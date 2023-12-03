Contact salesLog inSign upSign up for free
Craft an Instagram story emphasizing the unique selling points of our [Product/Service]. Use persuasive text and visuals, incorporate testimonials, and conclude with a clear call to action to visit our site or learn more.

Instagram Story Highlighting Unique Selling Points AI Prompt

Instagram Story Highlighting Unique Selling Points AI Prompt

More Prompts

Boost TikTok Video Engagement AI Prompt

Provide a comprehensive review of a TikTok video draft, scoring its potential engagement out of 10. Offer concise, actionable advice on how to increase its appeal to TikTok’s audience, including the best time to post for optimal visibility.

LinkedIn Post Highlighting Company Success AI Prompt

Craft a LinkedIn post celebrating a major company milestone or success. Share insights into the journey, acknowledge the team’s efforts, and express gratitude towards customers and partners.

Instagram Reels for Product Launch AI Prompt

Plan an Instagram Reels series for the launch of our new [Product]. Strategize creative ways to reveal features, display benefits, and include user-generated content. End with a call to action for the launch event.

LinkedIn Post Announcing Job Vacancy AI Prompt

Create a LinkedIn post to announce a job vacancy at our company. Highlight the role’s importance, desired qualifications, and how to apply. Make the post engaging to attract top talent.

LinkedIn Article Sharing Industry Insights AI Prompt

Write a LinkedIn article providing deep insights about recent trends in [Industry]. Include data analysis, expert opinions, and actionable advice. Encourage readers to share their thoughts and engage with the content.

Pinterest Board for Inspiration Campaign AI Prompt

Create a Pinterest board for our ‘Inspire with [Brand/Product]’ campaign. Curate content that resonates with our brand values and encourages users to add to their own boards.

Instagram Live Announcement for Product Demo AI Prompt

Announce an upcoming Instagram Live session where we will demonstrate our new [Product/Service]. Include date and time details, and tease some features that will be shown.

LinkedIn Post on Technology Innovation AI Prompt

Create a LinkedIn post discussing a recent technology innovation by our team. Explain its significance, potential industry disruption, and invite feedback from the tech community.

Twitter Update on Company Growth AI Prompt

Tweet an update on our company’s growth and milestones. Include key statistics or infographics and express gratitude towards our employees and customers for their role in our success.

LinkedIn Post Featuring Customer Case Study AI Prompt

Develop a LinkedIn post that outlines a customer case study, highlighting the challenges faced, solutions provided, and the results achieved. Encourage readers to download the full case study.

LinkedIn Post Sharing Expert Opinion AI Prompt

Develop a LinkedIn post where our in-house expert shares their opinion on [Topic]. Use compelling data and insights to assert authority and initiate industry discussions.

Facebook Live Q&A Session Announcement AI Prompt

Create an engaging Facebook post to announce an upcoming live Q&A session with [Expert/Executive]. Highlight the topics to be covered and encourage followers to submit their questions.

