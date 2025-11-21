download dots
🎯 Fundraising CRM Pipeline with AI

Track every investor interaction from first meeting to term sheet. Automate follow-ups, manage pipeline stages, and never miss a warm lead.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

The Fundraising CRM Pipeline helps founders manage their entire fundraising process systematically.

  • Investor Database: Track all investor contacts, firms, and preferences

  • Pipeline Stages: Move investors through Researching → Contacted → Meeting → Due Diligence → Term Sheet

  • Automated Follow-Ups: Send timely follow-up emails based on last interaction

  • Meeting Prep: Generate briefing docs before each investor meeting

  • Activity Logging: Automatically log all emails and meetings

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
New investor added Enrich with LinkedIn data, research firm portfolio
Meeting scheduled Create prep doc, send calendar invite, remind day-before
Meeting completed Log notes, update stage, schedule follow-up
No response 7 days Send gentle follow-up email
Term sheet received Alert team, create due diligence checklist

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Import your investor list or start fresh

  • Configure follow-up timing and email templates

  • Enable the toggle to activate