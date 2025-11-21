What Can You Do With This Automation?

Keep students on track and identify those who need help before they fall behind.

Progress Dashboard : Visual overview of all student completion rates

Milestone Tracking : Monitor key checkpoints in each course

At-Risk Alerts : Identify students falling behind automatically

Encouragement Emails : Send motivational messages at key moments

Completion Certificates: Generate and send upon course completion

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions Lesson completed Update progress, check for milestones Milestone reached Send congratulations, unlock next section No activity 7 days Send re-engagement email, flag for follow-up Progress below 50% at midpoint Alert instructor, send support resources Course completed Generate certificate, request testimonial

How To Use This Automation