What Can You Do With This Automation?
Streamline your enrollment process and give students a great first experience.
Application Processing: Collect and review applications automatically
Payment Handling: Process course fees via Stripe
Welcome Sequence: Send onboarding emails and materials
Access Provisioning: Grant access to course materials
Orientation Scheduling: Book welcome calls or sessions
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Application submitted
|Review form, check prerequisites
|Application approved
|Send acceptance, payment link
|Payment received
|Create student profile, grant access
|Access granted
|Send welcome email, course guide
|Day 1
|Send first lesson, schedule check-in
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Set up your application form
Connect Stripe for payments
Enable the toggle to activate