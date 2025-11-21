What Can You Do With This Automation?
Keep production on track with real-time order visibility and automated status updates.
Order Pipeline: Visual tracking of all production orders
Stage Monitoring: Track progress through manufacturing stages
Bottleneck Alerts: Identify delays before they cascade
Customer Updates: Automatically notify on status changes
Completion Tracking: Log completion times and efficiency
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Order received
|Create production ticket, schedule start
|Stage completed
|Update status, notify next station
|Delay detected
|Alert manager, recalculate timeline
|Order ready for QC
|Create inspection checklist
|Order shipped
|Notify customer, update records
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Define your production stages
Set up notification preferences
Enable the toggle to activate