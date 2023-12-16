Create engaging and informative materials for the Internal Product Training Guide tailored to recent hires. Focus on conveying core product features, practical usage scenarios, and troubleshooting techniques. Aim to present information in an accessible and interactive format to enhance retention and understanding. Incorporate real-world examples, hands-on exercises, and regular assessments to ensure knowledge application and skill development.

Quickly onboard new employees with essential product knowledge.

Provide continuous learning for existing staff as product updates occur.

Enhance remote training sessions with engaging content.

Simplify complex product concepts into digestible information.

Support consistent training outcomes across different departments.

