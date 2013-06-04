A step-by-step tutorial for building a store management system with inventory tracking, sales logging, and profit calculations using Taskade Genesis.

Running a store means tracking everything.

What's in stock, what sold, what to reorder, what profit you made. Most small businesses use spreadsheets that break constantly.

This tutorial shows how we built the Simple Store Manager — a complete inventory and sales system in one Genesis app.

What We're Building

A store manager that:

Tracks inventory levels

Logs sales transactions

Calculates profit margins

Alerts on low stock

Reports on best sellers

Time: ~15 minutes

Skills needed: None

Step 1: The Prompt

Build a simple store management system with: INVENTORY: - Products table: name, SKU, category, cost price, sell price, quantity in stock - Categories: Electronics, Clothing, Food, Home, Other - Reorder threshold alerts SALES: - Sales transactions: date, product, quantity sold, total price, customer (optional) - Automatic inventory deduction when sale logged - Daily/weekly/monthly sales summaries CALCULATIONS: - Profit margin per product (sell price - cost price) - Total profit per transaction - Inventory value (quantity × cost) VIEWS: - Dashboard with key metrics - Inventory list with stock status - Sales history with filters - Low stock alerts INTELLIGENCE: - AI that answers inventory questions - Identifies slow-moving inventory - Suggests reorder quantities AUTOMATION: - Alert when stock below threshold - Daily sales summary - Weekly inventory report

Step 2: Generation

Genesis created:

Products Table

Field Type Purpose name Text Product name sku Text Unique identifier category Relation → Categories Product type cost_price Number What you pay sell_price Number What customers pay quantity Number Current stock reorder_at Number Low stock threshold

Sales Table

Field Type Purpose date Date Transaction date product Relation → Products What sold quantity Number How many unit_price Number Sale price total Formula quantity × unit_price customer Text Customer name (optional)

Calculated Fields

Margin = (sell_price - cost_price) / sell_price × 100

= (sell_price - cost_price) / sell_price × 100 Stock Value = quantity × cost_price

= quantity × cost_price Transaction Profit = (unit_price - cost_price) × quantity

Step 3: Adding Sample Products

We added inventory:

Name SKU Cost Sell Stock Reorder At Wireless Mouse WM-001 $15 $29 50 10 USB Cable UC-002 $3 $12 100 20 Laptop Stand LS-003 $25 $59 30 5 Webcam HD WC-004 $40 $89 25 5

Dashboard immediately showed:

Total SKUs: 4

4 Inventory Value: $3,075

$3,075 Average Margin: 62%

Step 4: Testing Sales Flow

We logged a test sale:

Product: Wireless Mouse Quantity: 3 Unit Price: $29

Automatic results:

✅ Transaction total calculated: $87

✅ Profit calculated: $42 (3 × $14 margin)

✅ Inventory updated: 50 → 47 units

✅ Sale added to history

The system handled everything automatically.

Step 5: Testing Low Stock Alert

We simulated low stock:

Set Webcam HD quantity to 4 (below reorder threshold of 5) Automation triggered immediately Alert: "⚠️ Low Stock: Webcam HD at 4 units (reorder at 5)"

The alert included suggested reorder quantity based on sales velocity.

Step 6: Testing the AI Assistant

Query: "What's my most profitable product?"

Response: "Laptop Stand has the highest margin at 58% ($34 profit per unit). You've sold 12 this month for $708 in revenue and $408 profit."

Query: "What should I reorder?"

Response: "USB Cable is at 22 units with a threshold of 20. Based on sales velocity of 15/week, I suggest ordering 50 more."

Query: "How did we do yesterday?"

Response: "Yesterday: 8 transactions, $342 revenue, $178 profit. Best seller was USB Cable (5 units)."

The Final Store Manager

After 15 minutes:

✅ Complete inventory system with automatic calculations

✅ Sales tracking with profit analysis

✅ Real-time stock levels updated on each sale

✅ Low stock alerts before you run out

✅ AI assistant for instant insights

✅ Daily/weekly reports sent automatically

Customization Ideas

Expand your store manager:

Suppliers — track vendors and purchase orders

— track vendors and purchase orders Customers — loyalty tracking and purchase history

— loyalty tracking and purchase history Multiple locations — inventory by store

— inventory by store Barcode scanning — integrate with scanner

— integrate with scanner E-commerce sync — connect to Shopify/WooCommerce

Build Your Own

