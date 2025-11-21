What Can You Do With This Automation?
Streamline the assignment lifecycle from distribution to graded feedback.
Scheduled Distribution: Release assignments at specific times
Submission Collection: Accept and organize student work
Deadline Reminders: Send alerts before due dates
Grading Queue: Create tasks for instructors to review
Feedback Delivery: Send grades and comments to students
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Assignment scheduled date
|Distribute to enrolled students
|48 hours before deadline
|Send reminder email
|Submission received
|Confirm receipt, add to grading queue
|Deadline passed
|Close submissions, notify late students
|Grade entered
|Send feedback to student, update gradebook
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Create your assignment schedule
Configure submission settings
Enable the toggle to activate