📱 Blog to Social Media Pipeline with AI

Automatically transform blog posts into platform-optimized social media content. AI adapts your article into Twitter threads, LinkedIn posts, and Instagram captions.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Maximize the reach of every blog post by automatically distributing to all social channels.

  • AI Content Adaptation: Transform long-form into platform-specific formats

  • Twitter Threads: Break key points into engaging thread format

  • LinkedIn Posts: Professional summaries with key insights

  • Instagram Captions: Visual-friendly excerpts with hashtags

  • Scheduled Publishing: Queue posts at optimal times

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Blog published (WordPress) Extract key points, images, and quotes
Content extracted AI generate Twitter thread
Thread ready AI generate LinkedIn post
LinkedIn ready AI generate Instagram caption
All content ready Schedule across platforms

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect WordPress and social accounts

  • Configure AI adaptation prompts

  • Enable the toggle to activate