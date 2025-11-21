What Can You Do With This Automation?

Never miss an investor update again. This automation compiles your metrics and generates professional updates on schedule.

Metric Collection : Pull KPIs from Stripe, analytics, and CRM automatically

AI Writing : Generate executive summary and highlights with AI

Consistent Format : Professional template that builds trust

Scheduled Delivery : Send on the same day each month

Engagement Tracking: Know who opened and clicked

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions Monthly schedule (1st of month) Gather metrics from connected tools Metrics collected AI generate summary and highlights Draft ready Create Google Doc, send for founder review Approved Send to investor list via email 3 days after send Generate engagement report

How To Use This Automation