What Can You Do With This Automation?
Ensure consistent quality with automated inspection workflows and defect management.
Digital Checklists: Standardized QC forms for every product
Defect Logging: Track issues with photos and descriptions
Corrective Actions: Automatically trigger fixes for defects
Trend Analysis: Identify recurring quality issues
Compliance Documentation: Generate audit-ready reports
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Product ready for QC
|Generate inspection checklist
|Inspection completed
|Log results, update product status
|Defect found
|Create corrective action task, alert team
|Critical defect
|Stop production line, escalate to manager
|Weekly schedule
|Generate quality summary report
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Create your QC checklists
Define defect severity levels
Enable the toggle to activate