What Can You Do With This Automation?
Build an AI research team that works together to investigate any topic and deliver insights.
Research Agent: Searches web, databases, and documents for relevant information
Analysis Agent: Evaluates sources, identifies patterns, extracts key findings
Synthesis Agent: Combines findings into coherent narratives
Report Agent: Formats and delivers professional research reports
Fact-Check Agent: Verifies claims and flags uncertainties
Agent Team Configuration
|Agent
|Role
|Tools
|Researcher
|Gather information from multiple sources
|Web search, document reader
|Analyst
|Evaluate and categorize findings
|Data analysis, summarization
|Writer
|Create report sections
|Content generation
|Editor
|Review and polish output
|Grammar, style checking
|Coordinator
|Manage workflow and handoffs
|Task management
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Research request submitted
|Coordinator assigns to Research Agent
|Sources gathered
|Analyst evaluates and categorizes
|Analysis complete
|Writer creates draft report
|Draft ready
|Editor reviews and polishes
|Report approved
|Deliver to requester, archive
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Configure agent knowledge sources
Set output format preferences
Enable the toggle to activate