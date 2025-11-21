What Can You Do With This Automation?
Accelerate deals from proposal to signature with automated document workflows and tracking.
Proposal Generation: Create customized proposals from templates
Approval Workflow: Route proposals through internal approvals
E-Signature Requests: Send for signature automatically when approved
Status Tracking: Monitor where each proposal stands
Close Celebration: Notify team and trigger onboarding when signed
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Deal moved to Proposal stage
|Generate proposal from template
|Proposal drafted
|Route to manager for approval
|Approved
|Send to client for e-signature
|Viewed by client
|Notify sales rep, log activity
|Signed
|Celebrate in Slack, update HubSpot, trigger onboarding
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Create your proposal templates
Configure approval workflow
Enable the toggle to activate