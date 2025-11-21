What Can You Do With This Automation?
Keep sales reps motivated with transparent, automatically calculated commissions.
Automatic Calculation: Calculate commission when deals close
Tiered Structures: Support quota accelerators and bonuses
Rep Dashboards: Real-time visibility into earnings
Payout Reports: Generate monthly commission statements
Dispute Tracking: Log and resolve commission questions
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Deal closed-won
|Calculate commission based on deal value
|Commission calculated
|Update rep's earnings dashboard
|Quota milestone reached
|Apply accelerator, notify rep
|Monthly schedule
|Generate commission report for finance
|Payout approved
|Notify rep, update records
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Configure your commission structure
Connect to your CRM
Enable the toggle to activate