Running a remote meeting? Here’s how to break the ice!
Opening up in a remote meeting can be difficult. This remote ice breaker template will help you and your remote team avoid awkward silence during team video conferences.
A remote ice breaker is a question or prompt that makes it easier to start a conversation and get meeting participants in a productive mood. But that’s not all. Ice breaker questions also improve morale, boost creativity, and lead to more productive conversations.
Boost team morale and keep everybody engaged by running ice breaker activities during team meetings. Here’s how you can use this template to make your meetings better:
Say goodbye to awkward meeting openers! This template contains the following opening ice breakers for you to open your meetings with:
Copy this template into your workspace and add on ice breakers as you encounter good ones!