What Can You Do With This Automation?
Keep students on track and identify those who need help before they fall behind.
Progress Dashboard: Visual overview of all student completion rates
Milestone Tracking: Monitor key checkpoints in each course
At-Risk Alerts: Identify students falling behind automatically
Encouragement Emails: Send motivational messages at key moments
Completion Certificates: Generate and send upon course completion
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Lesson completed
|Update progress, check for milestones
|Milestone reached
|Send congratulations, unlock next section
|No activity 7 days
|Send re-engagement email, flag for follow-up
|Progress below 50% at midpoint
|Alert instructor, send support resources
|Course completed
|Generate certificate, request testimonial
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Define your course milestones
Set at-risk thresholds
Enable the toggle to activate