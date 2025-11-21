What Can You Do With This Automation?
The Fundraising CRM Pipeline helps founders manage their entire fundraising process systematically.
Investor Database: Track all investor contacts, firms, and preferences
Pipeline Stages: Move investors through Researching → Contacted → Meeting → Due Diligence → Term Sheet
Automated Follow-Ups: Send timely follow-up emails based on last interaction
Meeting Prep: Generate briefing docs before each investor meeting
Activity Logging: Automatically log all emails and meetings
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|New investor added
|Enrich with LinkedIn data, research firm portfolio
|Meeting scheduled
|Create prep doc, send calendar invite, remind day-before
|Meeting completed
|Log notes, update stage, schedule follow-up
|No response 7 days
|Send gentle follow-up email
|Term sheet received
|Alert team, create due diligence checklist
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Import your investor list or start fresh
Configure follow-up timing and email templates
Enable the toggle to activate