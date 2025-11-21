What Can You Do With This Automation?
Turn closed deals into happy clients with automated onboarding that starts the moment a deal is won.
Instant Project Creation: Generate client project from template with all deal details
Welcome Sequence: Send personalized welcome email with next steps
Team Notification: Alert account manager and delivery team
Kickoff Scheduling: Automatically propose kickoff meeting times
Document Generation: Create contracts and SOWs from templates
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|HubSpot Deal Won
|Create client project from template
|Project created
|Populate with deal data, assign team
|Team assigned
|Send internal kickoff notification
|Kickoff sent
|Send client welcome email with Calendly
|Meeting booked
|Create meeting prep tasks
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect your HubSpot account
Select your onboarding project template
Enable the toggle to activate