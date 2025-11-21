What Can You Do With This Automation?

Let AI analyze and score every lead so your sales team focuses on the highest-value opportunities.

AI Scoring : Analyze lead data to predict conversion probability

Automatic Routing : Send hot leads to sales reps immediately

Nurture Sequences : Cold leads enter automated email sequences

Enrichment : Automatically add company and contact data

Priority Alerts: Slack notifications for high-score leads

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions New HubSpot Contact Enrich with Apollo, gather company data Data enriched AI analyze and score lead (1-100) Score 80+ (Hot) Notify sales rep, create deal, schedule call Score 50-79 (Warm) Add to nurture sequence, create task Score <50 (Cold) Add to long-term nurture, monitor engagement

How To Use This Automation