Build AI-powered design tools for color palettes, gradients, and brand systems. Clone 10 design tools with vibe coding front-ends and AI agents behind the scenes.

Design is a language.

Color palettes, gradients, typography — they communicate before a single word is read. But most design tools are islands. Palettes in one app, mockups in another, brand guidelines in a PDF no one reads.

Taskade Genesis creates living design systems. One prompt builds tools with beautiful front-ends (Vibe Coding), intelligent assistants (AI Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).

🎨 Vibe Coding for Design:

Describe the aesthetic you want. Genesis builds the tool. "Synthwave color palette generator with neon gradients"

"Minimalist portfolio with clean typography"

"Retro form with 80s aesthetics"

Here are 10 AI design and branding tools you can clone and customize.

1. Palette Extractor

Extract color palettes from images automatically.

Best for: Designers, brand managers, creative teams

Features:

Image upload

Automatic color extraction

Palette export

Hex/RGB codes

Clone Palette Extractor →

2. Gradient Studio V4

Create and customize beautiful gradients.

Best for: Web designers, UI/UX, creative directors

Features:

Gradient builder

Color stop control

CSS export

Preset library

Clone Gradient Studio →

3. Synth Wave Studio

A retro-futuristic design tool with synthwave aesthetics.

Best for: Graphic designers, music artists, creative projects

Features:

Synthwave color schemes

Visual presets

Export options

Style customization

Clone Synth Wave Studio →

4. SaaS Landing Page

A professional landing page template with modern design.

Best for: Startups, product teams, marketers

Features:

Hero section

Feature blocks

CTA optimization

Responsive design

Clone SaaS Landing Page →

5. CrabStyx Site

A unique, character-driven website design.

Best for: Creative projects, portfolios, fun brands

Features:

Custom character design

Playful layout

Interactive elements

Unique branding

Clone CrabStyx Site →

6. Retro Themed Form

A nostalgic form design with retro aesthetics.

Best for: Creative campaigns, vintage brands, events

Features:

Retro styling

Form fields

Submission handling

Visual customization

Clone Retro Form →

7. Exhibit Flow

A visual portfolio/exhibition layout system.

Best for: Artists, galleries, portfolio sites

Features:

Gallery layout

Project showcase

Visual navigation

Description panels

Clone Exhibit Flow →

8. BusinessPro Website

A clean, professional business website template.

Best for: Agencies, consultants, B2B services

Features:

Professional design

Service sections

Team showcase

Contact integration

Clone BusinessPro →

9. Motivation Map Studio

Visual goal mapping with design-forward aesthetics.

Best for: Personal branding, coaching, visual planning

Features:

Visual mapping

Goal tracking

Design templates

Progress visualization

Clone Motivation Map Studio →

10. Real Estate Landing Page

A property-focused landing page with strong visual hierarchy.

Best for: Real estate, property managers, developers

Features:

Property showcase

Visual gallery

Lead capture

Contact forms

Clone Real Estate Landing →

Vibe Coding Meets Design

Genesis apps are built with Vibe Coding.

Describe the aesthetic you want in plain English, and Genesis creates a working tool with:

Traditional Design Vibe Coding Design Mockup in Figma Describe in words Hand-code CSS AI generates styles Static prototype Living application Hours of iteration Minutes to deploy Developer handoff No handoff needed

This is Workspace DNA — where design and function merge.

Design Automations

Connect your tools to real workflows:

Brand consistency checks — AI reviews against guidelines

— AI reviews against guidelines Asset generation — auto-create variations from templates

— auto-create variations from templates Feedback collection — gather design reviews automatically

— gather design reviews automatically Export pipelines — send assets to other tools

— send assets to other tools Version history — track design iterations

Learn more: Automations & Workflows →

Create a custom design tool in minutes:

Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App" Describe your tool (e.g., "Build a color palette generator with image upload, automatic extraction, and CSS export") Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization Genesis creates the tool with Projects, Agents, and Automations Customize the visual style Deploy and share

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Start Building

Ready to build your design tools?

