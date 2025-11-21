What Can You Do With This Automation?
Let AI analyze and score every lead so your sales team focuses on the highest-value opportunities.
AI Scoring: Analyze lead data to predict conversion probability
Automatic Routing: Send hot leads to sales reps immediately
Nurture Sequences: Cold leads enter automated email sequences
Enrichment: Automatically add company and contact data
Priority Alerts: Slack notifications for high-score leads
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|New HubSpot Contact
|Enrich with Apollo, gather company data
|Data enriched
|AI analyze and score lead (1-100)
|Score 80+ (Hot)
|Notify sales rep, create deal, schedule call
|Score 50-79 (Warm)
|Add to nurture sequence, create task
|Score <50 (Cold)
|Add to long-term nurture, monitor engagement
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Connect HubSpot and Apollo
Configure scoring criteria for your ICP
Enable the toggle to activate