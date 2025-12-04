On this page
10 AI Apps for Students and Educators in 2025 - Built With Taskade Genesis
Discover 10 AI apps built with Taskade Genesis for students and educators. Study portals, flashcard makers, reading trackers, and more—clone them in one click.
Whether you're studying for exams, teaching a class, or managing educational content, AI tools can transform how you learn and teach.
We've curated 10 AI apps built with Taskade Genesis specifically for students and educators. Each one is ready to clone in one click and customize for your needs.
From interactive study tools to classroom management, these apps make learning more effective.
Let's dive in. 🚀
📚 For Students
#1 SIE Study Portal
Comprehensive study portal designed for exam preparation. Originally built for Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) exam, the template works for any subject requiring structured study.
Features:
- Topic organization
- Progress tracking
- Practice questions
- Study schedule
- Resource library
Perfect for: Students preparing for certification exams, licensing tests, or academic finals
👉 Clone SIE Study Portal →
#2 Flash Deck Maker
Create, organize, and study flashcards with spaced repetition principles. AI helps generate cards from your notes and tracks what needs review.
Features:
- Easy card creation
- Deck organization
- Study mode with flip
- Progress tracking
- Import from notes
Perfect for: Language learners, med students, anyone memorizing facts
👉 Clone Flash Deck Maker →
#3 Book Reading Tracker
Track what you're reading, set goals, and log insights. Great for students with reading lists or anyone building a reading habit.
Features:
- Book logging
- Progress tracking
- Reading goals
- Note taking per book
- Statistics and trends
Perfect for: Students with reading assignments, book clubs, lifelong learners
👉 Clone Book Reading Tracker →
#4 Study/Work Timer and Music Player
Pomodoro-style focus timer with built-in ambient music. Stay focused during study sessions with structured breaks.
Features:
- Customizable timers
- Ambient music/sounds
- Session tracking
- Break reminders
- Focus statistics
Perfect for: Students who need help focusing, anyone using Pomodoro technique
👉 Clone Study/Work Timer →
#5 Multiplication Playground
Interactive multiplication practice for younger students. Gamified learning makes math facts stick.
Features:
- Interactive practice
- Progress levels
- Achievement tracking
- Times table focus
- Fun interface
Perfect for: Elementary students, parents helping with math, tutors
👉 Clone Multiplication Playground →
👩🏫 For Educators
#6 Class Booking Portal
Let students book tutoring sessions, office hours, or class spots. Eliminates scheduling emails and ensures organized appointments.
Features:
- Class/session scheduling
- Student self-booking
- Waitlist management
- Automatic reminders
- Attendance tracking
Perfect for: Tutors, professors with office hours, workshop instructors
👉 Clone Class Booking Portal →
#7 Appointment Booking System
General appointment booking for one-on-one meetings. Ideal for academic advising, tutoring, or parent-teacher conferences.
Features:
- Calendar integration
- Custom time slots
- Confirmation emails
- Intake questions
- Buffer time settings
Perfect for: Academic advisors, tutors, educational consultants
👉 Clone Appointment Booking System →
#8 Event Management Portal
Plan and manage educational events—workshops, guest lectures, seminars, or school functions.
Features:
- Event creation
- Registration management
- Attendee tracking
- Communication tools
- Calendar integration
Perfect for: Event coordinators, department admins, club organizers
👉 Clone Event Management Portal →
🧘 For Wellness & Focus
#9 Breathe Circle
Guided breathing exercises for stress reduction. Help students manage exam anxiety or start class with mindfulness.
Features:
- Visual breathing guide
- Multiple breathing patterns
- Session timing
- Calming interface
- Quick access
Perfect for: Students managing stress, teachers starting class with calm
👉 Clone Breathe Circle →
#10 Mood Tracker
Track daily emotional wellbeing. Helps students notice patterns and educators support student mental health.
Features:
- Daily mood logging
- Pattern visualization
- Note adding
- Trend tracking
- Private and personal
Perfect for: Students practicing self-awareness, wellness programs
👉 Clone Mood Tracker →
🛠️ Customize for Your Needs
Every app can be customized through conversation with Genesis:
For students:
- "Add subjects I'm studying this semester"
- "Include a notes section for each flashcard deck"
- "Connect to my Google Calendar for study schedules"
For educators:
- "Add my class sections to the booking system"
- "Include a rubric attachment option"
- "Set up automatic grade reminders"
💡 Build Your Own Education Tools
Need something specific? Describe it:
"Create a homework tracker with subjects, due dates,
completion status, and priority levels."
"Build a lesson planner with daily schedules, learning
objectives, materials needed, and reflection notes."
"Create a student portfolio app with project uploads,
self-reflections, and teacher feedback sections."
👉 Start building with Genesis →
🎓 Learning Better with AI
AI tools don't replace learning—they remove the friction around it:
- 📅 More time studying, less time organizing
- 🧠 Better retention with spaced repetition tools
- 🎯 Focused sessions with timers and trackers
- 📊 Progress visibility keeps motivation high
These apps are free to clone and customize. Start using them today.
Ready to learn smarter?
👉 Browse all education apps →
👉 Create your first app →
👉 Learn about vibe coding →
