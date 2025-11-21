download dots
💵 Sales Commission Calculator with AI

Automatically calculate sales commissions when deals close. Track earnings by rep, generate payout reports, and maintain transparent compensation records.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Keep sales reps motivated with transparent, automatically calculated commissions.

  • Automatic Calculation: Calculate commission when deals close

  • Tiered Structures: Support quota accelerators and bonuses

  • Rep Dashboards: Real-time visibility into earnings

  • Payout Reports: Generate monthly commission statements

  • Dispute Tracking: Log and resolve commission questions

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Deal closed-won Calculate commission based on deal value
Commission calculated Update rep's earnings dashboard
Quota milestone reached Apply accelerator, notify rep
Monthly schedule Generate commission report for finance
Payout approved Notify rep, update records

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Configure your commission structure

  • Connect to your CRM

  • Enable the toggle to activate