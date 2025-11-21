What Can You Do With This Automation?

Build an AI research team that works together to investigate any topic and deliver insights.

Research Agent : Searches web, databases, and documents for relevant information

Analysis Agent : Evaluates sources, identifies patterns, extracts key findings

Synthesis Agent : Combines findings into coherent narratives

Report Agent : Formats and delivers professional research reports

Fact-Check Agent: Verifies claims and flags uncertainties

Agent Team Configuration

Agent Role Tools Researcher Gather information from multiple sources Web search, document reader Analyst Evaluate and categorize findings Data analysis, summarization Writer Create report sections Content generation Editor Review and polish output Grammar, style checking Coordinator Manage workflow and handoffs Task management

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions Research request submitted Coordinator assigns to Research Agent Sources gathered Analyst evaluates and categorizes Analysis complete Writer creates draft report Draft ready Editor reviews and polishes Report approved Deliver to requester, archive

