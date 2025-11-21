📋 Patient Intake Automation with AI

What Can You Do With This Automation?
Give patients a smooth onboarding experience while reducing administrative burden.
Digital Forms: Collect medical history, consent, and insurance info
Pre-Appointment Prep: Send forms before first visit
Document Organization: File patient documents automatically
Provider Notification: Alert care team of new patient details
Welcome Communication: Send practice information and directions
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Appointment booked
|Send intake forms link
|Forms completed
|Organize documents, notify provider
|24 hours before appointment
|Send reminder with directions
|Appointment completed
|Schedule follow-up, send care instructions
|Forms incomplete (24h out)
|Send reminder to complete forms
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Customize intake forms for your practice
Configure reminder timing
Enable the toggle to activate