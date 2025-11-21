download dots
Categories

💊 Patient Follow-Up Care with AI

Automate post-appointment follow-ups with care instructions, medication reminders, and check-in surveys to improve patient outcomes.

✨ Agentic AI workflows
🤖 100% fully customizable
✅ Download & edit on-the-go
🚀 Automate, publish, & share everywhere

What Can You Do With This Automation?

Extend care beyond the appointment with automated follow-ups that improve outcomes.

  • Care Instructions: Send personalized post-visit guidance

  • Medication Reminders: Help patients stay on track

  • Recovery Check-Ins: Automated surveys to monitor progress

  • Concern Escalation: Flag issues for provider review

  • Re-Appointment Scheduling: Prompt for follow-up visits

Automation Flow

Trigger Actions
Appointment completed Send care instructions, schedule check-in
3 days post-visit Send recovery survey
Survey indicates concern Alert provider, schedule call
Positive recovery Send encouragement, schedule follow-up
Follow-up due Send reminder to book next appointment

How To Use This Automation

  • Go to the "Automations" tab in your workspace.

  • Click ➕Add automation ➡ choose this template

  • Create care instruction templates

  • Set up check-in surveys

  • Enable the toggle to activate