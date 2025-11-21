download dots
Categories

✅ Quality Control Inspection with AI

Automate quality inspections with digital checklists, defect tracking, and corrective action workflows. Maintain quality standards consistently.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Ensure consistent quality with automated inspection workflows and defect management.

  • Digital Checklists: Standardized QC forms for every product

  • Defect Logging: Track issues with photos and descriptions

  • Corrective Actions: Automatically trigger fixes for defects

  • Trend Analysis: Identify recurring quality issues

  • Compliance Documentation: Generate audit-ready reports

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Product ready for QC Generate inspection checklist
Inspection completed Log results, update product status
Defect found Create corrective action task, alert team
Critical defect Stop production line, escalate to manager
Weekly schedule Generate quality summary report

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Create your QC checklists

  • Define defect severity levels

  • Enable the toggle to activate