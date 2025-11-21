What Can You Do With This Automation?
Scale content production with an AI team that handles the entire content lifecycle.
Research Agent: Gather topics, keywords, and competitor insights
Writer Agent: Create first drafts based on briefs
Editor Agent: Polish content for style and accuracy
SEO Agent: Optimize for search engines
Publisher Agent: Format and distribute to platforms
Agent Team Configuration
|Agent
|Role
|Output
|Researcher
|Topic and keyword research
|Content brief
|Writer
|Draft creation
|First draft
|Editor
|Review and improve
|Polished draft
|SEO Optimizer
|Search optimization
|SEO-ready content
|Publisher
|Multi-platform publishing
|Live content
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Content request submitted
|Researcher gathers insights, creates brief
|Brief approved
|Writer creates first draft
|Draft complete
|Editor reviews and improves
|Edit complete
|SEO Agent optimizes
|Content approved
|Publisher distributes to all platforms
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Configure content types and platforms
Set approval workflows
Enable the toggle to activate