download dots
Categories

📋 Patient Intake Automation with AI

Streamline patient onboarding with digital intake forms, insurance verification workflows, and appointment preparation.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Give patients a smooth onboarding experience while reducing administrative burden.

  • Digital Forms: Collect medical history, consent, and insurance info

  • Pre-Appointment Prep: Send forms before first visit

  • Document Organization: File patient documents automatically

  • Provider Notification: Alert care team of new patient details

  • Welcome Communication: Send practice information and directions

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Appointment booked Send intake forms link
Forms completed Organize documents, notify provider
24 hours before appointment Send reminder with directions
Appointment completed Schedule follow-up, send care instructions
Forms incomplete (24h out) Send reminder to complete forms

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Customize intake forms for your practice

  • Configure reminder timing

  • Enable the toggle to activate