📁 Due Diligence Room Manager with AI

Organize and automate your due diligence process. Track document requests, manage access permissions, and keep investors informed on status.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Manage due diligence like a pro with organized documents, tracked requests, and automated updates.

  • Document Organization: Structured folders for financials, legal, team, etc.

  • Request Tracking: Log and track every DD request

  • Access Management: Control who sees what documents

  • Status Updates: Automatically notify investors when docs are ready

  • Completion Tracking: Monitor DD progress by investor

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
DD request received Create task, categorize, assign to team
Document uploaded Notify requesting investor, update status
Access granted Send secure link, log access event
All docs complete Notify investor, generate completion summary
Weekly schedule Send DD progress report to founders

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Set up your document folder structure

  • Configure access permissions

  • Enable the toggle to activate