgent tickets immediately - Send satisfaction survey after resolution - Alert if SLA breached INTELLIGENCE: - AI that suggests ticket categories - Identifies common issues - Drafts response templates

Step 2: Generated Schema

Tickets Table

Field Type Purpose subject Text Issue title description Long text Full details customer_email Email Contact status Select Open, In Progress, Resolved priority Select Low, Medium, High, Urgent category Select Technical, Billing, Feature, Bug, Other assignee User Team member created_at Date When submitted first_response Date When first replied resolved_at Date When closed rating Number (1-5) Customer satisfaction rating_comment Text Feedback

Calculated Fields

First Response Time = first_response - created_at (in hours)

= first_response - created_at (in hours) Resolution Time = resolved_at - created_at (in hours)

= resolved_at - created_at (in hours) SLA Status = If first_response > 4 hours, "Breached"

Step 3: Sample Tickets

We added test data:

Subject Priority Status Category Response Time Rating Can't login High Resolved Technical 2h 5 Billing question Medium Resolved Billing 3h 4 Feature request Low Resolved Feature 8h 3 App crashes Urgent In Progress Bug 30min —

Dashboard immediately showed:

Open tickets: 1

1 Avg response: 3.4h

3.4h CSAT: 4.0

Step 4: Setting Up Automations

Ticket Routing

TRIGGER: New ticket created CONDITIONS: ├── IF category = Technical → Assign to Tech Team ├── IF category = Billing → Assign to Billing Team └── IF priority = Urgent → Notify manager immediately

SLA Alerts

TRIGGER: Ticket age > 4 hours AND status = Open ACTIONS: ├── Send alert to assigned agent ├── Copy manager on urgent tickets └── Update SLA Status to "Breached"

Satisfaction Survey

TRIGGER: Ticket status changed to "Resolved" ACTIONS: ├── Wait 24 hours ├── Send CSAT survey email └── Log survey sent

Step 5: Testing the AI

Query: "What are our most common issues?"

Response: "Technical issues are 45% of tickets this month, primarily login problems (12 tickets). Billing questions are second at 30%."

Query: "Who's performing best?"

Response: "Sarah has the highest CSAT at 4.8 with 45 resolved tickets. Tom has the fastest response time at 1.2 hours average."

Query: "Draft a response for password reset"

Response: "Hi [Customer], I understand you're having trouble logging in. Let me help you reset your password..."

Step 6: Dashboard Views

The system shows:

Main Dashboard

Tickets by status (open/in progress/resolved)

CSAT trend chart

Response time trends

Top categories

Agent Leaderboard

Tickets resolved

Average CSAT

Response time

CSAT Analysis

Scores over time

Scores by category

Low-rating drill-down

The Final Dashboard

After 15 minutes:

✅ Complete ticket system with priorities and categories

✅ CSAT tracking with survey automation

✅ SLA monitoring with breach alerts

✅ Team performance leaderboard

✅ AI assistant for insights and drafts

✅ Automated routing and escalation

Clone Support Rating Dashboard →

Customization Ideas

Extend your support system:

Knowledge base — self-service articles

— self-service articles Canned responses — pre-built templates

— pre-built templates Customer history — past tickets per customer

— past tickets per customer Multi-channel — email, chat, phone tracking

— email, chat, phone tracking Integration — connect to Slack, email providers

— connect to Slack, email providers NPS tracking — add Net Promoter Score

Build Your Own

Open Taskade Genesis Customize our prompt for your team Add your categories and SLAs Configure automations Start tracking support quality

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Resources

Clone the template:

Related templates:

Documentation:

Start Building →

More tutorials:

Explore Taskade AI:

AI App Builder — Build complete applications

AI Agent Builder — Create support agents

Build with Genesis: