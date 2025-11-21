What Can You Do With This Automation?
Extend care beyond the appointment with automated follow-ups that improve outcomes.
Care Instructions: Send personalized post-visit guidance
Medication Reminders: Help patients stay on track
Recovery Check-Ins: Automated surveys to monitor progress
Concern Escalation: Flag issues for provider review
Re-Appointment Scheduling: Prompt for follow-up visits
Automation Flow
|Trigger
|Actions
|Appointment completed
|Send care instructions, schedule check-in
|3 days post-visit
|Send recovery survey
|Survey indicates concern
|Alert provider, schedule call
|Positive recovery
|Send encouragement, schedule follow-up
|Follow-up due
|Send reminder to book next appointment
How To Use This Automation
Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.
Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template
Create care instruction templates
Set up check-in surveys
Enable the toggle to activate