🎬 YouTube to Multi-Content Pipeline with AI

Transform YouTube videos into blog posts, social clips, and email newsletters automatically. AI transcribes, summarizes, and repurposes your video content.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Get 10x more content from every video with AI-powered repurposing.

  • Auto-Transcription: Convert video to searchable text

  • Blog Generation: AI-write full blog posts from transcripts

  • Social Clips: Identify and extract quotable moments

  • Newsletter Content: Generate email-friendly summaries

  • SEO Optimization: Create metadata and descriptions

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
YouTube video published Download and transcribe
Transcript ready AI generate blog post draft
Blog drafted AI create social media clips
Clips ready AI write newsletter section
All content ready Queue for publishing and review

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect your YouTube channel

  • Configure output formats

  • Enable the toggle to activate