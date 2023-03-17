Five tools in one to help you stay organized and get work done. No more getting lost in tabs. With Taskade, all your work is in one place.

Map Out Your Roadmap with Taskade: The Best Design Tool for Collaborative Processes

Map out design roadmaps and visualize your workflow with Taskade. Collaborate, discuss, and craft your next design idea seamlessly with our collaborative features and multiple project views. Plan out your next big Idea on our platform. Design is collaborative, it needs to be cracked wide open and shared with the whole team, and Taskade is the perfect tool for the job. Collaborate, discuss, and craft your next design idea seamlessly with our unified workspace across web, mobile, and desktop.

Design is collaborative

Don’t jump straight to your next big idea. Start the design process, talk through it, dig a little deeper. Lay out the steps for you to take to get there, and start visualizing the process before you start building. But you can’t show the whole process to the whole team just yet, it’ll just make you slow down, make mistakes, and lose focus. But you can start by visualizing the pieces. With Taskade, you can plan a project, capture important data, discuss the idea, and then collaborate on how to refine it. It’s a great way to visualize the workflow of a project, and is a product designed for collaborative remote teams.

Make your design workflow more efficient

You’re at home or in your office working on a new design project. Everyone else is working in the same space, using the same tool. You share a common whiteboard or you each have a Mac to exchange content. No problem. What you’re doing now is not collaborative, when you have no idea where everyone stands. You’re all busy and distracted, so the design problems you’re trying to solve never reach any conclusion. Worse, you’re always one step behind everyone else. Let’s face it, the majority of our designs and concepts are made using Adobe Photoshop, Sketch, or Figma. Whatever your tools of choice are, you’re all in a cramped space trying to create and fix designs.

Taskade features that will help you work with others

Taskade allows you to group work into projects and folders that you can then be discussed, tinkered, tweaked, and changed. Work in group projects with multi-user collaboration. Create, manage, and share ideas and assets of your work with ease. Create presentations, share files, and notebooks that groups can use to work together. Organize your entire design workflow inside Taskade.