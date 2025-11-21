download dots
📊 Monthly Investor Update Generator with AI

Generate and send polished monthly investor updates automatically. Pull metrics from your tools, AI-write summaries, and distribute to your investor list.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Never miss an investor update again. This automation compiles your metrics and generates professional updates on schedule.

  • Metric Collection: Pull KPIs from Stripe, analytics, and CRM automatically

  • AI Writing: Generate executive summary and highlights with AI

  • Consistent Format: Professional template that builds trust

  • Scheduled Delivery: Send on the same day each month

  • Engagement Tracking: Know who opened and clicked

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Monthly schedule (1st of month) Gather metrics from connected tools
Metrics collected AI generate summary and highlights
Draft ready Create Google Doc, send for founder review
Approved Send to investor list via email
3 days after send Generate engagement report

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect your metrics sources (Stripe, analytics)

  • Add your investor email list

  • Enable the toggle to activate