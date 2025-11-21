download dots
🔧 Equipment Maintenance Scheduler with AI

Schedule preventive maintenance, track equipment health, and manage repair workflows. Reduce downtime with proactive maintenance automation.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Keep equipment running smoothly with automated maintenance schedules and repair tracking.

  • Preventive Schedules: Automated maintenance based on time or usage

  • Equipment Health: Track performance metrics and wear

  • Repair Workflows: Create and assign repair tickets

  • Parts Inventory: Track spare parts and trigger reorders

  • Downtime Logging: Record and analyze equipment failures

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Maintenance due (schedule) Create work order, assign technician
Usage threshold reached Alert for inspection, schedule service
Equipment fault detected Create urgent repair ticket, notify team
Repair completed Update equipment log, schedule next PM
Parts low Create purchase order, notify purchasing

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Add your equipment inventory

  • Set maintenance schedules

  • Enable the toggle to activate