How to Build a Support Rating Dashboard for Your Team
A tutorial for building a customer support dashboard with CSAT tracking, ticket management, and automated reporting using Taskade Genesis.
Support quality makes or breaks businesses.
You need to know: How fast are we responding? Are customers satisfied? Which issues keep recurring? Most teams have no idea — they just answer tickets and hope for the best.
This tutorial shows how we built the Support Rating Dashboard — a complete support quality system.
What We're Building
A support dashboard that:
- Tracks tickets and resolution
- Collects satisfaction ratings
- Measures response times
- Identifies top issues
- Reports on team performance
Time: ~15 minutes
Skills needed: None
Step 1: The Prompt
Build a support rating dashboard with:
TICKETS:
- Tickets table: subject, customer email, status (open, in progress, resolved), priority (low, medium, high, urgent), assignee, category
- Created date, first response time, resolution time
- Customer satisfaction rating (1-5) after resolution
METRICS:
- Average first response time
- Average resolution time
- CSAT score (average rating)
- Tickets by status
- Tickets by category
- Agent performance
VIEWS:
- Dashboard with key metrics
- Ticket queue by status
- My tickets view
- Agent leaderboard
- CSAT trends
AUTOMATION:
- Assign tickets based on category
- Escalate urgent tickets immediately
- Send satisfaction survey after resolution
- Alert if SLA breached
INTELLIGENCE:
- AI that suggests ticket categories
- Identifies common issues
- Drafts response templates
Step 2: Generated Schema
Tickets Table
|Field
|Type
|Purpose
|subject
|Text
|Issue title
|description
|Long text
|Full details
|customer_email
|Contact
|status
|Select
|Open, In Progress, Resolved
|priority
|Select
|Low, Medium, High, Urgent
|category
|Select
|Technical, Billing, Feature, Bug, Other
|assignee
|User
|Team member
|created_at
|Date
|When submitted
|first_response
|Date
|When first replied
|resolved_at
|Date
|When closed
|rating
|Number (1-5)
|Customer satisfaction
|rating_comment
|Text
|Feedback
Calculated Fields
- First Response Time = first_response - created_at (in hours)
- Resolution Time = resolved_at - created_at (in hours)
- SLA Status = If first_response > 4 hours, "Breached"
Step 3: Sample Tickets
We added test data:
|Subject
|Priority
|Status
|Category
|Response Time
|Rating
|Can't login
|High
|Resolved
|Technical
|2h
|5
|Billing question
|Medium
|Resolved
|Billing
|3h
|4
|Feature request
|Low
|Resolved
|Feature
|8h
|3
|App crashes
|Urgent
|In Progress
|Bug
|30min
|—
Dashboard immediately showed:
- Open tickets: 1
- Avg response: 3.4h
- CSAT: 4.0
Step 4: Setting Up Automations
Ticket Routing
TRIGGER: New ticket created
CONDITIONS:
├── IF category = Technical → Assign to Tech Team
├── IF category = Billing → Assign to Billing Team
└── IF priority = Urgent → Notify manager immediately
SLA Alerts
TRIGGER: Ticket age > 4 hours AND status = Open
ACTIONS:
├── Send alert to assigned agent
├── Copy manager on urgent tickets
└── Update SLA Status to "Breached"
Satisfaction Survey
TRIGGER: Ticket status changed to "Resolved"
ACTIONS:
├── Wait 24 hours
├── Send CSAT survey email
└── Log survey sent
Step 5: Testing the AI
Query: "What are our most common issues?"
Response: "Technical issues are 45% of tickets this month, primarily login problems (12 tickets). Billing questions are second at 30%."
Query: "Who's performing best?"
Response: "Sarah has the highest CSAT at 4.8 with 45 resolved tickets. Tom has the fastest response time at 1.2 hours average."
Query: "Draft a response for password reset"
Response: "Hi [Customer], I understand you're having trouble logging in. Let me help you reset your password..."
Step 6: Dashboard Views
The system shows:
Main Dashboard
- Tickets by status (open/in progress/resolved)
- CSAT trend chart
- Response time trends
- Top categories
Agent Leaderboard
- Tickets resolved
- Average CSAT
- Response time
CSAT Analysis
- Scores over time
- Scores by category
- Low-rating drill-down
The Final Dashboard
After 15 minutes:
✅ Complete ticket system with priorities and categories
✅ CSAT tracking with survey automation
✅ SLA monitoring with breach alerts
✅ Team performance leaderboard
✅ AI assistant for insights and drafts
✅ Automated routing and escalation
Customization Ideas
Extend your support system:
- Knowledge base — self-service articles
- Canned responses — pre-built templates
- Customer history — past tickets per customer
- Multi-channel — email, chat, phone tracking
- Integration — connect to Slack, email providers
- NPS tracking — add Net Promoter Score
Build Your Own
- Open Taskade Genesis
- Customize our prompt for your team
- Add your categories and SLAs
- Configure automations
- Start tracking support quality
