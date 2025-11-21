What Can You Do With This Automation?

Keep your schedule full by ensuring patients remember and confirm their appointments.

Multi-Channel Reminders : Email + SMS for maximum reach

Confirmation Requests : Let patients confirm or reschedule easily

Waitlist Management : Fill canceled slots automatically

No-Show Follow-Up : Reach out to missed appointments

Custom Timing: Set reminder intervals that work for your practice

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions Appointment scheduled Add to calendar, send confirmation 7 days before Send first reminder email 24 hours before Send SMS reminder with confirm link Appointment confirmed Update status, prep for visit No response to reminders Call patient, offer reschedule

How To Use This Automation