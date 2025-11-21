download dots
📝 Zoom Meeting Notes Automation with AI

Automatically capture meeting context when Zoom meetings start, create notes templates, and distribute summaries after.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Capture every meeting:

  • Start Trigger: Create notes doc when meeting begins.

  • Context Pull: Add attendee and agenda info.

  • Template Structure: Pre-formatted note sections.

  • Post-Meeting: Request summary input.

  • Distribution: Share notes with attendees.

Automation Flow

Trigger: Zoom Meeting Started

Actions:

  1. Create meeting notes document
  2. Add meeting context and attendees
  3. Structure with note template
  4. Post-meeting: prompt for summary
  5. Share notes with participants

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Connect Zoom and Google Docs

  • Configure notes template

  • Enable the toggle to activate