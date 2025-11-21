What Can You Do With This Automation?
Manage due diligence like a pro with organized documents, tracked requests, and automated updates.
Document Organization: Structured folders for financials, legal, team, etc.
Request Tracking: Log and track every DD request
Access Management: Control who sees what documents
Status Updates: Automatically notify investors when docs are ready
Completion Tracking: Monitor DD progress by investor
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|DD request received
|Create task, categorize, assign to team
|Document uploaded
|Notify requesting investor, update status
|Access granted
|Send secure link, log access event
|All docs complete
|Notify investor, generate completion summary
|Weekly schedule
|Send DD progress report to founders
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Set up your document folder structure
Configure access permissions
Enable the toggle to activate