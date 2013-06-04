On this page
How to Build a Simple Store Manager With Taskade Genesis
A step-by-step tutorial for building a store management system with inventory tracking, sales logging, and profit calculations using Taskade Genesis.
Running a store means tracking everything.
What's in stock, what sold, what to reorder, what profit you made. Most small businesses use spreadsheets that break constantly.
This tutorial shows how we built the Simple Store Manager — a complete inventory and sales system in one Genesis app.
What We're Building
A store manager that:
- Tracks inventory levels
- Logs sales transactions
- Calculates profit margins
- Alerts on low stock
- Reports on best sellers
Time: ~15 minutes
Skills needed: None
Step 1: The Prompt
Build a simple store management system with:
INVENTORY:
- Products table: name, SKU, category, cost price, sell price, quantity in stock
- Categories: Electronics, Clothing, Food, Home, Other
- Reorder threshold alerts
SALES:
- Sales transactions: date, product, quantity sold, total price, customer (optional)
- Automatic inventory deduction when sale logged
- Daily/weekly/monthly sales summaries
CALCULATIONS:
- Profit margin per product (sell price - cost price)
- Total profit per transaction
- Inventory value (quantity × cost)
VIEWS:
- Dashboard with key metrics
- Inventory list with stock status
- Sales history with filters
- Low stock alerts
INTELLIGENCE:
- AI that answers inventory questions
- Identifies slow-moving inventory
- Suggests reorder quantities
AUTOMATION:
- Alert when stock below threshold
- Daily sales summary
- Weekly inventory report
Step 2: Generation
Genesis created:
Products Table
|Field
|Type
|Purpose
|name
|Text
|Product name
|sku
|Text
|Unique identifier
|category
|Relation → Categories
|Product type
|cost_price
|Number
|What you pay
|sell_price
|Number
|What customers pay
|quantity
|Number
|Current stock
|reorder_at
|Number
|Low stock threshold
Sales Table
|Field
|Type
|Purpose
|date
|Date
|Transaction date
|product
|Relation → Products
|What sold
|quantity
|Number
|How many
|unit_price
|Number
|Sale price
|total
|Formula
|quantity × unit_price
|customer
|Text
|Customer name (optional)
Calculated Fields
- Margin = (sell_price - cost_price) / sell_price × 100
- Stock Value = quantity × cost_price
- Transaction Profit = (unit_price - cost_price) × quantity
Step 3: Adding Sample Products
We added inventory:
|Name
|SKU
|Cost
|Sell
|Stock
|Reorder At
|Wireless Mouse
|WM-001
|$15
|$29
|50
|10
|USB Cable
|UC-002
|$3
|$12
|100
|20
|Laptop Stand
|LS-003
|$25
|$59
|30
|5
|Webcam HD
|WC-004
|$40
|$89
|25
|5
Dashboard immediately showed:
- Total SKUs: 4
- Inventory Value: $3,075
- Average Margin: 62%
Step 4: Testing Sales Flow
We logged a test sale:
- Product: Wireless Mouse
- Quantity: 3
- Unit Price: $29
Automatic results:
- ✅ Transaction total calculated: $87
- ✅ Profit calculated: $42 (3 × $14 margin)
- ✅ Inventory updated: 50 → 47 units
- ✅ Sale added to history
The system handled everything automatically.
Step 5: Testing Low Stock Alert
We simulated low stock:
- Set Webcam HD quantity to 4 (below reorder threshold of 5)
- Automation triggered immediately
- Alert: "⚠️ Low Stock: Webcam HD at 4 units (reorder at 5)"
The alert included suggested reorder quantity based on sales velocity.
Step 6: Testing the AI Assistant
Query: "What's my most profitable product?"
Response: "Laptop Stand has the highest margin at 58% ($34 profit per unit). You've sold 12 this month for $708 in revenue and $408 profit."
Query: "What should I reorder?"
Response: "USB Cable is at 22 units with a threshold of 20. Based on sales velocity of 15/week, I suggest ordering 50 more."
Query: "How did we do yesterday?"
Response: "Yesterday: 8 transactions, $342 revenue, $178 profit. Best seller was USB Cable (5 units)."
The Final Store Manager
After 15 minutes:
✅ Complete inventory system with automatic calculations
✅ Sales tracking with profit analysis
✅ Real-time stock levels updated on each sale
✅ Low stock alerts before you run out
✅ AI assistant for instant insights
✅ Daily/weekly reports sent automatically
Clone Simple Store Manager →
Customization Ideas
Expand your store manager:
- Suppliers — track vendors and purchase orders
- Customers — loyalty tracking and purchase history
- Multiple locations — inventory by store
- Barcode scanning — integrate with scanner
- E-commerce sync — connect to Shopify/WooCommerce
Build Your Own
- Open Taskade Genesis
- Use our prompt or customize for your needs
- Add your inventory data
- Start tracking sales
- Let automations handle the rest
Learn more: Create Your First App →
Resources
Clone the template:
Related templates:
Documentation:
Start Building →
More tutorials:
- How We Built the Finance Dashboard
- How to Build a Room Booking Dashboard
- How to Build a Support Rating Dashboard
Explore Taskade AI:
- AI App Builder — Build complete applications
- AI Business Tools — Tools for operations
Build with Genesis:
- Browse All Generator Templates — Apps, dashboards, websites, and more
- Browse Agent Templates — AI agents for every use case
- Explore Community Apps — Clone and customize