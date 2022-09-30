Opening up in a remote meeting can be difficult. This remote ice breaker template will help you and your remote team avoid awkward silence during team video conferences.

What Is a Remote Ice Breaker?

A remote ice breaker is a question or prompt that makes it easier to start a conversation and get meeting participants in a productive mood. But that’s not all. Ice breaker questions also improve morale, boost creativity, and lead to more productive conversations.

Build Your List of Ice Breakers for All Types of Meetings

Boost team morale and keep everybody engaged by running ice breaker activities during team meetings. Here’s how you can use this template to make your meetings better:

Keep your prompts at hand : Create a high-level outline with questions and prompts for jump-starting conversations. Make sure to share the document afterward.

: Create a high-level outline with questions and prompts for jump-starting conversations. Make sure to share the document afterward. Add visuals: Don’t limit yourself to a couple of jokes. Ice breakers can take many different forms, including memes. Upload or embed them in the template.

Say goodbye to awkward meeting openers! This template contains the following opening ice breakers for you to open your meetings with:

🧘‍♀️ How Are You Feeling? 🏡 How Has Working Remotely Been For You? 🎯 What Are Your Goals For This Meeting?

Copy this template into your workspace and add on ice breakers as you encounter good ones!

How to Use the Remote Ice Breaker Template

To get started, sign in to your Taskade account or sign up for free. Open the template link and click on the ➕New Project button. Choose the Workspace where you want to create an ice breaker template. Customize your ice breakers using Taskade’s editing and formatting features. Finally, click on the Share button next to your profile photo to start collaborating.

Create a Remote Ice Breaker Template with Taskade