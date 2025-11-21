download dots
🎉 Deal Won Full Client Onboarding with AI

Automatically trigger a complete client onboarding workflow when a HubSpot deal is marked as won. Create projects, send welcome emails, and notify your team.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Turn closed deals into happy clients with automated onboarding that starts the moment a deal is won.

  • Instant Project Creation: Generate client project from template with all deal details

  • Welcome Sequence: Send personalized welcome email with next steps

  • Team Notification: Alert account manager and delivery team

  • Kickoff Scheduling: Automatically propose kickoff meeting times

  • Document Generation: Create contracts and SOWs from templates

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
HubSpot Deal Won Create client project from template
Project created Populate with deal data, assign team
Team assigned Send internal kickoff notification
Kickoff sent Send client welcome email with Calendly
Meeting booked Create meeting prep tasks

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect your HubSpot account

  • Select your onboarding project template

  • Enable the toggle to activate