What Can You Do With This Automation?
Never miss an investor update again. This automation compiles your metrics and generates professional updates on schedule.
Metric Collection: Pull KPIs from Stripe, analytics, and CRM automatically
AI Writing: Generate executive summary and highlights with AI
Consistent Format: Professional template that builds trust
Scheduled Delivery: Send on the same day each month
Engagement Tracking: Know who opened and clicked
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Monthly schedule (1st of month)
|Gather metrics from connected tools
|Metrics collected
|AI generate summary and highlights
|Draft ready
|Create Google Doc, send for founder review
|Approved
|Send to investor list via email
|3 days after send
|Generate engagement report
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect your metrics sources (Stripe, analytics)
Add your investor email list
Enable the toggle to activate