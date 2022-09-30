Bullet Journal Yearly Log

With this yearly bullet journal template from Taskade, you can take your yearly bullet journal online and have it with you from any device wherever you go.

New year means new plans, new goals, and new memories. Up your bullet journal game with a yearly log that gives you an overview of tasks and events for the next 12 months. Set annual goals, track project due dates, schedule events, and always know which ones are top priority, all in one page.

What Is a Yearly Log?

The yearly log is a dedicated page in your bullet journal that helps you highlight important events, tasks, and goals coming your way this year.

A Master List of All That Matters

Is a project due in May? Got it. Annual family get-together in September? Noted! Need a short me time in the last quarter? Write it down. There’s no need to go back and forth your monthly logs to keep track of all these.

What’s better is that we created a yearly log template that gives you a productivity boost. Our template is not just your ordinary master list of all things that matter. Check out some of its features:

Add due dates. – Keep yourself on track with important tasks by taking note of deadlines and due dates.

– Keep yourself on track with important tasks by taking note of deadlines and due dates. Categorize by importance . – Tag events and tasks as #High or #Low importance.

. – Tag events and tasks as #High or #Low importance. Add to task. – Highlight events by attaching them to your tasks.

A bullet journal is a great way to keep track of your goals and progress throughout the year. It can also help you to stay organized and motivated, and it’s a great way to document your thoughts and ideas. Here are some tips for creating a successful bullet journal.

1. Start small

There’s no need to create a year-long bullet journal all at once and there’s also no need to put too much pressure on yourself by trying to make all your goals this month fit into the layout you’ve designed. Instead, focus on using it for one or two months and then expand based on what works for you.

You can use this free Bullet Journal Yearly Log Template to get started.

2. Be flexible

Don’t be afraid to change the way you’ve set things up if it isn’t working for you or helps you in another way. Just because something is laid out in a certain way doesn’t mean it has to stay that way, and if the layout you’ve created is causing more stress than it’s relieving, then it might be time to try something new.

3. Make goals

Setting goals are a great way to keep yourself accountable throughout the year, but don’t limit them strictly to being about your future or career goals. You can also set goals for yourself in other aspects of your life, such as your social life or your relationships with others. Just make sure the goals you set are realistic and achievable.

4. Have fun

Try to have a sense of playfulness when you’re decorating your bullet journal and setting it up for the year ahead. Try adding color by using washi tape or colorful pens instead of only black and white. Use different symbols to represent events throughout the year so it’s more interesting to look back on. Add quotes or motivational phrases, or doodle in between your writing. The key is to try having fun while you document this time of your life.

Once you’ve completed your first year-long bullet journal, you’ll feel more confident in creating a new one as you become familiar with the basics of how it works and what to include. Yearly bullet journals give you a great perspective on your life, so be sure to take full advantage of them!

Some Frequently Asked Questions About Bullet Journaling

How do you make time for bullet journaling?

One of the most common questions is how to make time for bullet journaling when life gets busy. It’s okay if you’re not quite in the habit of writing every day, but you should aim for at least once a week so that your memories don’t slip away and so that you can start looking back on what you’ve done. If you’re not sure what time to do it, try choosing a specific time every week that you’ll know for sure that you’ll have free time.

Does bullet journaling take a lot of time?

Some people say that bullet journaling takes a lot of time because it requires you to write everything down by hand, but this doesn’t have to be the case. You can set up your bullet journal right here on Taskade and quickly access it on your PC, laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Have it with you wherever you go. If you set up your bullet journal right, you can be done with it in less than five minutes.

Do I have to use a notebook for a bullet journal?

The nice thing about bullet journals is that they’re completely customizable. You don’t need to purchase an expensive notebook or one that’s pre-made for this purpose; you can just as easily use a piece of paper you already have. If you want to create a more traditional bullet journal, then you may want to use a notebook that works for your needs.

To make things really simple though and to have your bullet journal with you wherever you go, use our Daily Bullet Journal Template in conjunction with this yearly template.

Can you start a bullet journal mid-month?

Another common question is whether or not you can start a bullet journal mid-month. There’s no rule against it, but if your goal is to have a full year looking back on everything you’ve done, then it might be easier with the traditional way of starting at January. However, don’t let that stop you from getting started. Don’t wait until next January to start. Start today!

What are some things to include in my bullet journal?

There are so many things you can include in your bullet journal. You’ll definitely want to track your daily tasks, errands, and goals.

The key to bullet journaling is flexibility. Think of your list as a blank slate. If you think of something else, write it down! Bullet journals are all about jotting down anything and everything on the go without wasting time looking for an old notebook or scrap of paper. Don’t limit yourself by using one style or method only.

You might also include special events that are coming up, memories you’ve made recently, things to remember for later on down the road, or just about anything else!

Some people prefer to do a yearly bullet journal while others do them more often. Do what works best for you! If you have the time and you want to keep your memories in one place that’s accessible at all times, then go ahead and create a new bullet journal for each year. If you’re more of a once-a-week bullet journal kind of person, then go ahead and use one bullet journal for all twelve months. It’s up to you!

What do I do with my old bullet journals?

Once your first year is complete, you’ll have so much information to look back on! It’s a great feeling, so if you can afford it, don’t throw your old bullet journals away. Instead, keep them and add on to your collection every year!

Create your own Bullet Journal Yearly Log on Taskade