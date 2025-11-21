download dots
📈 Student Progress Tracker with AI

Monitor student progress through courses with automated check-ins, completion tracking, and intervention alerts for struggling learners.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Keep students on track and identify those who need help before they fall behind.

  • Progress Dashboard: Visual overview of all student completion rates

  • Milestone Tracking: Monitor key checkpoints in each course

  • At-Risk Alerts: Identify students falling behind automatically

  • Encouragement Emails: Send motivational messages at key moments

  • Completion Certificates: Generate and send upon course completion

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Lesson completed Update progress, check for milestones
Milestone reached Send congratulations, unlock next section
No activity 7 days Send re-engagement email, flag for follow-up
Progress below 50% at midpoint Alert instructor, send support resources
Course completed Generate certificate, request testimonial

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Define your course milestones

  • Set at-risk thresholds

  • Enable the toggle to activate