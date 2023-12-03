Define shipping and tax rules for our e-commerce website [URL].
Rewrite and enhance product descriptions with SEO best practices in mind to improve search engine visibility and rankings for our e-commerce platform [platform name]. Focus on incorporating targeted keywords, engaging language, and clear, concise information.
Develop an SEO strategy specific to our e-commerce website [URL] to increase visibility and boost sales.
Optimize our e-commerce website [URL] for mobile use.
Compile a detailed product catalog for our e-commerce website [URL].
Create an email marketing strategy for our e-commerce website [URL] to engage customers and increase sales.
Design an order management system for our e-commerce platform [URL].
Develop a strategy for cross-selling and upselling to increase the average order value on our e-commerce website [URL].
Create a product recommendation system to improve sales on our e-commerce website [URL].
Develop a comprehensive customer service plan to improve customer satisfaction on our e-commerce website [URL].
Create a strategy to mitigate shopping cart abandonment on our e-commerce website [URL].
Develop a clear return and refund policy for our e-commerce website [URL] to boost customer trust and satisfaction.