On this page
10 AI Design and Branding Tools Built with Taskade Genesis
Build AI-powered design tools for color palettes, gradients, and brand systems. Clone 10 design tools with vibe coding front-ends and AI agents behind the scenes.
Design is a language.
Color palettes, gradients, typography — they communicate before a single word is read. But most design tools are islands. Palettes in one app, mockups in another, brand guidelines in a PDF no one reads.
Taskade Genesis creates living design systems. One prompt builds tools with beautiful front-ends (Vibe Coding), intelligent assistants (AI Agents), and automated workflows (Automations).
🎨 Vibe Coding for Design:
Describe the aesthetic you want. Genesis builds the tool.
- "Synthwave color palette generator with neon gradients"
- "Minimalist portfolio with clean typography"
- "Retro form with 80s aesthetics"
📋 Quick Reference: All 10 Design Tools
|#
|Tool
|Function
|Clone Link
|1
|Palette Extractor
|Extract colors from images
|Clone →
|2
|Gradient Studio V4
|Create gradients
|Clone →
|3
|Synth Wave Studio
|Retro-futuristic design
|Clone →
|4
|SaaS Landing Page
|Modern landing pages
|Clone →
|5
|CrabStyx Site
|Character-driven design
|Clone →
|6
|Retro Themed Form
|Nostalgic forms
|Clone →
|7
|Exhibit Flow
|Portfolio layouts
|Clone →
|8
|BusinessPro Website
|Professional sites
|Clone →
|9
|Motivation Map Studio
|Visual goal mapping
|Clone →
|10
|Real Estate Landing
|Property showcase
|Clone →
Here are 10 AI design and branding tools you can clone and customize.
1. Palette Extractor
Extract color palettes from images automatically.
Best for: Designers, brand managers, creative teams
Features:
- Image upload
- Automatic color extraction
- Palette export
- Hex/RGB codes
Clone Palette Extractor →
2. Gradient Studio V4
Create and customize beautiful gradients.
Best for: Web designers, UI/UX, creative directors
Features:
- Gradient builder
- Color stop control
- CSS export
- Preset library
Clone Gradient Studio →
3. Synth Wave Studio
A retro-futuristic design tool with synthwave aesthetics.
Best for: Graphic designers, music artists, creative projects
Features:
- Synthwave color schemes
- Visual presets
- Export options
- Style customization
Clone Synth Wave Studio →
4. SaaS Landing Page
A professional landing page template with modern design.
Best for: Startups, product teams, marketers
Features:
- Hero section
- Feature blocks
- CTA optimization
- Responsive design
Clone SaaS Landing Page →
5. CrabStyx Site
A unique, character-driven website design.
Best for: Creative projects, portfolios, fun brands
Features:
- Custom character design
- Playful layout
- Interactive elements
- Unique branding
Clone CrabStyx Site →
6. Retro Themed Form
A nostalgic form design with retro aesthetics.
Best for: Creative campaigns, vintage brands, events
Features:
- Retro styling
- Form fields
- Submission handling
- Visual customization
Clone Retro Form →
7. Exhibit Flow
A visual portfolio/exhibition layout system.
Best for: Artists, galleries, portfolio sites
Features:
- Gallery layout
- Project showcase
- Visual navigation
- Description panels
Clone Exhibit Flow →
8. BusinessPro Website
A clean, professional business website template.
Best for: Agencies, consultants, B2B services
Features:
- Professional design
- Service sections
- Team showcase
- Contact integration
Clone BusinessPro →
9. Motivation Map Studio
Visual goal mapping with design-forward aesthetics.
Best for: Personal branding, coaching, visual planning
Features:
- Visual mapping
- Goal tracking
- Design templates
- Progress visualization
Clone Motivation Map Studio →
10. Real Estate Landing Page
A property-focused landing page with strong visual hierarchy.
Best for: Real estate, property managers, developers
Features:
- Property showcase
- Visual gallery
- Lead capture
- Contact forms
Clone Real Estate Landing →
Vibe Coding Meets Design
Genesis apps are built with Vibe Coding.
Describe the aesthetic you want in plain English, and Genesis creates a working tool with:
|Traditional Design
|Vibe Coding Design
|Mockup in Figma
|Describe in words
|Hand-code CSS
|AI generates styles
|Static prototype
|Living application
|Hours of iteration
|Minutes to deploy
|Developer handoff
|No handoff needed
This is Workspace DNA — where design and function merge.
Design Automations
Connect your tools to real workflows:
- Brand consistency checks — AI reviews against guidelines
- Asset generation — auto-create variations from templates
- Feedback collection — gather design reviews automatically
- Export pipelines — send assets to other tools
- Version history — track design iterations
Learn more: Automations & Workflows →
Build Your Design Tools
Create a custom design tool in minutes:
- Open Taskade Genesis and click "Create App"
- Describe your tool (e.g., "Build a color palette generator with image upload, automatic extraction, and CSS export")
- Use "Enhance Prompt" for customization
- Genesis creates the tool with Projects, Agents, and Automations
- Customize the visual style
- Deploy and share
Learn more: Create Your First App →
Start Building
Ready to build your design tools?
Resources:
- Explore Community Apps — Clone design tools
- Create Your First App — Step-by-step tutorial
- Learn Workspace DNA — Understand the architecture
Your living design system includes:
- 🤖 Custom AI Agents — Design assistants
- 🧠 Projects & Memory — Brand asset storage
- ⚡️ 100+ Integrations — Design workflows
Start Building →
Read more:
- 12 AI Websites You Can Build from a Single Prompt
- 12 AI Tools Built with Taskade Genesis
- What is Vibe Coding?
- Build Without Permission
Explore Taskade AI:
- AI Designer Tools — Built for creatives
- AI Website Builder — Generate websites
- Vibe Coding — Build with natural language
Build with Genesis:
- Browse All Generator Templates — Apps, dashboards, websites, and more
- Browse Agent Templates — AI agents for every use case
- Explore Community Apps — Clone and customize