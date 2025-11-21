What Can You Do With This Automation?
Get 10x more content from every video with AI-powered repurposing.
Auto-Transcription: Convert video to searchable text
Blog Generation: AI-write full blog posts from transcripts
Social Clips: Identify and extract quotable moments
Newsletter Content: Generate email-friendly summaries
SEO Optimization: Create metadata and descriptions
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|YouTube video published
|Download and transcribe
|Transcript ready
|AI generate blog post draft
|Blog drafted
|AI create social media clips
|Clips ready
|AI write newsletter section
|All content ready
|Queue for publishing and review
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect your YouTube channel
Configure output formats
Enable the toggle to activate