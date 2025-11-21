download dots
Categories

✍️ AI Content Creation Pipeline with AI

Build a content creation team with AI agents that research, write, edit, optimize, and publish content across multiple platforms.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Scale content production with an AI team that handles the entire content lifecycle.

  • Research Agent: Gather topics, keywords, and competitor insights

  • Writer Agent: Create first drafts based on briefs

  • Editor Agent: Polish content for style and accuracy

  • SEO Agent: Optimize for search engines

  • Publisher Agent: Format and distribute to platforms

Agent Team Configuration

Agent Role Output
Researcher Topic and keyword research Content brief
Writer Draft creation First draft
Editor Review and improve Polished draft
SEO Optimizer Search optimization SEO-ready content
Publisher Multi-platform publishing Live content

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Content request submitted Researcher gathers insights, creates brief
Brief approved Writer creates first draft
Draft complete Editor reviews and improves
Edit complete SEO Agent optimizes
Content approved Publisher distributes to all platforms

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Configure content types and platforms

  • Set approval workflows

  • Enable the toggle to activate