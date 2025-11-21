What Can You Do With This Automation?
Scale your sales development with an AI agent that qualifies and engages prospects.
Lead Qualification: Score and prioritize incoming leads
Prospect Research: Gather company and contact intelligence
Personalized Outreach: Craft customized emails for each prospect
Follow-Up Sequences: Automated multi-touch campaigns
Meeting Booking: Schedule calls directly on rep calendars
Agent Capabilities
|Capability
|Description
|Lead Scoring
|Evaluate fit based on ICP criteria
|Company Research
|Pull data from LinkedIn, Crunchbase, etc.
|Email Personalization
|Reference specific pain points and triggers
|Objection Handling
|Respond to common pushback intelligently
|Calendar Integration
|Book meetings without back-and-forth
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|New lead captured
|AI scores and researches prospect
|High-score lead
|Craft personalized email, send outreach
|Email opened
|Schedule follow-up, track engagement
|Reply received
|AI responds or routes to human SDR
|Meeting booked
|Notify rep, create meeting prep doc
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Define your ICP criteria
Connect email and calendar
Enable the toggle to activate