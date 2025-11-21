What Can You Do With This Automation?
Maximize the reach of every blog post by automatically distributing to all social channels.
AI Content Adaptation: Transform long-form into platform-specific formats
Twitter Threads: Break key points into engaging thread format
LinkedIn Posts: Professional summaries with key insights
Instagram Captions: Visual-friendly excerpts with hashtags
Scheduled Publishing: Queue posts at optimal times
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Blog published (WordPress)
|Extract key points, images, and quotes
|Content extracted
|AI generate Twitter thread
|Thread ready
|AI generate LinkedIn post
|LinkedIn ready
|AI generate Instagram caption
|All content ready
|Schedule across platforms
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect WordPress and social accounts
Configure AI adaptation prompts
Enable the toggle to activate