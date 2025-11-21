download dots
Categories

📞 AI Sales Development Rep with AI

Deploy an AI SDR that qualifies leads, researches prospects, personalizes outreach, and books meetings for your sales team.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Scale your sales development with an AI agent that qualifies and engages prospects.

  • Lead Qualification: Score and prioritize incoming leads

  • Prospect Research: Gather company and contact intelligence

  • Personalized Outreach: Craft customized emails for each prospect

  • Follow-Up Sequences: Automated multi-touch campaigns

  • Meeting Booking: Schedule calls directly on rep calendars

Agent Capabilities

Capability Description
Lead Scoring Evaluate fit based on ICP criteria
Company Research Pull data from LinkedIn, Crunchbase, etc.
Email Personalization Reference specific pain points and triggers
Objection Handling Respond to common pushback intelligently
Calendar Integration Book meetings without back-and-forth

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
New lead captured AI scores and researches prospect
High-score lead Craft personalized email, send outreach
Email opened Schedule follow-up, track engagement
Reply received AI responds or routes to human SDR
Meeting booked Notify rep, create meeting prep doc

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Define your ICP criteria

  • Connect email and calendar

  • Enable the toggle to activate