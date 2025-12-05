BlogProductivity

10 AI Design and Branding Tools Built with Taskade Genesis

Build AI-powered design tools for color palettes, gradients, and brand systems. Clone 10 design tools with vibe coding front-ends and AI agents behind the scenes.

December 19, 2025·5 min read·Taskade Team·Productivity
Design is a language.

Color palettes, gradients, typography — they communicate before a single word is read. But most design tools are islands. Palettes in one app, mockups in another, brand guidelines in a PDF no one reads.

Taskade Genesis creates living design systems. One prompt builds tools with beautiful front-ends (Vibe Coding), intelligent assistants (AI Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).

🎨 Vibe Coding for Design:
Describe the aesthetic you want. Genesis builds the tool.

  • "Synthwave color palette generator with neon gradients"
  • "Minimalist portfolio with clean typography"
  • "Retro form with 80s aesthetics"

📋 Quick Reference: All 10 Design Tools

# Tool Function Clone Link
1 Palette Extractor Extract colors from images Clone →
2 Gradient Studio V4 Create gradients Clone →
3 Synth Wave Studio Retro-futuristic design Clone →
4 SaaS Landing Page Modern landing pages Clone →
5 CrabStyx Site Character-driven design Clone →
6 Retro Themed Form Nostalgic forms Clone →
7 Exhibit Flow Portfolio layouts Clone →
8 BusinessPro Website Professional sites Clone →
9 Motivation Map Studio Visual goal mapping Clone →
10 Real Estate Landing Property showcase Clone →

Here are 10 AI design and branding tools you can clone and customize.

1. Palette Extractor

Extract color palettes from images automatically.

Best for: Designers, brand managers, creative teams

Features:

  • Image upload
  • Automatic color extraction
  • Palette export
  • Hex/RGB codes

Clone Palette Extractor →

2. Gradient Studio V4

Create and customize beautiful gradients.

Best for: Web designers, UI/UX, creative directors

Features:

  • Gradient builder
  • Color stop control
  • CSS export
  • Preset library

Clone Gradient Studio →

3. Synth Wave Studio

A retro-futuristic design tool with synthwave aesthetics.

Best for: Graphic designers, music artists, creative projects

Features:

  • Synthwave color schemes
  • Visual presets
  • Export options
  • Style customization

Clone Synth Wave Studio →

4. SaaS Landing Page

A professional landing page template with modern design.

Best for: Startups, product teams, marketers

Features:

  • Hero section
  • Feature blocks
  • CTA optimization
  • Responsive design

Clone SaaS Landing Page →

5. CrabStyx Site

A unique, character-driven website design.

Best for: Creative projects, portfolios, fun brands

Features:

  • Custom character design
  • Playful layout
  • Interactive elements
  • Unique branding

Clone CrabStyx Site →

6. Retro Themed Form

A nostalgic form design with retro aesthetics.

Best for: Creative campaigns, vintage brands, events

Features:

  • Retro styling
  • Form fields
  • Submission handling
  • Visual customization

Clone Retro Form →

7. Exhibit Flow

A visual portfolio/exhibition layout system.

Best for: Artists, galleries, portfolio sites

Features:

  • Gallery layout
  • Project showcase
  • Visual navigation
  • Description panels

Clone Exhibit Flow →

8. BusinessPro Website

A clean, professional business website template.

Best for: Agencies, consultants, B2B services

Features:

  • Professional design
  • Service sections
  • Team showcase
  • Contact integration

Clone BusinessPro →

9. Motivation Map Studio

Visual goal mapping with design-forward aesthetics.

Best for: Personal branding, coaching, visual planning

Features:

  • Visual mapping
  • Goal tracking
  • Design templates
  • Progress visualization

Clone Motivation Map Studio →

10. Real Estate Landing Page

A property-focused landing page with strong visual hierarchy.

Best for: Real estate, property managers, developers

Features:

  • Property showcase
  • Visual gallery
  • Lead capture
  • Contact forms

Clone Real Estate Landing →

Vibe Coding Meets Design

Genesis apps are built with Vibe Coding.

Describe the aesthetic you want in plain English, and Genesis creates a working tool with:

Traditional Design Vibe Coding Design
Mockup in Figma Describe in words
Hand-code CSS AI generates styles
Static prototype Living application
Hours of iteration Minutes to deploy
Developer handoff No handoff needed

This is Workspace DNA — where design and function merge.

Design Automations

Connect your tools to real workflows:

  • Brand consistency checks — AI reviews against guidelines
  • Asset generation — auto-create variations from templates
  • Feedback collection — gather design reviews automatically
  • Export pipelines — send assets to other tools
  • Version history — track design iterations

Learn more: Automations & Workflows →

Build Your Design Tools

Create a custom design tool in minutes:

  1. Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
  2. Describe your tool (e.g., "Build a color palette generator with image upload, automatic extraction, and CSS export")
  3. Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization
  4. Genesis creates the tool with Projects, Agents, and Automations
  5. Customize the visual style
  6. Deploy and share

Learn more: Create Your First App →

Start Building

Ready to build your design tools?

Resources:

Your living design system includes:

Start Building →

