What Can You Do With This Automation?
Keep your schedule full by ensuring patients remember and confirm their appointments.
Multi-Channel Reminders: Email + SMS for maximum reach
Confirmation Requests: Let patients confirm or reschedule easily
Waitlist Management: Fill canceled slots automatically
No-Show Follow-Up: Reach out to missed appointments
Custom Timing: Set reminder intervals that work for your practice
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Appointment scheduled
|Add to calendar, send confirmation
|7 days before
|Send first reminder email
|24 hours before
|Send SMS reminder with confirm link
|Appointment confirmed
|Update status, prep for visit
|No response to reminders
|Call patient, offer reschedule
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect Twilio for SMS
Set your reminder schedule
Enable the toggle to activate