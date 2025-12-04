Discover 10 AI apps built with Taskade Genesis for students and educators. Study portals, flashcard makers, reading trackers, and more—clone them in one click.

Whether you're studying for exams, teaching a class, or managing educational content, AI tools can transform how you learn and teach.

We've curated 10 AI apps built with Taskade Genesis specifically for students and educators. Each one is ready to clone in one click and customize for your needs.

From interactive study tools to classroom management, these apps make learning more effective.

Let's dive in. 🚀

📚 For Students

#1 SIE Study Portal

Comprehensive study portal designed for exam preparation. Originally built for Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) exam, the template works for any subject requiring structured study.

Features:

Topic organization

Progress tracking

Practice questions

Study schedule

Resource library

Perfect for: Students preparing for certification exams, licensing tests, or academic finals

👉 Clone SIE Study Portal →

#2 Flash Deck Maker

Create, organize, and study flashcards with spaced repetition principles. AI helps generate cards from your notes and tracks what needs review.

Features:

Easy card creation

Deck organization

Study mode with flip

Progress tracking

Import from notes

Perfect for: Language learners, med students, anyone memorizing facts

👉 Clone Flash Deck Maker →

#3 Book Reading Tracker

Track what you're reading, set goals, and log insights. Great for students with reading lists or anyone building a reading habit.

Features:

Book logging

Progress tracking

Reading goals

Note taking per book

Statistics and trends

Perfect for: Students with reading assignments, book clubs, lifelong learners

👉 Clone Book Reading Tracker →

#4 Study/Work Timer and Music Player

Pomodoro-style focus timer with built-in ambient music. Stay focused during study sessions with structured breaks.

Features:

Customizable timers

Ambient music/sounds

Session tracking

Break reminders

Focus statistics

Perfect for: Students who need help focusing, anyone using Pomodoro technique

👉 Clone Study/Work Timer →

#5 Multiplication Playground

Interactive multiplication practice for younger students. Gamified learning makes math facts stick.

Features:

Interactive practice

Progress levels

Achievement tracking

Times table focus

Fun interface

Perfect for: Elementary students, parents helping with math, tutors

👉 Clone Multiplication Playground →

👩‍🏫 For Educators

#6 Class Booking Portal

Let students book tutoring sessions, office hours, or class spots. Eliminates scheduling emails and ensures organized appointments.

Features:

Class/session scheduling

Student self-booking

Waitlist management

Automatic reminders

Attendance tracking

Perfect for: Tutors, professors with office hours, workshop instructors

👉 Clone Class Booking Portal →

#7 Appointment Booking System

General appointment booking for one-on-one meetings. Ideal for academic advising, tutoring, or parent-teacher conferences.

Features:

Calendar integration

Custom time slots

Confirmation emails

Intake questions

Buffer time settings

Perfect for: Academic advisors, tutors, educational consultants

👉 Clone Appointment Booking System →

#8 Event Management Portal

Plan and manage educational events—workshops, guest lectures, seminars, or school functions.

Features:

Event creation

Registration management

Attendee tracking

Communication tools

Calendar integration

Perfect for: Event coordinators, department admins, club organizers

👉 Clone Event Management Portal →

🧘 For Wellness & Focus

#9 Breathe Circle

Guided breathing exercises for stress reduction. Help students manage exam anxiety or start class with mindfulness.

Features:

Visual breathing guide

Multiple breathing patterns

Session timing

Calming interface

Quick access

Perfect for: Students managing stress, teachers starting class with calm

👉 Clone Breathe Circle →

#10 Mood Tracker

Track daily emotional wellbeing. Helps students notice patterns and educators support student mental health.

Features:

Daily mood logging

Pattern visualization

Note adding

Trend tracking

Private and personal

Perfect for: Students practicing self-awareness, wellness programs

👉 Clone Mood Tracker →

🛠️ Customize for Your Needs

Every app can be customized through conversation with Genesis:

For students:

"Add subjects I'm studying this semester"

"Include a notes section for each flashcard deck"

"Connect to my Google Calendar for study schedules"

For educators:

"Add my class sections to the booking system"

"Include a rubric attachment option"

"Set up automatic grade reminders"

Need something specific? Describe it:

"Create a homework tracker with subjects, due dates, completion status, and priority levels."

"Build a lesson planner with daily schedules, learning objectives, materials needed, and reflection notes."

"Create a student portfolio app with project uploads, self-reflections, and teacher feedback sections."

👉 Start building with Genesis →

🎓 Learning Better with AI

AI tools don't replace learning—they remove the friction around it:

📅 More time studying , less time organizing

, less time organizing 🧠 Better retention with spaced repetition tools

with spaced repetition tools 🎯 Focused sessions with timers and trackers

with timers and trackers 📊 Progress visibility keeps motivation high

These apps are free to clone and customize. Start using them today.

Ready to learn smarter?

👉 Browse all education apps →

👉 Create your first app →

👉 Learn about vibe coding →

