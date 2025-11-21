download dots
Categories

📦 Production Order Tracking with AI

Track manufacturing orders from receipt to shipment. Monitor production stages, update customers, and identify bottlenecks automatically.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Keep production on track with real-time order visibility and automated status updates.

  • Order Pipeline: Visual tracking of all production orders

  • Stage Monitoring: Track progress through manufacturing stages

  • Bottleneck Alerts: Identify delays before they cascade

  • Customer Updates: Automatically notify on status changes

  • Completion Tracking: Log completion times and efficiency

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Order received Create production ticket, schedule start
Stage completed Update status, notify next station
Delay detected Alert manager, recalculate timeline
Order ready for QC Create inspection checklist
Order shipped Notify customer, update records

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Define your production stages

  • Set up notification preferences

  • Enable the toggle to activate