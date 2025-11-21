download dots
📚 Course Enrollment & Onboarding with AI

Automate student enrollment from application to first lesson. Process payments, send welcome materials, and grant course access automatically.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Streamline your enrollment process and give students a great first experience.

  • Application Processing: Collect and review applications automatically

  • Payment Handling: Process course fees via Stripe

  • Welcome Sequence: Send onboarding emails and materials

  • Access Provisioning: Grant access to course materials

  • Orientation Scheduling: Book welcome calls or sessions

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Application submitted Review form, check prerequisites
Application approved Send acceptance, payment link
Payment received Create student profile, grant access
Access granted Send welcome email, course guide
Day 1 Send first lesson, schedule check-in

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Set up your application form

  • Connect Stripe for payments

  • Enable the toggle to activate