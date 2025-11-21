📝 Zoom Meeting Notes Automation with AI

What Can You Do With This Automation?
Capture every meeting:
Start Trigger: Create notes doc when meeting begins.
Context Pull: Add attendee and agenda info.
Template Structure: Pre-formatted note sections.
Post-Meeting: Request summary input.
Distribution: Share notes with attendees.
Automation Flow
Trigger: Zoom Meeting Started
Actions:
- Create meeting notes document
- Add meeting context and attendees
- Structure with note template
- Post-meeting: prompt for summary
- Share notes with participants
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Connect Zoom and Google Docs
Configure notes template
Enable the toggle to activate