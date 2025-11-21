download dots
🔬 AI Research Team with AI

Deploy a team of AI agents that research topics, gather sources, synthesize findings, and produce comprehensive reports automatically.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Build an AI research team that works together to investigate any topic and deliver insights.

  • Research Agent: Searches web, databases, and documents for relevant information

  • Analysis Agent: Evaluates sources, identifies patterns, extracts key findings

  • Synthesis Agent: Combines findings into coherent narratives

  • Report Agent: Formats and delivers professional research reports

  • Fact-Check Agent: Verifies claims and flags uncertainties

Agent Team Configuration

Agent Role Tools
Researcher Gather information from multiple sources Web search, document reader
Analyst Evaluate and categorize findings Data analysis, summarization
Writer Create report sections Content generation
Editor Review and polish output Grammar, style checking
Coordinator Manage workflow and handoffs Task management

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Research request submitted Coordinator assigns to Research Agent
Sources gathered Analyst evaluates and categorizes
Analysis complete Writer creates draft report
Draft ready Editor reviews and polishes
Report approved Deliver to requester, archive

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Configure agent knowledge sources

  • Set output format preferences

  • Enable the toggle to activate