download dots
Categories

🎯 AI Lead Scoring Pipeline with AI

Automatically score and prioritize HubSpot leads using AI analysis. Route hot leads to sales immediately while nurturing cold leads automatically.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Let AI analyze and score every lead so your sales team focuses on the highest-value opportunities.

  • AI Scoring: Analyze lead data to predict conversion probability

  • Automatic Routing: Send hot leads to sales reps immediately

  • Nurture Sequences: Cold leads enter automated email sequences

  • Enrichment: Automatically add company and contact data

  • Priority Alerts: Slack notifications for high-score leads

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
New HubSpot Contact Enrich with Apollo, gather company data
Data enriched AI analyze and score lead (1-100)
Score 80+ (Hot) Notify sales rep, create deal, schedule call
Score 50-79 (Warm) Add to nurture sequence, create task
Score <50 (Cold) Add to long-term nurture, monitor engagement

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Connect HubSpot and Apollo

  • Configure scoring criteria for your ICP

  • Enable the toggle to activate