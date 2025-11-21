download dots
📝 Assignment Distribution Pipeline with AI

Distribute assignments, collect submissions, and manage grading workflows automatically. Keep students informed of deadlines and feedback.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Streamline the assignment lifecycle from distribution to graded feedback.

  • Scheduled Distribution: Release assignments at specific times

  • Submission Collection: Accept and organize student work

  • Deadline Reminders: Send alerts before due dates

  • Grading Queue: Create tasks for instructors to review

  • Feedback Delivery: Send grades and comments to students

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Assignment scheduled date Distribute to enrolled students
48 hours before deadline Send reminder email
Submission received Confirm receipt, add to grading queue
Deadline passed Close submissions, notify late students
Grade entered Send feedback to student, update gradebook

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Create your assignment schedule

  • Configure submission settings

  • Enable the toggle to activate