What Can You Do With This Automation?
Keep equipment running smoothly with automated maintenance schedules and repair tracking.
Preventive Schedules: Automated maintenance based on time or usage
Equipment Health: Track performance metrics and wear
Repair Workflows: Create and assign repair tickets
Parts Inventory: Track spare parts and trigger reorders
Downtime Logging: Record and analyze equipment failures
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Maintenance due (schedule)
|Create work order, assign technician
|Usage threshold reached
|Alert for inspection, schedule service
|Equipment fault detected
|Create urgent repair ticket, notify team
|Repair completed
|Update equipment log, schedule next PM
|Parts low
|Create purchase order, notify purchasing
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Add your equipment inventory
Set maintenance schedules
Enable the toggle to activate