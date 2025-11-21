download dots
📝 Proposal to Close Workflow with AI

Automate the proposal-to-close process with document generation, approval tracking, e-signature requests, and celebration notifications when deals close.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Accelerate deals from proposal to signature with automated document workflows and tracking.

  • Proposal Generation: Create customized proposals from templates

  • Approval Workflow: Route proposals through internal approvals

  • E-Signature Requests: Send for signature automatically when approved

  • Status Tracking: Monitor where each proposal stands

  • Close Celebration: Notify team and trigger onboarding when signed

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Deal moved to Proposal stage Generate proposal from template
Proposal drafted Route to manager for approval
Approved Send to client for e-signature
Viewed by client Notify sales rep, log activity
Signed Celebrate in Slack, update HubSpot, trigger onboarding

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Create your proposal templates

  • Configure approval workflow

  • Enable the toggle to activate