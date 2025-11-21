download dots
⏰ Appointment Reminder System with AI

Reduce no-shows with multi-channel appointment reminders via email, SMS, and calendar. Automate confirmation requests and rescheduling options.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Keep your schedule full by ensuring patients remember and confirm their appointments.

  • Multi-Channel Reminders: Email + SMS for maximum reach

  • Confirmation Requests: Let patients confirm or reschedule easily

  • Waitlist Management: Fill canceled slots automatically

  • No-Show Follow-Up: Reach out to missed appointments

  • Custom Timing: Set reminder intervals that work for your practice

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Appointment scheduled Add to calendar, send confirmation
7 days before Send first reminder email
24 hours before Send SMS reminder with confirm link
Appointment confirmed Update status, prep for visit
No response to reminders Call patient, offer reschedule

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect Twilio for SMS

  • Set your reminder schedule

  • Enable the toggle to activate